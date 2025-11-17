40 Of The Most Cursed Foods That Might Make Your Stomach Turn

In theory, children have the most impressive imaginations of us all. They’ll make “delicious” pies out of mud, sticks and leaves and host “tea parties” with cups full of rain water they collected from the garden. One would think that when we grow up we understand what is considered appetizing and what’s not. But as the internet has proven to us time and time again, there are plenty of adults who love creating disgusting food combinations…
Below, you’ll find some of the most disturbing and confusing photos that have been shared in the Cursed Foodposting Facebook group. I’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you may not want to scroll through these photos while eating lunch. But if you’ve got a stomach of steel, have fun going on this journey, and keep reading to find a conversation with Jason Mills, one of the group’s administrators!
#1
I overfilled my bundt pan with straberry batter and accidentally unlocked a new baking achievement, A**s Cake. (Excuse the untidy flour around the rim).
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#2
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#3
Image source: Duane Harvey
#4
Image source: Stef Anie
#5
Image source: John Davis
#6
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#7
Babe what’s wrong? You’ve barely touched your tamalien.
Image source: Doxie Simone
#8
Image source: Peng Ussisch
#9
I can’t wait for the office potluck! People always ask me how I make the paw print sugar cookies so perfect!
Image source: Ryan Ann Elizabeth Ross
#10
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#11
Image source: Timothy Paragatos Llares
#12
My sister just slid this under my door???
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#13
The kids I watch wanted to make a Taylor Swift cake and it’s definitely cursed
Image source: Lindsey Merkel
#14
Image source: Rob Haworth
#15
Want a conversation starter at your next cookout? Arrange the chicken pieces to look like a cat!
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#16
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#17
Image source: Ethan Smith-Neuert
#18
Deep-fried an entire cup of noodles for science.
Image source: The Vulgar Chef
#19
How’s your cockroach infuzed iced coffee goin’?
Image source: Archie Carlo Pedrola
#20
Image source: Gene Senechal
#21
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#22
Why is there “diarhehe” on my burrito?
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#23
Image source: Cousinogie Olarte
#24
Image source: Kingdom Comics
#25
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#26
Image source: Enrique Bobby
#27
Image source: Timothy Paragatos Llares
#28
If you like mayocolada’s, and get lost in the rain.
Image source: Luigy Estrella
#29
Image source: Andrew Sides
#30
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
#31
Don’t worry this is just a cow’s skin.
Image source: Cousinogie Olarte
#32
Image source: L.R. D. Adel
#33
Image source: Pritz Anjelo Ancheta Acio
#34
Image source: Tyler Caillouet
#35
Image source: Lutfi Yusuf R
#36
Peanut butter and onion sandwich to calm the mind.
Image source: Stephanie Klein
#37
Image source: Caleb Elijah Nevada Manitowabi
#38
Image source: Kevin Oleary
#39
Image source: Archie Carlo Pedrola
#40
Hawaiian pizza.
Image source: Dawn Varner Martin
Follow Us