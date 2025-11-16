“Things In Norway That Are Foreign To Me”: 25 ‘Cultural Shocks’ This American Woman Experienced After Moving To Norway

Part of traveling and seeing new places is the thrill and excitement of finding out how people live in other countries. And the more drastic the difference is in culture, the more exciting it is.
Meet Jorie, a Chicago creative who has moved to Norway to live together with her husband, family, and pets, and who has also turned her TikTok channel into a platform to broadcast all of the interesting things she as an American found foreign in Norway.
In her running series of videos, appropriately titled “Things In Norway That Are Foreign To Me”, she points out things like bread cutting machines in grocery stores, leaving baby strollers with babies outside, packing your own groceries, and the like.
This, and other videos on her channel, have drawn in nearly 24,000 followers and almost 800,000 likes.
So, we’ve turned her intriguing points into a curated list that you can vote and comment on below. So, get cracking, and if you’re an international living in another country, why not share your biggest culture shocks in the comment section below!
More info: TikTok
#1 Dogs Are Allowed On Public Transport
Image source: @just.jorie
#2 Grass On Roofs
Image source: @just.jorie
#3 Stop Light Buttons That Actually Make Drivers Stop
Image source: @just.jorie
#4 Double Beds From Single Duvets
Image source: @just.jorie
#5 Nothing’s Open On Sundays
Image source: @just.jorie
#6 Leaving Babies In Strollers Outside
Image source: @just.jorie
#7 Colorful Houses
Image source: @just.jorie
#8 Recycling Bottles And Cans
Image source: @just.jorie
#9 Bread Slicers In Grocery Stores
Image source: @just.jorie
#10 Clean Drinking Water From Faucets
Image source: @just.jorie
#11 Packing Your Own Groceries At Checkout
Image source: @just.jorie
#12 Different (Consecutive) Date Format
Image source: @just.jorie
#13 Smaller Milk Packaging With Shorter Expiration Periods
Image source: @just.jorie
#14 Smaller Fridges
Image source: @just.jorie
#15 Gender-Specific Names For Newborns
Image source: @just.jorie
#16 Standing Rather Than Sitting Next To A Stranger On Public Transport
Image source: @just.jorie
#17 Paprika Flavored Snacks
Image source: @just.jorie
#18 Roundabouts
Image source: @just.jorie
#19 Flexible Shower Doors
Image source: @just.jorie
#20 Blinds Outside Windows
Image source: @just.jorie
#21 Windows Open In Multiple Directions
Image source: @just.jorie
#22 More Laid-Back Airport Security
Image source: @just.jorie
#23 Separating Beer Packs
Image source: @just.jorie
#24 Canned Corn In Almost Any Dish
Image source: @just.jorie
#25 Different Electrical Outlets
Image source: @just.jorie
Follow Us