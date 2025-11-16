I Love Making Cute But Creepy Dolls, And Here Are Some Of My Works (30 New Pics)

Hi!

My name is Anna Nazarenko and I’m a handmade doll creator from Moscow, Russia. You may already know me from my last post on Bored Panda.

My creative ideas are never-ending and I hope you will enjoy my unique artworks.

I also started a Patreon blog where I share videos of how I make my cute dolls, also useful tips, and some aspects of my artistic life for free.

For Halloween 2018, I ran a special ‘pumpcat’ contest inviting people to create their own creepy dolls in mixed media by learning from my videos.

There were over 50 scary dolls made for the #osopumpcats event and I had given a special work of art as a present to one of the authors.

There will be even more dolls and tutorials in 2019, hope you will enjoy and join us!

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

