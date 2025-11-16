This Facebook Group Collects The Most ‘Cursed’ Foods That Might Test The Strength Of Your Stomach (30 Pics)

by

Coffee. Croissant. Chocolate. Orange juice. Pizza. Coffee. It’s easy to make your stomach work overtime in just half a day. But nothing will test its strength as much as the Facebook group ‘Cursed Foods.’

Hate and bullying aside, the community has no guidelines as to what its members can post, and they’re really pushing the limits. From spaghetti car banana to a ground meat sculpture of Justin Bieber, the pictures that emerge in this little corner of the internet are a hard-to-describe mix of funny, strange, and nasty, so it’s better that you just check them out yourself.

Enjoy hating them!

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: notdisxpix

#2

Image source: Cursed Foods

#3

Image source: Cursed Foods

#4

Image source: Cursed Foods

#5

Image source: Cursed Foods

#6

Image source: Cursed Foods

#7

Image source: Cursed Foods

#8

Image source: Cursed Foods

#9

Image source: Cursed Foods

#10

Image source: Cursed Foods

#11

Image source: Cursed Foods

#12

Image source: Cursed Foods

#13

Image source: Cursed Foods

#14

Image source: Cursed Foods

#15

Image source: Cursed Foods

#16

Image source: flitter

#17

Image source: Cursed Foods

#18

Image source: Cursed Foods

#19

Image source: Cursed Foods

#20

Image source: Cursed Foods

#21

Image source: Cursed Foods

#22

Image source: Cursed Foods

#23

Image source: Cursed Foods

#24

Image source: Cursed Foods

#25

Image source: Cursed Foods

#26

Image source: Cursed Foods

#27

Image source: Cursed Foods

#28

Image source: Cursed Foods

#29

Image source: Cursed Foods

#30

Image source: Cursed Foods

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
