David Arquette: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
David Arquette
September 8, 1971
Bentonville, Virginia, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is David Arquette?
David Arquette is an American actor and producer known for his versatile roles across horror, comedy, and drama. He comes from a renowned acting family with a rich entertainment legacy.
His breakout arrived with the slasher film Scream, where he played Deputy Dewey Riley, a beloved character whose popularity saved him from an early on-screen death. The role cemented his place in horror cinema.
Early Life and Education
Born in a Subud commune in Bentonville, Virginia, David Arquette spent his early years in an unconventional household with his actor parents, Lewis Arquette and Brenda Olivia Nowak.
He later attended Fairfax High School, and the family moved to Los Angeles where his siblings pursued acting, an environment that naturally nurtured his own performing interests.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked David Arquette’s life, including his marriage to Scream co-star Courteney Cox, which began after they met on set in 1996 and married in 1999.
Arquette shares a daughter, Coco Arquette, with Cox, with whom he maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship. He is currently married to Christina McLarty, with whom he has two sons, Charlie and Augustus.
Career Highlights
David Arquette achieved widespread fame through the Scream franchise, starring as Deputy Dewey Riley in multiple installments and winning a Teen Choice Award for the role.
Beyond acting, Arquette made a memorable, albeit controversial, foray into professional wrestling, notably winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000.
He has also directed films like The Tripper and actively works as a producer, cementing Arquette as a multifaceted figure in the entertainment industry.
Signature Quote
“I can relate more to people at a horror convention than I can to most Hollywood executives. They’re more passionate.”
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