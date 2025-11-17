40 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Peers Online (New Pics)

One of the best things about the internet is that it allows people from all around the world and all walks of life to share what they’re most passionate about. It’s this imagination that maintains our faith in humanity and really inspires us to spend time on our own hobbies.
The r/crochet subreddit is a massively popular online community that unites crocheters from all corners of the net. It’s a space where they can share photos of their work, discuss and swap ideas, ask for advice, and generally support each other. We’ve collected some of the community members’ most creative and coolest designs to show you what’s possible with yarn, dedication, and thinking outside the box. Scroll down to check out the best pics! And don’t be stingy with the compliments—these folks really deserve them.
#1 My Sugar Skull Blanket – Never Again But Totally Worth Making Once
koukkuunkoukussa
#2 I’m So Stupid Proud Of This Outfit Yall Don’t Even Know (Clothes =/= Gender, I’m A Guy)
psychso86
#3 I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn
Mysterious-Cod5972
#4 My Boyfriend Crocheted His Own Kristoff Cosplay!
transatlanticcrochet
#5 Chunky Mandala Rug – Rip My Wrists
reddit
#6 Did I Make An Account Just To Show The World This Blanket? Yes. Yes I Did
Cro-che-T
#7 I Made This Blanket To Use Up Leftover Yarn From Other Projects
perfectlycylindrical
#8 My Little Shelf Display Of Plants! (All Patterns From Kawaii Crochet Garden By Melissa Bradley)
cherdabear
#9 Freeform Blob
V_LochNessLobster_V
#10 Over The Past Year I’ve Been Crocheting All My Wedding Flowers, Here Are The Roses I’ve Made!
spaghettiocat
#11 It’s Finally Done!!! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket
Porkbossam78
#12 I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited
ayeeoo
#13 Organs! (I’m Sorry! I’m A Nurse And I Love The Way The Body Works!)
carlyyay
#14 I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress! 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches
jazzygurumi
#15 I Spent 3 Hours Sitting On The Floor Making These Sleeves… But It Was Worth It!!
savannahstitches
#16 Finally Finished My Super Mario Blanket!
_box_of_rain_
#17 Hoth – Two Headed Zombie Teddy! Both My Husband And Son Have Already Tried To Claim It So I Guess I’ll Just Have To Make 2 More
Juzo_92
#18 Not Bad For Not Using A Pattern! (Part 2)
Dragonfire400
#19 It Is Complete!
KickinCoyote
#20 Granny Squares Are Complete For The New Blanket!
Emily_kruegerr
#21 Maximilian The Chameleon! 🏳️⚧️
evanenby96
#22 My Friend Is Having Her First Baby Soon, So I Just Had To Make A Baby Blanket! Hope Ewe Like It As Much As I Do!
Strawberryjamboree1
#23 A Finished Baby Blanket For A Friend Who’s Expecting
asapashh
#24 Finally, An Unkillable Plant For My Desk
Stellar_Eyebrows
#25 After 984 Individual Flowers My Aunt Made Me This Dress
Lady-Chi
#26 Finished My Mantis! He’s Tiny And Was My First Time Using Lace Weight Yarn! I Actually Love How Detailed You Can Get With It Though!
Powerful_Reaction930
#27 Finally Finished My Cat Sweater!! First Fo That Isn’t A Hat
confusedandunamuzed
#28 Emergency Broadcast Blanket
Raeyeth
#29 Just Finished A Birb!
punksoftwareengineer
#30 Baby Blanket And Hobbit Gift Set For My Sister And Niece
rach11
#31 6 Weeks Into This Blanket For My Wife And I’m Not Even A Third Done. I Call It “Jesus, My Wallet.”
YarneyFife
#32 Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!
PrincessVictory1
#33 My First Blanket
Fantastic_Tip_4710
#34 Life Size Snorlax Amigurumi!
According_Class1688
#35 Surrounded By Cats
ThatItalianGrrl
#36 Dyaman Throw. Made For A Friend’s New Baby
mellew518
#37 Crochet Cake?
emsterlove
#38 I Made A Hoodie!
gingerknots
#39 Flower Puff Blanket, Finally Finished!
imaginary_tomatillo0
#40 Crocheting My Wedding Flowers
sacredpotatoes
