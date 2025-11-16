I Capture The Adventures Of Our Son And Our Dog Nana Since The Moment They Met (19 Pics)

Here are 19 photos of the sweetest adventures that my son Batu lives with our dog Nana, a 3-year-old golden retriever. They both love catching bugs, watching sunsets, and getting into trouble!
For those of you who have read my previous posts, Nana was a mom during the pandemic. Our whole family had a lot of fun with this new facet of our adorable dog. Now free of puppies, both (boy and dog) continue to explore nature and live wild adventures.
If you’re interested, you can find my previous posts by clicking here, and here.
More info: danirodriguezphotography.com | Facebook
#1 Adventurers!
#2 Meeting Bunnies
#3 Companions
#4 I Got You Friend
#5 Little Prince Also Had A Dog
#6 The Adventure Continues
#7 Catching Ladybugs!
#8 The Three Musketeers!
#9 Waiting For Adventures To Come
#10 Peter Pan Had A Dog
#11 The Sounds Of The Forest
#12 Thousands Sunsets
#13 Books Allow Us To Use Our Imagination
#14 Sunset Toons
#15 Let’s See Where We Travel Today
#16 Making A Wish
#17 Harmonica Blues
#18 Waiting My Turn
#19 Conversations
