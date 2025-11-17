40 Photos Showing A 5-Year Difference Of Our Dog: Puppy To Adult

As a person who grew up with a dog from the moment I started breathing, I know too well the joys that the family pet or pets can bring into your everyday life. Many of us make the wonderful decision of taking a puppy home. But they grow up so fast that small and medium-sized dogs can reach 99% of their adult weight in 9 to 10 months and large dogs in 11 to 15 months. In spite of that, we love them more and more every day because their loyalty is priceless.
I was inspired to capture my girlfriend’s dog in a playful way from puppy to adult. I had a lot of scratches and holes in my shirts but I ended up with 40 pictures!
Me with my new human and my brothers
Photographing this dog as a puppy was not an easy task. She was rambunctious and always gnawing at my clothes, chewing on stones, and digging big holes. She was a little rebel.
Capturing these images indeed brought us closer. As I was always interacting with the dog during the photo sessions, it meant spending a lot of playtime together. Now, as an adult, she always approaches me, signalling for a back rub by placing her paw on my knee.
Better to be a lone wolf than a sheep
The process wasn’t without its challenges. I had three shirts shredded to pieces, endured scratches on my hand, and frequently nursed a headache. Over time, however, I managed to overcome these hurdles by spending more time with the dog and learning about her behaviour.
Out of the 40 pictures, my favourite is the one with the black Berner mug. I managed to capture the shot at just the right moment as she hit the mug with her paw. The mug spun around for about five seconds, and the expression on her face during this was truly hilarious.
Me and a great swiss mountain dog
The decision to capture this transformation from puppy to adult was inspired by my experience with my girlfriend’s family. They had an adult Bernese Mountain dog when I first met my girlfriend. I frequently took pictures of our walks and came to love the breed for their family-friendly nature. They always ensured everyone stayed together during walks, often sitting and waiting for anyone who lagged behind. When their previous dog passed away, they got a new puppy. This provided a perfect opportunity to document the whole growth process. Looking back, I’m glad I did it; it’s a wonderful memory for me and the entire family.
Another great swizz
Me and my sister
Meeting my sister on the left
it wasn’t me
