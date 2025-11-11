15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

by

The vintage aesthetic is one of the biggest trends out there right now, so the mustache (and the beard along with it) is making a big comeback. Combining them with cute animals, then, is a sure-fire recipe for awesomeness. With that in mind, here’s our very own collection of beautiful and adorable animals with mustaches.

No one’s 100% sure why people have beards and mustaches. Some theories hold that the growth of facial and pubic hair is a way for us to publicly display our sexual maturity or as a form of sexual differentiation, while others believe that they, as with the rest of the hair on our bodies, are a leftover from when our ancestors needed more hair to stay warm.

Wherever it is that mustaches came from, all that matters is that they make us (and these animals) just a little bit more awesome.

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: imgur.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: Meagan

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: Annemiek Brink

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: FMJ Shooter

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: Peter Juerges

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: sssssss

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: imgur.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: Brron

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: astx-creations.deviantart.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: imgur.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches
15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: imgur.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: Walraven

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: imgur.com

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: berthasbounty.ca

15 Classy Animals With Mustaches

Image credits: catsthatlooklikehitler.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Time to Start Listening to Natural Disaster Movies: $306 Billion in Damage in 2017
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
Shameless
Shameless Season 5 Episode 12 Review: “Love Songs (In the Key of Gallagher)”
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2015
Dexter 5.02 “Hello, Bandit” Review
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2010
Workaholics 4.11 Review: “The One Where the Guys Play Basketball and Do the Friends Title Thing”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2014
Always Sunny Gang Will Take on the Pandemic in Season 15
3 min read
May, 28, 2020
Why We’d Like to See the Show “Duckman” Come Back
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.