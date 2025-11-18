“It’s Like A Medieval Torture Device”: 30 Inconveniences That Humans Should Have Solved By Now

I am very thankful to live in a time where I know that the vast majority of my medical issues can be resolved. I also appreciate that I can easily search the internet for just about any random fun fact that I can imagine and know the answer in seconds. But to be honest, what I really want is to live in a world where my toilet cleans itself, and I never have to receive a piece of junk mail ever again.
When I was a kid, there were a bunch of vacuums around from the 60s and 70s that had retractable cords. What happened? I want retractable cords on everything. You just gave it a little tug and and swallowed up the entire cord. I want one on my blender, my stand mixer, and my food processor please.
Dust accumulation. I don’t need AI in everything, I need a gadget that would suck dust particles from the air before they get to settle on every surface at home.
Why insurance companies are allowed to increase premiums if you use the service you pay the premium for.
Tipping at restaurants (USA). Can’t employers simply pay servers a working wage?
Mammograms…. There’s got to be a way to invent a mammogram machine that doesn’t squeeze your breasts in a clamp so tight that you feel you might pass out. It’s like a medieval torture device, surely with all the technology now they could find something less painful.
Successfully cleaning the inside of a windshield. What’s up with that science?
People starving to death.
I’d really like it if google and youtube would stop asking me if I want to sign in. Just let me look up whatever it is and leave me alone! If I wanted to be signed in, I would’ve done it already! All it does is annoy me when they randomly ask while I’m trying to do something.
Do you want to save your password?
Yes.
Password saved.
…trying to sign in…
The information entered doesn’t match our records. Please reset password.
MADDENING!
Inserting a single photo into Microsoft Word without the formatting of all 300 pages getting destroyed.
Side effects from medication for a condition that are the same as some symptoms of the condition.
Elevators need an option to press a floor button a second time to cancel. And the open and close buttons should be color coded red and green. In the split second it takes for my brain to process the symbols it’s too late to open the door and I look like a prick.
Throwing away so much plastic waste. Why do they make biodegradable dog poop bags but we can’t get food grade biodegradable bags?
Why do cars have carpets inside? I’d much rather have the WeatherTech type material throughout – easier to clean, doesn’t stain or hold smells.
Also no fiber transfer, if I’m feeling a little murder-y.
Why do printers so reliably not print?
That pesky cancer thing. Why hasn’t it been cured?
The standard 8-hour workday/5-day work week.
**M***********g leaf blowers.**
We can land a somewhat autonomous robot on another f*****g *planet* that can f*****g *tweet* to us, and yet somehow we still deal with leaves by using a device *louder than a goddamn jet engine* that doesn’t even *remove* the leaves, but simply moves them from point A to point B?????
And for some f*****g reason, these ungodly loud devices are almost exclusively used as early as humanly possible in the mornings.
Absolutely f**k leaf blowers.
Strong pain meds that don’t make you addicted to them or drowsy. Just like an Advil but very strong.
The freaking chirping sounds that come from household smoke detectors when the batteries are low. You can NEVER figure out which one it is, you may slice open a finger trying to open the battery compartment, and it always starts chirping in the middle of the night. For the love of GOD, why isn’t there a better way!?!?!?!
Having to verify ones identify 50,000 times when you are on the same call with a company trying to get customer service. I gave you my name, my address, phone number, secret password, secret code by text etc. It’s damn ridiculous!
Menopause. I know technically you can’t solve it, but I can’t believe the medical community hasn’t figured out how to relieve symptoms at least.
Eating. We figured it out for animals… I want kibble for people, designed specifically for my dietary, health, and genetic profile. No more wasting hours and hours a month shopping, planning, cooking, cleaning… it’s tiring. I love a good meal, but 80% of the time I’m just trying to fill up so I can get on with my day. I’d like a pouch on my hip that’s got my daily food and I just toss back a handful of crunchies throughout the day. .
I live in Belgium and the sanitation service only hauls away paper/cardboard once a month. But literally 50% of all food packaging includes cardboard, not to mention any deliveries you get during the month 🫠 I heard someone jokingly say once that 90% of home ownership is just cardboard management, and never before have I felt something so deeply in my soul.
Any random ATM knows everything about my bank account, including my balance and my PIN, but it has no idea if I prefer to speak English or Spanish.
**WHY THE F**K ARE CHIP/SNACK BAGS SO F*****G LOUD?????**
it makes trying to have a midnight snack without waking up the entire house f*****g impossible. it’s enraging.
**a special double F**K YOU to sun chips! those f*****g bags can be heard being opened from space. i don’t know what they make those bags out of, but i swear to god they cause ear damage.**.
The buildup that happens in lotion/soap pumps of hardened product. You go to use the product and that buildup acts as a stopper until the pressure pushes it loose and also shoots a stream of lotion/shampoo/whatever across the room.
When I select “open in app” and it brings me to the App Store for an app I already have downloaded.
For balding guys, balding. With how many huge medical breakthroughs we’ve had over the decades, how we can’t figure out how to grow hair on a body part that grew hair on its own for 30+ years at one point, seems wrong.
TJMaxx price stickers on the glass of picture frames.
