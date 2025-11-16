We Set Up A Photo Booth To Take Funny And Wholesome Photos Of Pets, And Here Are The Best 21 Pictures

Every pet is a model. It’s true. They’re gorgeous. We recently set up a pet salon photo booth to promote Vetster, 24/7 virtual vet appointments, and the results? Well, they speak for themselves.
Thousands of pets and their humans visited the Vetster photo booths over the Easter long weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built for the weekend by Vetster to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments. We got to pat, cuddle, and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats, and even a Patagonian mara. A pet lover’s dream. Our other photo booth pictures can be seen on our Instagram!
WARNING. Stay away from this bunch. We heard they escaped from a local zoo.
More info: link.vetster.com | Instagram
#1 An Extra Special Appearance From The Golden Girls! No, Thank You For Being A Friend!
#2 “So Nice To Get The Kids Out Of The House For A Day” Direct Quote From These Proud Parents
#3 Ryder The Samoyed aka Instagram’s Floofiest Floofer Leapt At His Chance For The Salon Treatment
#4 Did Someone Say Treats?
#5 Merlin The Mad Ragdoll, Another Tiktok Celeb, Was Clearly Thrilled For The Photo Opportunity. We Think He’s Pretty Cute Anyway
#6 Um You Don’t See One Of These Everyday. Is It A Dog? Is It A Cat? Maybe Some Sort Of Rabbit? Fact: It’s A Patagonian Mara Who We’re Told Enjoy Salon Days Too
#7 This Fiery Feline Was Fierce And She Knew It
#8 The Tiny And Adorable, Everyone Was There!
#9 Twinning. If You’re Not Smiling With These Two, Who Hurt You?
#10 Iggy Joey And Anna Banana Were In And Out So Fast, You’d Think They Were Some Kind Of Greyhounds
#11 Buddy Here Saw The Flamingos And Went Full Florida On Us
#12 These Two Still Get Dressed Up For Date Night Even Though They’ve Been Together 100 Dog Years
#13 Naturally The Editors Of, We Presume, Dogue Magazine Stopped By Chic
#14 Oops! These Three Thought They Were Actually Going To Get A Perm. Sorry!
#15 Sit. Stay. Slay. Amirite?!
#16 Glamorous Tiktok Stars Like Luna The Pittie, Who Has 4.3m Followers, Got Makeovers. Not That She Needed It, She’s A Stunner
#17 No We Don’t Have Carrots And This Disguise Is Not Fooling Anyone!
#18 Blow Out Or Blow Up Social Media? These 3 Nailed The Assignment
#19 The Big And Bold…
#20 Rats If You Missed It!
#21 These Two Actually Were Headed To The Met Gala But Took A Wrong Turn
#22 Being Beautiful Is Hard Work, We Get It. Take All The Rest You Need Darling
