“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

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Gender reveals are a fairly new concept dating back to the late 2000s. Before that time, letting people know whether you’re having a boy or a girl wasn’t a huge deal.

These days, they’ve become full-blown parties that can get out of hand sometimes. And we’re playing it down here, because as you will come to see in the following photos, many people tend to be criminally inconsiderate all for the sake of having their big moment. 

Fair warning: scrolling through may annoy you, even infuriate you to a point.

#1 They Contaminated A Waterfall For Their Gender Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Advanced-Gur7686

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

#2 I Want To Live In A World With No Gender Reveal Parties

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: urvipanda

#3 I Need Closure On This One

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: TurtleGlobe

The first-ever gender reveal happened in 2008, when writer and attorney Jenna Karvunidis announced her first child’s gender by cutting into a cake filled with pink icing. At the time, it was meant to be a celebration for her family, until she wrote about it in her blog. 

“I just like to throw parties,” she told Northern Colorado news station KUNC in a 2019 interview. “I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out.”

#4 The Line Isn’t Straight

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#5 Can Gender Reveal Get Any Worse? Yes

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: peanutbutter-gallery

#6 These People Doing A Gender Reveal On A Lake With Confetti. They Didn’t Clean Up And They Threw The Confetti Canisters In The Lake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: AIMWSTRN

Karvunidis has since been credited as the unofficial pioneer of the gender reveal. However, it was something she came to regret, especially with how outrageous, even dangerous, some of the parties had become. 

“I know it’s been harmful to some individuals,” Karvunidis said. “Celebrate the baby. There’s no way to have a cake to cut into it, to see if they’re going to like chess. Let’s just have a cake.”

#7 Yet Another Really Gross “Gender Reveal”

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Nackles

#8 Someone Did A Gender Reveal In A Public Park Flower Garden. They Left The Plastic Confetti, Balloons And Tape On The Ground And In The Pond. The Snow Said “It’s A Girl”

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Tricklesliced

#9 This Woman Made A Giant Piñata Of Herself, Then Had Her Husband Burst Out Of Its Belly Dressed As A Baby Spraying Pink Confetti

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: unknown

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Karvunidis spoke more extensively about how her views on gender reveals and on gender itself changed. 

According to her, it started one Christmas morning, when her three-year-old daughter began crying after receiving a set of Legos as a gift. And because it wasn’t pink, the child thought it wasn’t for her.

#10 Gender Reveal Parties Trashing Parks

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: TurtleDick22

#11 Someone Dyed Their Dog Blue For A Gender Reveal And It Ran Away

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: ButtDialNotBootyCall

#12 Gender Reveal Cake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: doubleasweets

“There’s such an obsession with gender that it becomes limiting in many ways and exploitative in others. You don’t want what’s between your legs to guide your path in life,” Karvunidis said, noting that she intends to have her children grow up in a world where “gender doesn’t matter.”

#13 Don’t Get Me Wrong, Every Other Gender Reveal Party Is Just As Bad As This One

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: adamtwosleeves

#14 Gender Reveal At Restaurant, Who Even Does This In A Restaurant

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: itsajokekaren_

#15 Facebook Never Disappoints

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: DiplomaticHypocrite

In the last 18 years, gender reveals have become more destructive. One of the worst ones happened in 2020 in El Dorado, California, when a couple’s decision to use a pyrotechnic device caused a massive wildfire. 

Their irresponsibility burned down more than 9,000 hectares of land, along with five homes and 15 other buildings. It also claimed the life of a firefighter. The couple was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter.

#16 For Painting A Bird For A Gender Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Adventurous-Gain5729

#17 Leaving Their Gender Reveal Mess In The Park So The Park Employees Can Clean It Up

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: tackyGem253

#18 This Gender Reveal Cake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: MrSirStevo

Another mishap occurred in 2023 in Mexico when a couple decided to have a small plane fly through the air while blowing pink smoke for their big reveal. 

Unfortunately, the plane crashed moments after take-off, claiming the life of the pilot. 

#19 Born Into The Police???

