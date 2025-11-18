“His ‘Mr Nice Guy’ Days Are Over”: Dave Grohl’s Interview Analyzed In Light Of Family Scandal

Dave Grohl was in a bad mood weeks before announcing he fathered a child out of wedlock, many fans said after analyzing a resurfaced video from the musician at Wimbledon.
The Foo Fighters frontman attended the tennis tournament in London with his wife, Jordyn Blum, on July 2.
Dave was approached by a BBC Sports journalist, who asked him about his predictions for the winner of the competition held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
“What?” the 55-year-old responded as he walked inside the venue with Jordyn.
“Who do you think is going to win Wimbledon?” the journalist repeated.
“What?!” Dave said again, breaking a smile as he tried to avoid the journalist.
Dave was then asked who he thought would win the men’s tournament. “No clue,” he said as he lifted up his hand and continued walking straight ahead.
“The women’s?” the reporter asked.
“Couldn’t say,” the former Nirvana drummer replied.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz ultimately won the men’s Wimbledon final, and the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejčíková won the women’s singles title.
“Dave Grohl really didn’t wanna give away his Wimbledon predictions,” the BBC captioned the clip, adding a crying laughing emoji.
Many fans said that Dave appeared to be in a “bad mood” after a journalist asked him about his predictions for the match
In the comments, a dedicated fan noted that something seemed off about the musician’s behavior.
“Dave has been acting slightly pissy recently,” they pointed out.
The user’s remark was seen in a different light after Dave announced in an Instagram post last Tuesday (September 10) that he had been unfaithful to his wife of over twenty years.
The TikTok received thousands of views and comments following the post, with many people now interpreting the star’s attitude in light of the revelation.
“Who’s gonna win the divorce, Dave,” one user said.
“My man was busy worrying if someone’s water was breaking,” commented another.
“A baby outside the marriage is 100% worth a DIVORCE!! NO OTHER WAY!!” a third user added.
Meanwhile, another group believed that Dave wasn’t disrespectful to the journalist or in a bad mood that day.
A fan wrote, “This is literally how he’s always acted. He’s just being sarcastic. It’s his humor.”
Others suggested that the Warren, Ohio, star was simply clueless about who was playing. “He has no idea who’s competing. He’s just there for the strawberries and cream.”
Dave announced the crisis in his marriage on social media. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” the Everlong singer concluded.
Watch the video below:
Dave and Jordyn Blum share three daughters: 18-year-old Violet Maye, 15-year-old Harper Willow, and 10-year-old Ophelia Saint.
The two met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood. Jordyn, a former model, was working as a producer for MTV at the time.
“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates, and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” Dave told Elle Magazine in 2017.
After a few months, he had a change of heart and called her back. “She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.'”
Jordyn inspired several Foo Fighters tracks, such as Burn Away and Statues.
“That song is about my wife and me,” Dave told GQ of Statues. “To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard.”
Jordyn co-directed the band’s 2002 music video for Walking a Line and appeared in the 2011 video for White Limo.
Dave was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. Jennifer did the cover photo for Foo Fighters, the debut album of Dave’s band, released in 1995.
The pair reportedly divorced because of the drummer’s “admitted infidelities.”
“Suppose he had a lot on his mind,” someone quipped
