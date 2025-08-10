55 Interesting Facts And Stories From Around The World, Backed Up By Pics To Prove Them (New Pics)

The internet is a goldmine of interesting information and images. Just a few quick scrolls and you can learn something new thing every day. Provided you manage to wade through the nonsense, and separate fact from fiction.
#1 Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection
#2 For The First Time In Its Entire History, The United States Has A Native American, Native Alaskan, And Native Hawaiian Serving In The House Of Representatives
#3 Brazilian Man Left His Car Window Open Overnight. The Following Morning He Found A Sloth Hanging From The Steering Wheel
#4 A Town Especially Built For People With Dementia
#5 A Statue Of A Woman Named Danuta Danielsson In Sweden Who Became A Hero In 1985
#6 Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Members Of The Cartel That Kidnapped Her 20-Year-Old Daughter. She Stalked Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison
#7 Mike Ilitch, The Founder Of Little Caesar’s, Quietly Paid For Rosa Parks’ Rent After Learning She Had Been Robbed And Assaulted In Her Home At The Age Of 81 In 1994. He Helped Her Move To A Safer Neighborhood And Continued To Pay Her Rent Until She Died In 2005
#8 Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑
#9 Andrew Myrick, A Trader Who Told Starving Dakota To “Eat Grass Or Dung” Was Killed On The First Day Of The Dakota War Of 1862. His Head Was Cut Off, And His Mouth Was Stuffed With Grass
#10 In 2018, A Group Of Seven Friends In China Purchased And Renovated A Three And A Half Storey House For Approximately $580k So That They Could Spend The Rest Of Their Lives Together After Retirement
#11 French Artist “Ememem”paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking”
#12 Italian Photographer, Valerio Minato, Spends 6 Years Capturing The Perfect Moon, Mountain, And Basilica Alignment
#13 The Canadian Naval Diving Academy Celebrates Graduation By Taking Their Class Picture Underwater
#14 Fake Door In Nest To Protect The Eggs
#15 My Ancestor King Billy (Left), Known For Being The Last “Full-Blooded” Aboriginal Man In The Colony Of Tasmania. Me (Right) Born In America 150 Years Later
#16 This Garlic That Doesn’t Have Separate Cloves, It’s Just One Solid Piece
#17 Nasa Just Dropped Some Of The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date
#18 Some Of My Favorite Images Of Animals Getting Ct Scans
#19 Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers
#20 A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left
#21 Mother And Child With Poliosis, A Hereditary White Streak In Their Hair
#22 In 2010, A Japanese Man Completed A Gps Drawing By Travelling Across Japan To Propose To His Girlfriend. It’s Been Since Certified As World’s Largest Gps Drawing
#23 White Orca Photographed Off The Coast – Hokkaido, Japan – Credit To Hayakawa
#24 The Christmas Trees In Kyiv
#25 Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe
#26 In Norway It Is Required By Law To Apply A Standardized Label To All Advertising In Which Body Shape, Size, Or Skin Is Altered Through Retouching Or Other Manipulation
#27 Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe
#28 One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which Lead To Paralysis From His Neck Down.the Machine Is Made To Compress And Depress The Chest. Today, He Is 74 Years Old And He Still Relies On The Iron Lung To Keep Him Alive
#29 Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners
#30 Static Tattoo With “Shaking” Effect
#31 James Webb Compared To Hubble
#32 This Fish And Chip Shop Has The Right To The Name “Wendy’s ” In The Entire Eu And Is Battling The Fast Food Giant Since 2000
#33 Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022
#34 Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources
#35 A Woman Standing Next To A Redwood Tree, 1950’s
#36 An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe. Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight
#37 Tigers Appear Green To Certain Animals!
#38 Each UK Prime Minister Since 2010 Have Had Their Own Personal Lectern Designed
#39 This Man, Michael Smith, Used AI To Create A Fake Music Band And Used Bots To Inflate Streaming Numbers. He Earned More Than $10 Million In Royalties
#40 A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes
#41 Man Finds An Incredible Beetle Who’s Almost Too Stunning To Be Real
#42 19-Year-Old Brandon Swanson Drove His Car Into A Ditch On His Way Home From A Party On May 14th, 2008, But Was Uninjured, As He’d Tell His Parents On The Phone. Nearly 50 Minutes Into The Call, He Suddenly Exclaimed “Oh, Shit!” And Then Went Silent. He Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again
#43 Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo Like A Family Dog
#44 A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog
#45 The Longest River In France Dried Up Today
#46 Fox Froze In The Lake And Was Cut Out To Be Used As A Marker
#47 Scientists Created A ‘Woolly Mouse’ With Mammoth Traits
#48 The Pistol That Shot And Killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand In 1914 Sparking World War I
#49 Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore. Pic By U/Shoody_course_6925
#50 Mysterious Red Glow Seen Over The Atlantic, Pilot Says He’s Never Seen Anything Like It. Via July 2022
#51 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian
#52 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares
#53 Toilets In A Medieval Castle
#54 Caiman Photographed Just Before Feasting On His Friend
#55 The Burning Man Exodus. Black Rock City Nevada, 10 Hours Long Traffic Jam
