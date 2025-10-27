Teen Tells Dad “Would’ve Remembered If You Cared” After Cake Fail

Around a third of the world’s population has at least one allergy, and yet they’re still not taken seriously enough by some people.
Like this dad, who, for his son’s birthday, bought a strawberry cake, which he’s severely allergic to. Since this wasn’t the first time the parent exhibited such self-centered behavior, his teen called him out on it, which made him super mad.
With allergies being so common, it’s surprising people don’t take them seriously enough
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)
Like this dad, who almost endangered his kid on his birthday with a cake he’s allergic to
Image credits: fnattisnattis / Reddit (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dadandbirthday
75% of parents of children with food allergies said it causes them anxiety
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In the US, roughly 40% of children have allergies, while the percentage for adults is 30%. Among kids, the most common allergens are milk, eggs, nuts, wheat, trees, grass, and weed pollens. While some children are known to outgrow their allergies, it doesn’t mean that any allergy should be taken less seriously.
If allergies aren’t seen as important, they can have severe consequences. For example, people with serious allergies may go into anaphylactic shock, which can swell up the airways, drop the blood pressure, and result in loss of consciousness.
No one wants to go through such an experience, that’s why it’s crucial to stress the importance of allergy awareness. To help people with allergies avoid an emergency that can happen anytime, anywhere, as many people as possible have to know how to be around people with allergic reactions.
Not to mention parents whose kids have allergies. For a lot of them, such a life event is an enormous stressor and emotional load to navigate every day. In fact, a 2019 Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America study found that 75% of parents of children with food allergies said it causes them anxiety, and 82% of parents admitted to thinking about it all the time.
With such statistics, it’s surprising to see that the dad in this story managed to forget or not even know his son’s food allergy. From the teen’s description, the parent seems to be quite self-centered, which might explain a little bit why he didn’t concern himself with such important details about his kid.
“If you do not take them seriously, you are putting people’s lives at risk”
Image credits: Lia Bekyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Self-centered or not, this dad and everyone, for that matter, should do better when it comes to taking allergies more seriously and helping others stay safe.
In terms of parents, every caregiver responsible for their children should have a plan for how they can best manage their child’s allergy. This should involve an emergency plan and having an EpiPen on hand at all times. They may also decide what to do with the allergen in the home, whether to remove it entirely or just simply keep it out of reach and avoid cross-contamination.
Children themselves should be educated by their parents about their situation as well, so they can avoid what’s safe and not safe for them.
As for everyone else, supporting people with allergies can be as simple as knowing the allergy and what its symptoms look like. In case of an emergency, it’s also good to know what to do. There are other habits that you might adopt, too, like washing your hands after eating the allergen or avoiding sharing your meal with someone who is allergic to something. All of these actions, even though simple, can help a person avoid risking their life.
“Perhaps some people may think allergies are ‘fussiness’ or ‘attention-seeking’. If you do not take them seriously, you are putting peoples lives at risk,” said Bethany, who lost her best friend to a severe allergic reaction.
