61 Crossbreeds Dogs That Are So Cute You’ll Want One Of Your Own

With over 300 recognized dog breeds today, you’d think that the breeding process and the outcomes of it are already firmly systematized and highly predictable. Alas, that is not really the truth. And though the whole dog breeding thing dates back around 5,000 years, mutts are still surprising both with their looks and character traits, so we here at Bored Panda would like to share the most awesome mongrels that we could find.

Not only are mixed-breed dogs supposedly healthier than their purebred counterparts, but they are often superior in cuteness. One might argue that no other dog but a husky takes the cake in dog beauty standards, but to that, we raise a Pitsky, Alusky or a Chusky. And if you think that a short-legged, long-bodied Corgi is the most adorable, then how about a Shorgi, Dorgi or a Corgidor? And if you have a predicament that a Poodle is the most royal of the bunch, take a look at Jack-A-Poo, Cavapoo and a Goldendoodle. Sure, there’s a fan for every crossbreed dog, but we would like to just own them all, because how can you choose just one if they’re all the most adorable puppers ever?

Now, if you are curious to see what other hybrid dogs we have to show you, then scroll down for more. Don’t forget to comment and vote for the most awesome hybrid dog!

#1 Gerberian Shepsky (German Shepherd + Siberian Husky)

Image source: shepskybear

#2 Meet Ozzy. My 9-Year-Old Mutt Who Looks Like A Puppy. (Retriever + Beagle + Terrier + Pomeranian)

Image source: Wyndsorisawesome

#3 Saint Berdoodle (St. Bernard + Poodle)

Image source: saintmurrie

#4 Goberian (Golden Retriever + Siberian Husky)

Image source: halfhuskybros

#5 Yuki The Pomsky

Image source: FlashHash

#6 Frank Is A 7-Month-Old Bernedoodle. “He Won’t Be As Big As A Bernese Mountain Dog Because Of The Poodle Mix” -My Niece Julia, His Owner. I Can’t Stop Laughing

Image source: the_doop_is_the_GOAT

#7 Alusky (Alaskan Malamute + Siberian Husky)

Image source: atlasthealusky

#8 Our New Mutt Pup Brewster (Spaniel + Coonhound + Foxhound + Basset Hound + Labrador Retriever)

Image source: wvWestwv

#9 Pitsky (Pit Bull + Husky)

Image source: blindymagoo

#10 Meet My Mutt, Mabel. German Shepard And Boxer

Image source: Captainev

#11 Beaglier (Beagle + Cavalier King Charles Spaniel)

Image source: ayrton_and_senna

#12 Shepherd Chow (Chow Chow + German Shepherd)

Image source: donut_the_fluffnut

#13 Double Doodle (Goldendoodle + Labradoodle)

Image source: kiwi.thedoubledoodle

#14 Bernedoodle (Saint Bernard + Poodle)

Image source: timber.bernedoodle

#15 Dalmador (Labrador Retriever And Dalmatian )

Image source: anamenti

#16 Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel + Poodle)

Image source: thepuppyologist

#17 Malador (Alaskan Malamute + Labrador)

Image source: dawnctracey

#18 Yoranian (Pomeranian + Yorkie)

Image source: teddy_porkie_

#19 Bullmation (Bulldog + Dalmatian)

Image source: luufromtheblockwithdog

#20 Labrabull (Labrador Retriever + American Pit Bull Terrier)

Image source: Cody Jones

#21 Corgi + Dalmatian

Image source: Petra

#22 This Is My Pomeranian + Shit-Zhu Crossbreed. Her Name Is Mochi

Image source: rare_that_I_care_

#23 Labsky (Labrador Retriever + Siberian Husky)

Image source: Keelie Jones

#24 Aussiepom (Pomeranian + Mini Australian Shepherd)

Image source: thepuppybear

#25 Labrottie (Labrador Retriever + Rottweiler)

Image source: maluthebear

#26 Meet Kenya, My 11-Year-Old Mutt. Black Lab Terrier

Image source: Squidmyers33

#27 Chabrador (Labrador Retriever + Chow Chow)

Image source: benjithechabrador

#28 Goldenshund (Dachshund + Golden Retriever)

Image source: tandt.ussery, instagram.com

#29 Cocker Pug (Cocker Spaniel + Pug)

Image source: justineanneduncan

#30 Bullpug (Pug + English Bulldog)

Image source: tommy.tatt

#31 Beabull (Beagle + Bull Dog)

Image source: honeythebeabull

#32 Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever + Poodle)

Image source: dood_itscharlie

#33 Schnoodle (Schnauzer + Poodle)

Image source: watch_0103

#34 Jack-A-Poo (Jack Russell Terrier + Poodle)

Image source: loki_smallbutmighty

#35 Labloodhound (Labrador Retriever And Bloodhound)

Image source: murphy_the_labrahound

#36 Vizsla + English Cocker Spaniel

Image source: james caunt

#37 Cavapoo – Cavalier King Charles Spaniel X Poodle. Smaller And Less Fluffy Than Usual!

#38 Chiweenie (Chihuahua + Dachschund)

Image source: dazeeandazzle

#39 Pugmation (Pug + Dalmatian)

Image source: sophie_1304

#40 Sharp Asset (Basset Hound And Shar-Pei)

Image source: deepcovepenny

#41 Chusky (Chow Chow + Husky)

Image source: gusthechowski

#42 Dorgi (Corgi + Dachshund)

Image source: moonythedorgi

#43 Yorkipoo (Yorkshire Terrier + Poodle)

Image source: Alex Lewis

#44 Basschshund (Basset Hound + Dachshund)

Image source: tully_the_basschshund

#45 Yorktese (Yorkie + Maltese)

Image source: Alberto Mazza

#46 Lab Pei (Labrador Retriever + Chinese Shar-Pei)

Image source: the.labpei.fam

#47 Aussie + Golden Lab + Cockerspaniel

Image source: meikothepuppers , meikothepuppers

#48 Corgidor (Labrador Retriever + Corgi)

Image source: lifewithkip

#49 Weimardoodle (Weimaraner + Poodle)

Image source: your.next.beer

#50 Morkie (Maltese And Yorkie)

Image source: boogie.leo.bo

#51 Aries The Corgle (Corgi + Beagle)

Image source: ariesthebeagi

#52 Puggle (Beagle + Pug)

Image source: Šárka Dohnalová

#53 Lab-Pointer (Labrador Retriever And Pointer)

Image source: simbathelabpointer

#54 Borderbeagle (Border Collie + Beagle)

Image source: glamdust_mama

#55 Chug (Chihuahua + Pug)

Image source: amandaernestine

#56 Shorgi (Corgi + Sheltie)

Image source: nala_the_shorgi

#57 Boweimar (Boxer + Weimaraner)

Image source: dukisms

#58 Chow Pei (Chow Chow + Shar Pei)

Image source: abigailbomford

#59 Cormanshepherds (Corgi + German Shepherd)

Image source: tiny_mighty_ted

#60 German Sherpei (German Shepherd And Shar-Pei)

Image source: mooplesmom

#61 Labradinger (Labrador Retriever And English Springer Spaniel)

Image source: ralph_and_lily

#62 Corgipoo (Corgi + Toy Poodle)

Image source: cressida_rey

Patrick Penrose
