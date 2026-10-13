44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

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Twitter, or “X, the everything app” isn’t really the commons it used to be. Still, if you can dig your way past the bots, the folks who purchased their blue checkmarks and the rather blatant engagement bait, you can still find some people hurling ideas into the void.

So we’ve gathered some of the best new posts from what is sometimes called “White People Twitter” where folks share their unfiltered thoughts about the world. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own opinions and experiences to the comments down below.

#1 Democrats Will Do Things For People. Republicans Do Things To People

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Fickle-Molasses-903

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

#2 Grift Goals

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#3 What A Great Use Of White Privilege!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: CrunchM

#4 Rotisserie Chicken Is The New Avocado Toast

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: justalazygamer

#5 They Keep Finding New Ways To Make Fools Of Themselves

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#6 Barack Obama Has Confirmed That Aliens Are Real

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Shoe_boooo

#7 How Is This A Debate? Again

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#8 So It Begins 😎

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: NickCostanza

#9 As If There Was Ever Any Doubt!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#10 Pattern Recognition

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Gorotheninja

#11 This Is How Republicans Care About The Working People

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: BenFord333

#12 Give It 3 Business Days

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Blues_Fish

#13 Press: The Issue

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#14 Pure Cowardice

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#15 Sectional Healing

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: writechriswrite

#16 Far Too Few Good Republicans Anymore

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: PFdeith

#17 Funny How That Works!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: reincarnatedusername

#18 All That’s Left Is Officially Adding It To Their Platform

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: somecisguy2020

#19 Without Words

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Drnelk

#20 It Does Seem That Way

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#21 Secretary Clinton Is Asking For A Public Hearing

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: rhodesleadnowhere

#22 An Illusion Of Support Can Trend Online, But It Can’t Hide Real-World Reality!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#23 If They Can Do This To Her, They Can Do This To Anybody

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#24 Also: France, Norway, Peru,

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan

#25 He Keeps Threatening Us With A Good Time!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan

#26 This Is Worse Than The F35 Incident In 2023

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#27 Things Are Bad When One Of The Craziest People To Live Is Starting To Make Reasonable Comments

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Jevus_himself

#28 Denied

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#29 When Clown Shoes Goes Literal

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: overpregnant

#30 You Will Never Understand What It Is To Be Truly Free Brother . .

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Prestigious_Net_8356

#31 Fact Check: True!

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: CarryIcy250

#32 Why Are Republicans Such Weak Losers?

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: cicada_noises

#33 Eat The Reich

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#34 Maga Can’t Help But Gloat When They Illegally Target A Citizen

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: justalazygamer

#35 It’s Only Okay When They Say It’s Okay

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Blues_Fish

#36 Conservative Furious That For The First Time In His Adult Life He Faces The Consequences Of His Vote

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: justalazygamer

#37 Missing In Action…

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Owl_2024

#38 Trump Was Okay With The High Price Of Gas And Diesel, But He Is Furious That Zelenskyy Destroyed The Russian Bots Who Fawn All Over Him

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: rhino910

#39 Question Of The Day

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Chest-699

#40 Oh, And The Patriots Are Owned By A Trumper! Tonight Was A Good Night! 💙

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#41 A Flashing Red Light And A Million Wailing Sirens

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: Hornpipe_Jones

#42 👀

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#43 America Fell For It Again

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: lnstantKarma

#44 Choke On That

44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Image source: 4_Dogs_Dad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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