The Cutest 4-Year-Old In Japan And Her Adorable Adventures

Being an adult is tough and there’s no unsubscribe link. Luckily, you can go back in time with these adorable photos by Japanese photographer Kotori Kawashima. He followed his friend’s 4-year-old daughter from a rural Japanese village to Paris, while she was discovering the world.
Kawashima released a whole book called “Mirai Chan” featuring the rosy-cheeked girl in 2011. The book was an instant success in Japan and earned the photographer the Kodansha Publishing Culture Award Photos Award in the same year.
So take a break from your unanswered emails and let this bubbly girl walk you down memory lane. She might teach you a thing or two.
More info: kawashimakotori.com | Amazon (h/t: sobadsogood)
