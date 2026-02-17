Daughter Disgusted With Dad After Finding Out “Exotic And Illegal” Reason Why Nobody Speaks To Them

While some people like to keep their food preferences simple, others don’t shy away from experimenting and finding new meals to add to their days. Each of these decisions is completely okay, as long as it doesn’t negatively impact a person’s health… or it is not criminal.
And we are not exaggerating here when we say some meals are “criminal”; today’s story is about actual criminally obtained foods. To be more specific, about a guy who is obsessed with doing exactly that to his own and his family’s detriment.
From when the OP was a kid, she noticed that their relatives gradually started to stop visiting them. Since she heard her mom arguing with her parents, she figured they simply might not like her dad, and that’s why the relationship went cold.
Yet, one day, she decided to learn the truth about why she lost her cousins, whom she was once so close to. She insisted that her mom give her real answers, not “they were too busy to visit” nonsense. But turns out, she wasn’t ready for the real truth.
Apparently, her dad has an extreme obsession with exotic and illegal animal meat. And so, when he secretly slipped some kangaroo meat into relatives’ meals, they didn’t want to visit anymore. Turns out, it wasn’t the only time he did that – throughout the years, he fed his family various kinds of meats, lying, saying it was beef, chicken, and so on.
Basically, this man is obsessed with trying out various exotic meats and does not shy away from putting a financial strain or dabbling in criminal behavior to obtain them. He has sought out kangaroos, horses, wolves, camels, sharks, ortolan bunting’s meat, and seafood that’s being eaten while still alive, and so many others, including bald eagle, which is straight up illegal.
He not only buys it from home, but he goes abroad to obtain it, no matter the country, saying he’s just going out “for work.” And while he managed to stay under the radar with his travels all these years, it was bound to be that he would get caught at some point. And that finally happened – he was detained in China.
Agents believe he’s been involved with animal trafficking and poaching. While it might seem that this kind of crime is not that popular, as we don’t hear about it as often as others that are related to financial scams, substances, and stuff, it’s actually the fourth most lucrative criminal enterprise in the world. Some estimate its annual value up to $20 billion.
The main reason why this kind of activity is considered a crime is that it’s a direct threat to the future of many species. Granted, there are ways in which wildlife trade can be done legally, when it supports livelihoods and conservation of animals, but likely it’s not as lucrative for criminals, thus they go with illegal methods.
The consumers, who buy these animals, use them for a variety of reasons. Some make jewelry, decorations, medicine, keep them as pets, or, just as the OP’s dad, eat them. Either way, no matter the intended function, the purchase act itself remains illegal.
So, when the dad was caught, the whole family started being investigated by agents. No surprise that it brought them a lot of stress. Not to mention the fact that, as some netizens brought up, it’s kind of likely that the dad has done even worse stuff than the author described – he seems like a guy that wouldn’t be put off by cannibalism… Just imagine dealing with all of this information.
What would you do in your daughter’s place? Also, what do you think happened to this guy? Please share all your answers and additional thoughts in the comments!
