Exclusive: Artist Reflects On Maggie Smith And Working With Her In Harry Potter, Downton Abbey

The ability to inspire audiences across generations is one that few actors possess. For Laura Jeanne, a British artist, actress, and fashion designer, the opportunity to share the set with Dame Maggie Smith on Harry Potter and Downton Abbey was nothing short of a dream come true.
Jeanne shared exclusive anecdotes with us about her time as both a Gryffindor student and as a member of 20th-century high-class British society, going into detail about the admiration and profound impact that being in the presence of an accomplished figure such as Smith had on her life.
Maggie Smith played Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter and Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, in Downton Abbey.
Laura Jeanne, British artist, actress, and fashion designer, recalled her “unforgettable” experience working with Maggie Smith on the sets of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey
Image credits: ITV
“It was such a surreal experience for me to work alongside someone who was undoubtedly one of the best actresses in the world!” shared Jeanne, who had the chance to participate as an extra on both productions.
“Working on set is already surreal, especially on productions like Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, but when acting royalty like Maggie Smith is present, it becomes extra special,” she explained, emphasizing how inspired she felt by Dame’s grace and authenticity on set.
Image credits: Laura Jeanne
While Jeanne’s time on both productions was equally as exciting, she noted how they were markedly different experiences. “Harry Potter was a much bigger affair,” she recalled. “There was always a huge buzz working on set.”
As a member of House Gryffindor, Jeanne was present in most of the scenes featuring “hundreds” of Hogwarts students, causing an electric atmosphere. Her favorite moments were the shooting of night scenes full of action alongside her on-screen professor Minerva McGonagall.
On the other hand, her work on Downton Abbey was a much more intimate experience. “It was much calmer and down-to-earth yet equally exciting to be a part of. Both productions carried their own unique energy, with Harry Potter being a blockbuster film and Downton Abbey an award-winning TV series.”
The class, sense of humor, wit, and elegance the actress carried with her on set left a long-lasting impression on Jeanne, who believes Smith will always be an inspiration to female artists
Image credits: Warner Bros
The actress left a lasting impression on many of her coworkers, some of whom described her as a passionate professional with a “rebel’s heart.”
One moment with Maggie Smith stands out vividly in Jeanne’s memory. “We were all in period costume during a somber Downton Abbey scene, and the director, out of nowhere, told her off for being on her phone! Maggie Smith was the last person you’d expect to get scolded by anyone,” she recalled, explaining how the set froze in anticipation.
“She had thought she wasn’t in the shot! She was so funny and down to earth—I’ll never forget how we all laughed,” she reminisced, highlighting the actress’ sense of humor.
Image credits: ITV
As a British artist herself, Jeanne believes Smith’s career, demeanor, and professionalism will continue to serve as an inspiration for women and aspiring actors for years to come.
“She was authentic and honest, and she carried herself with grace,” Jeanne said. “She had a special quality as an actress that’s hard to put into words.”
Jeanne particularly remembered how impressed she was with Smith’s ability to convey powerful emotions with only her facial expressions.
“She didn’t even need to speak,” she said. “The nation lost one of its greatest actresses, but she will always be remembered.”
Smith’s role as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, in Downton Abbey will always hold a special place in Jeanne’s heart. “It was just fantastic. She was so funny,” she shared, pointing out how the actress’ spark and sense of humor infused each of her scenes with life.
Jeanne, a fashion designer, explained the differences between the costumes worn by her and Smith on both sets
Image credits: Laura Jeanne
“When I played a Gryffindor student, I always had to wear the same cloak and school uniform with the famous Gryffindor tie and, of course, our infamous wands!” she recalled fondly. “I remember they were all numbered so that people couldn’t steal them!”
Downton Abbey, however, was a completely different experience. The intricate outfits couldn’t benefit from the uniformity of a school setting and had to be custom-made with each extra in mind.
Image credits: Laura Jeanne
“I was lucky enough to wear a selection of period outfits over a few series, and the attention to detail in the clothes was amazing,” she shared while showing us a picture of her on set, wearing a beautiful pink dress, complete with gloves, a period-accurate purse, a necklace made of yellow gemstones, and a hat decorated with flowers.
“What I loved about working on this period drama was all the attention to detail in the clothes, the hats, the gloves, and bags,” she explained.
“I love how they used to dress back then. They had so much class!” she added.
While Jeanne now focuses her efforts on her career as a fashion designer, model, and painter, her adventures as an on-screen student of Maggie Smith will always remain in her heart
Image credits: Laura Jeanne
Reflecting on her journey as a member of House Gryffindor, Jeanne offered a message to those who dream of being part of the wizarding world.
“Goodness, I don’t know what to say,” she laughed. “I was just extremely lucky to be a part of such a thing,” adding that she even made it into the final cut of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
Image credits: Warner Bros
“You may be able to spot me next to Harry and the gang, clapping in the Great Hall as Slytherin gets sent to the dungeons!”
Jeanne juggles multiple creative pursuits, including professional art, singing, songwriting, fashion design, and modeling.
“I’m currently working on so many projects. It’s hard to pick just one,” she stated.
Fans eager to follow her journey can do so via her Instagram, @laurajeanneart, or her personal website, where she showcases her skills as a painter specializing in elaborate equine and animal art pieces.
“Such wonderful memories.” Fans of both Smith and Jeanne were delighted to hear her stories as the internet mourns the passing of the beloved icon
