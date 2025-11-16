“Things In Norway That Are Foreign To Me”: 25 ‘Cultural Shocks’ This American Woman Experienced After Moving To Norway

Part of traveling and seeing new places is the thrill and excitement of finding out how people live in other countries. And the more drastic the difference is in culture, the more exciting it is.

Meet Jorie, a Chicago creative who has moved to Norway to live together with her husband, family, and pets, and who has also turned her TikTok channel into a platform to broadcast all of the interesting things she as an American found foreign in Norway.

In her running series of videos, appropriately titled “Things In Norway That Are Foreign To Me”, she points out things like bread cutting machines in grocery stores, leaving baby strollers with babies outside, packing your own groceries, and the like.

This, and other videos on her channel, have drawn in nearly 24,000 followers and almost 800,000 likes.

So, we’ve turned her intriguing points into a curated list that you can vote and comment on below. So, get cracking, and if you’re an international living in another country, why not share your biggest culture shocks in the comment section below!

More info: TikTok

#1 Dogs Are Allowed On Public Transport

Image source: @just.jorie

#2 Grass On Roofs

Image source: @just.jorie

#3 Stop Light Buttons That Actually Make Drivers Stop

Image source: @just.jorie

#4 Double Beds From Single Duvets

Image source: @just.jorie

#5 Nothing’s Open On Sundays

Image source: @just.jorie

#6 Leaving Babies In Strollers Outside

Image source: @just.jorie

#7 Colorful Houses

Image source: @just.jorie

#8 Recycling Bottles And Cans

Image source: @just.jorie

#9 Bread Slicers In Grocery Stores

Image source: @just.jorie

#10 Clean Drinking Water From Faucets

Image source: @just.jorie

#11 Packing Your Own Groceries At Checkout

Image source: @just.jorie

#12 Different (Consecutive) Date Format

Image source: @just.jorie

#13 Smaller Milk Packaging With Shorter Expiration Periods

Image source: @just.jorie

#14 Smaller Fridges

Image source: @just.jorie

#15 Gender-Specific Names For Newborns

Image source: @just.jorie

#16 Standing Rather Than Sitting Next To A Stranger On Public Transport

Image source: @just.jorie

#17 Paprika Flavored Snacks

Image source: @just.jorie

#18 Roundabouts

Image source: @just.jorie

#19 Flexible Shower Doors

Image source: @just.jorie

#20 Blinds Outside Windows

Image source: @just.jorie

#21 Windows Open In Multiple Directions

Image source: @just.jorie

#22 More Laid-Back Airport Security

Image source: @just.jorie

#23 Separating Beer Packs

Image source: @just.jorie

#24 Canned Corn In Almost Any Dish

Image source: @just.jorie

#25 Different Electrical Outlets

Image source: @just.jorie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
