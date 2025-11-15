30 Movies That People Didn’t Think Were Cringey Until They Rewatched Them As Adults, Shared In This Online Community

Kids can get interested in the strangest things that adults wouldn’t even give a second thought to. And they often get obsessed with something very easily, like Disney princesses or other cartoon characters.
It’s amazing how they can watch and rewatch something they like over and over again to the point that they memorize all the lines. But sometimes they don’t even really understand what they are watching or can’t look at it critically, so when they come back to it in their adult years, people get disappointed.
This is actually more common than you would think as more than 20k people joined a thread on Reddit answering the question “What’s a movie you loved as a child that you now consider to be cringeworthy?” What would you add to the list and which ones do you agree with? Let us know in the comments!
#1
alvin and the chipmunks. holy s*** those guys are annoying
#2
Percy Jackson movies, you read the books, re watch the movies, and wonder what the hell went so wrong
#3
I was the dumba** kid that thought the last airbender was a good movie. Jesus I was dumb
#4
Bee Movie-
#5
Commando, i thought it was great as a kid and I watched it again and… it’s even f*****g better!!!
#6
Any of the Steven Seagal movies from the late 80s/early 90s. Jr High school me thought he was the biggest bada** ever born. Thinking about that now that feels like the most neckbeard fandom ever.
#7
Shark Boy and Lava Girl. That s*** was the coolest thing I’d ever seen.
#8
Howard the Duck
#9
G-Force. That one Disney movie about the guinea pig spies? I thought that movie was the best as a kid.
I got through about 10 minutes of it when I tried to rewatch it a few months ago. Man, that movie is weird…
#10
Drop Dead Fred but it’s still on my list of favorites
#11
This really dates me but Mannequin was my favorite growing up
#12
Cat In The Hat. Now that I think about it, it technically isn’t a kids movie
#13
Not even a kid, the 2002 movie Queen of the Damned. I was in my early 20s and thought it was so sexy and cool. I watch it now and it’s so campy and cringey and God bless Aaliyah but her performance was…eesh lol
#14
Indian in the Cupboard. No idea why but I liked it a lot as a kid. Watched it a few years ago with my nephew and hated it
#15
Blank check. The thought of being rich as a kid made me love the movie when I was younger. Watched it a couple years ago and got some real predator vibes between the kid and the lady FBI agent. Really hard to watch the ending where they kiss.
#16
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. Although it is beautiful cringe.
#17
Master of Disguise. Loved it as a kid. Holy s*** is it a terrible movie
#18
I feel like i used to watch Garfield a lot, didnt realise it was bad until that Zombieland moment lol.
#19
Any of the first three Spy Kids movies. I remember the second one being one of my favourites and now it’s genuinely painful.
#20
The horrid Dungeons and Dragons movie with Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch, and one of the Wayans brothers. Absolute garbage but I loved it for some reason. I earned some late fees for not returning the VHS on time.
#21
Any of the Mary Kate & Ashley movies.
I’d like to make it clear that I grew up with these movies, loved the Olson twins, and there is a lot of nostalgia that comes with the memories of their movies. I just don’t think as an adult now they would be as great as I thought they were 20 some years ago.
#22
Mario Bros.
I was ten.
#23
Masters of the Universe with Dolph Lundgren.
#24
Catwoman (2003) haunted my childhood. I didn’t realise the terrible special effects weren’t real so I jumped around my living room trying to imitate her.
#25
The Phantom…Billy Zane! Totally cheesy when I rewatched it but LOVED it as a kid
#26
Batman & robin
#27
Idk if anyone’s said it yet but Agent Cody Banks is pretty cringe. Used to love them as a kid but looking at them now its not the same as before.
#28
Mac and Me
5 year old me used to make my parents rent it all the time. It’s now used as a joke movie for bad Sci-Fi
#29
The Covenant. It was a relatively early Sebastian Stan movie that I was obsessed with in middle school. I rewatched it a few years ago and it is easily one of the worst acted movies I’ve watched. Definitely the worst I’ve seen in a good decade. I really thought those guys were so cool. I just cringe thinking about how often I watched it and convinced myself that it was even halfway good just because there were hot guys.
#30
Critters. It was fun and cheesy though.
