“I Want To Leave” Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

by

Not every Instagram account consists of avocado toasts, latte foam art and carefully staged aesthetics. As a matter of fact, some of them are hilariously bizarre. Looking at pictures that seem stranger than strange, you can’t help but scratch your head while trying to figure out what on earth is going on there.

Enter the appropriately called Instagram account I Want To Leave, a place dedicated to the most ridiculous pictures you’ve ever seen. Pizzas on the bathroom floor, dogs doing dishes and huge lizards on ATMsthe list goes on.

Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest no-context images from the account that grab your attention and don’t let go. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and make sure to check out Part 1 of this post right here.

#1

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#2

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#3

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#4

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#5

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#6

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#7

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#8

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#9

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#10

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#11

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#12

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#13

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#14

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#15

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#16

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#17

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#18

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#19

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#20

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#21

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#22

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#23

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#24

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#25

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#26

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#27

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#28

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#29

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#30

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#31

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#32

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#33

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#34

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#35

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#36

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#37

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#38

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#39

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#40

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#41

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#42

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#43

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#44

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#45

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#46

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#47

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#48

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#49

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

#50

&#8220;I Want To Leave&#8221; Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Pictures To Prove It (New Pics)

Image source: iwanttoleaveok

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
15 New Hilariously Adorable Comics About Brutus And Pixie To Instantly Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“I Am Done With His Narcissist Mother”: Woman Decides On Divorce Over Drama With MIL
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Someone Points Out That Dog Paws Look Like Koalas And Everyone Shares Pics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Store Sells T-Shirts With Incorrect Quotes, And You Probably Won’t Make It To The End Of The List
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Collection of Battle Disney Princess Fan Art
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2017
Artist’s Surreal Terrariums Give Plants Legs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.