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: JillieBoeLegstrong

#20 The Pointless Gendering Is Out Of Control. Why Can’t A Girl Like Tractors?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: thaiyalong2000

#21 The Gender Reveals Are Getting Weirder And Weirder

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: ts4fanatic

#22 Saw A Very Very Infuriating Gender Reveal Cake On Instagram

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: 01189898819991197253

#23 Imagine Starting A 7,500 Acre Wildfire With Your Gender Reveal Party During Quarantine

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#24 Its A Boy!!! Can Gender Reveals Get Any Weirder?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Dubai Life

#25 High School Acquaintance Wins The Award For Worst Gender Reveal Ever

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO

#26 Gender-Reveal Party’s Litter Left Behind At Jackson Park Cherry Blossoms In Chicago

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: hissy-elliott

#27 I Thought We Were Done With World Ending Gender Reveal Party

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: King_Of_Milk_Bags

#28 What Tfhis This Gender Reveal Sign ?!?…

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: _Final-Judgement_

#29 Gender Reveal Party In FL

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: wofwinter

#30 Gender Reveal With Coloured Tyre Smoke Burnout In Quiet Neighborhood

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Crisis_Sheep

#31 Leaving Your Gender Reveal Garbage In A Nature Sanctuary

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: abortionlasagna

#32 That’s Right, Gender Reveals Now Extend To Washing Machines

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Gnome_Home69

#33 Their Venue Is Also At A Shooting Range

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: darthstar707

#34 Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: InterviewBrief

#35 Gender Reveal Redneck Style

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: vadlmaster

#36 This Gender Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#37 This Couple Actually Used A Monster Truck For Their Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: tristanengland_

#38 Gender Reveal Party With Plastic Balloons In A Dog Park. A New Low For Stupid

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: girlymcnerdy0919

#39 This Gender Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: nbridges77

#40 Only Worn Once! Great Addition To Your Gender Reveal Party!

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Mother-of-4-dragons

#41 Hm

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: xyssa.jada

#42 Gender Reveal Cake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: bake_decorate_eat

#43 Hm

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: blondiescakesandsweets

#44 I’m So Confused. And Alarmed. And Appalled. All At Once

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: meshellmybelle208

#45 Gender Reveal Chocolate Cigars – Boy, Girl, Or Groucho

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: jarsofsalt

#46 Ah Yes, The Two Genders Right There- Clippers And Curls

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#47 Yeah … What’s Better Than To Pollute A Beautiful Beach And Destroy A Natural Habitat With Blue Glitter To Tell Everyone Your Baby Is A Boy ??

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#48 Someone Had A Gender Reveal At The Local Park And Left All Their Confetti And Popped Balloons In The Area That Is Specifically Designed For Wildlife

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: eggmarie

#49 Gender Reveal Parties Will Continue To Baffle Me Until My Last Day On Earth

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: nightowl611

#50 Gender Reveal Party: “Will We See A Weenie Or A Hamburger?”

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Its_a_Raven_Rave

#51 Gender Reveals…

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: thaiyalong2000

#52 Kids Of All Genders Can Like All Sorts Of Things. Stop Setting Expectations Like This

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: thaiyalong2000

#53 Ugh

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: thaiyalong2000Ugh

#54 Laziest Gender Reveal Cake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Babeybananie

#55 Disastrous Gender Reveals. Why?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Aeoneroic

#56 Guns Or Glitter Gender Reveal

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Isimarie

#57 This Gender Reveal Cake. How Did They Not See How Creepy This Is?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#58 Gender Reveals Are Stupid

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#59 Pictures From A Gender Reveal I Saw On Facebook

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: tous-les-deux

#60 Can We Stop Being Dumbasses With These Gender Reveals

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#61 Couple Forced To Evacuate Home As ‘Dry Ice’ Gender Reveal Ends In Disaster

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: ResponsibleIntern537

#62 Glitter From A Gender Reveal Left In A Preserved State Park

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: anon

#63 I Hate Gender Reveals

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: nauimatt87

#64 Gender Reveal In A Park With Plastic Confetti, They Left Immediately After Popping The Confetti Cannons :/

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: PixelPt

#65 The Neighbor’s Gender Reveal Was Blown Into Our Yard

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: kanegdy

#66 Gender Reveal Party At The Lake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: perpetual_potato108

#67 Congrats! It’s A Girl

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: bokeefus

#68 Gender Reveal Parties In The South

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: MobileWangWhacker

#69 Gender Reveal Fireworks Fail Sends People Screaming

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

#70 Gender Reveal Cake

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: teebiv

#71 What Is It With Gender Reveal Parties And Fondant

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Lilshmil

#72 Do You Like Your Guns So Much You Have To Make A Gender Reveal Cake Around Them?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: emash02

#73 Burnouts Or Bows?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Redoul

#74 Pretty Sure This Belongs Here… 90% Of Gender Reveals Are Trashy

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: featherwolf

#75 Friend’s Sister Went For The Cheap Option For Her Gender Reveal Party Balloons

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: EggsBenedictusXVI

#76 Gender Reveal Lasagna

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: FerretScream

#77 What The Duck Is It?

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: gingersnapbaking

#78 Gender Reveal… Fireworks. I Shouldn’t Be Surprised

“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents

Image source: Caroniver413

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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