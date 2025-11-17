40 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Peers Online (New Pics)

One of the best things about the internet is that it allows people from all around the world and all walks of life to share what they’re most passionate about. It’s this imagination that maintains our faith in humanity and really inspires us to spend time on our own hobbies.

The r/crochet subreddit is a massively popular online community that unites crocheters from all corners of the net. It’s a space where they can share photos of their work, discuss and swap ideas, ask for advice, and generally support each other. We’ve collected some of the community members’ most creative and coolest designs to show you what’s possible with yarn, dedication, and thinking outside the box. Scroll down to check out the best pics! And don’t be stingy with the compliments—these folks really deserve them.

#1 My Sugar Skull Blanket – Never Again But Totally Worth Making Once

Image source: koukkuunkoukussa

#2 I’m So Stupid Proud Of This Outfit Yall Don’t Even Know (Clothes =/= Gender, I’m A Guy)

Image source: psychso86

#3 I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn

Image source: Mysterious-Cod5972

#4 My Boyfriend Crocheted His Own Kristoff Cosplay!

Image source: transatlanticcrochet

#5 Chunky Mandala Rug – Rip My Wrists

Image source: reddit

#6 Did I Make An Account Just To Show The World This Blanket? Yes. Yes I Did

Image source: Cro-che-T

#7 I Made This Blanket To Use Up Leftover Yarn From Other Projects

Image source: perfectlycylindrical

#8 My Little Shelf Display Of Plants! (All Patterns From Kawaii Crochet Garden By Melissa Bradley)

Image source: cherdabear

#9 Freeform Blob

Image source: V_LochNessLobster_V

#10 Over The Past Year I’ve Been Crocheting All My Wedding Flowers, Here Are The Roses I’ve Made!

Image source: spaghettiocat

#11 It’s Finally Done!!! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket

Image source: Porkbossam78

#12 I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited

Image source: ayeeoo

#13 Organs! (I’m Sorry! I’m A Nurse And I Love The Way The Body Works!)

Image source: carlyyay

#14 I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress! 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches

Image source: jazzygurumi

#15 I Spent 3 Hours Sitting On The Floor Making These Sleeves… But It Was Worth It!!

Image source: savannahstitches

#16 Finally Finished My Super Mario Blanket!

Image source: _box_of_rain_

#17 Hoth – Two Headed Zombie Teddy! Both My Husband And Son Have Already Tried To Claim It So I Guess I’ll Just Have To Make 2 More

Image source: Juzo_92

#18 Not Bad For Not Using A Pattern! (Part 2)

Image source: Dragonfire400

#19 It Is Complete!

Image source: KickinCoyote

#20 Granny Squares Are Complete For The New Blanket!

Image source: Emily_kruegerr

#21 Maximilian The Chameleon! 🏳️‍⚧️

Image source: evanenby96

#22 My Friend Is Having Her First Baby Soon, So I Just Had To Make A Baby Blanket! Hope Ewe Like It As Much As I Do!

Image source: Strawberryjamboree1

#23 A Finished Baby Blanket For A Friend Who’s Expecting

Image source: asapashh

#24 Finally, An Unkillable Plant For My Desk

Image source: Stellar_Eyebrows

#25 After 984 Individual Flowers My Aunt Made Me This Dress

Image source: Lady-Chi

#26 Finished My Mantis! He’s Tiny And Was My First Time Using Lace Weight Yarn! I Actually Love How Detailed You Can Get With It Though!

Image source: Powerful_Reaction930

#27 Finally Finished My Cat Sweater!! First Fo That Isn’t A Hat

Image source: confusedandunamuzed

#28 Emergency Broadcast Blanket

Image source: Raeyeth

#29 Just Finished A Birb!

Image source: punksoftwareengineer

#30 Baby Blanket And Hobbit Gift Set For My Sister And Niece

Image source: rach11

#31 6 Weeks Into This Blanket For My Wife And I’m Not Even A Third Done. I Call It “Jesus, My Wallet.”

Image source: YarneyFife

#32 Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!

Image source: PrincessVictory1

#33 My First Blanket

Image source: Fantastic_Tip_4710

#34 Life Size Snorlax Amigurumi!

Image source: According_Class1688

#35 Surrounded By Cats

Image source: ThatItalianGrrl

#36 Dyaman Throw. Made For A Friend’s New Baby

Image source: mellew518

#37 Crochet Cake?

Image source: emsterlove

#38 I Made A Hoodie!

Image source: gingerknots

#39 Flower Puff Blanket, Finally Finished!

Image source: imaginary_tomatillo0

#40 Crocheting My Wedding Flowers

Image source: sacredpotatoes

