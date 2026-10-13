44 Times People Were Being Brutally Honest On X And Said What Had To Be Said Out Loud (New Pics)

Twitter, or “X, the everything app” isn’t really the commons it used to be. Still, if you can dig your way past the bots, the folks who purchased their blue checkmarks and the rather blatant engagement bait, you can still find some people hurling ideas into the void.
So we’ve gathered some of the best new posts from what is sometimes called “White People Twitter” where folks share their unfiltered thoughts about the world. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own opinions and experiences to the comments down below.
#1 Democrats Will Do Things For People. Republicans Do Things To People
Image source: Fickle-Molasses-903
#2 Grift Goals
Image source: ExactlySorta
#3 What A Great Use Of White Privilege!
Image source: CrunchM
#4 Rotisserie Chicken Is The New Avocado Toast
Image source: justalazygamer
#5 They Keep Finding New Ways To Make Fools Of Themselves
Image source: c-k-q99903
#6 Barack Obama Has Confirmed That Aliens Are Real
Image source: Shoe_boooo
#7 How Is This A Debate? Again
Image source: ExactlySorta
#8 So It Begins 😎
Image source: NickCostanza
#9 As If There Was Ever Any Doubt!
Image source: yorocky89A
#10 Pattern Recognition
Image source: Gorotheninja
#11 This Is How Republicans Care About The Working People
Image source: BenFord333
#12 Give It 3 Business Days
Image source: Blues_Fish
#13 Press: The Issue
Image source: ExactlySorta
#14 Pure Cowardice
Image source: ExactlySorta
#15 Sectional Healing
Image source: writechriswrite
#16 Far Too Few Good Republicans Anymore
Image source: PFdeith
#17 Funny How That Works!
Image source: reincarnatedusername
#18 All That’s Left Is Officially Adding It To Their Platform
Image source: somecisguy2020
#19 Without Words
Image source: Drnelk
#20 It Does Seem That Way
Image source: c-k-q99903
#21 Secretary Clinton Is Asking For A Public Hearing
Image source: rhodesleadnowhere
#22 An Illusion Of Support Can Trend Online, But It Can’t Hide Real-World Reality!
Image source: yorocky89A
#23 If They Can Do This To Her, They Can Do This To Anybody
Image source: c-k-q99903
#24 Also: France, Norway, Peru,
Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan
#25 He Keeps Threatening Us With A Good Time!
Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan
#26 This Is Worse Than The F35 Incident In 2023
Image source: c-k-q99903
#27 Things Are Bad When One Of The Craziest People To Live Is Starting To Make Reasonable Comments
Image source: Jevus_himself
#28 Denied
Image source: ExactlySorta
#29 When Clown Shoes Goes Literal
Image source: overpregnant
#30 You Will Never Understand What It Is To Be Truly Free Brother . .
Image source: Prestigious_Net_8356
#31 Fact Check: True!
Image source: CarryIcy250
#32 Why Are Republicans Such Weak Losers?
Image source: cicada_noises
#33 Eat The Reich
Image source: ExactlySorta
#34 Maga Can’t Help But Gloat When They Illegally Target A Citizen
Image source: justalazygamer
#35 It’s Only Okay When They Say It’s Okay
Image source: Blues_Fish
#36 Conservative Furious That For The First Time In His Adult Life He Faces The Consequences Of His Vote
Image source: justalazygamer
#37 Missing In Action…
Image source: Positive_Owl_2024
#38 Trump Was Okay With The High Price Of Gas And Diesel, But He Is Furious That Zelenskyy Destroyed The Russian Bots Who Fawn All Over Him
Image source: rhino910
#39 Question Of The Day
Image source: Beneficial-Chest-699
#40 Oh, And The Patriots Are Owned By A Trumper! Tonight Was A Good Night! 💙
Image source: yorocky89A
#41 A Flashing Red Light And A Million Wailing Sirens
Image source: Hornpipe_Jones
#42 👀
Image source: yorocky89A
#43 America Fell For It Again
Image source: lnstantKarma
#44 Choke On That
Image source: 4_Dogs_Dad
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