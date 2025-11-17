30 Screenshots And Stories Of The World’s Most Entitled Individuals

As human beings, we should feel entitled to a few things: fresh air, sustenance, a roof over our heads, freedom, the right to work and earn an education. Some people, however, have gotten a little too comfortable demanding things that they believe the world owes them. And lucky for us, other, more sane individuals, are happy to catalog their behavior and share it online.
Below, you’ll find photos and screenshots of some of the worst examples of entitlement from various subreddits dedicated to calling out old people, “beggars,” moms and dads, and even some “entitled idiots.” Clearly, entitlement comes in all shapes and sizes, so enjoy reading through these frustrating posts, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe are real!
#1 Karen’s Sense Of Entitlement Knows No Bounds
Image source: monster_breeder
#2 Entitled Parent
Image source: Scarlet3665
#3 Keep Your Kids Inside Or Ill Call The Cops (Found On Facebook)
Image source: electrodudesmith
#4 Some People Just
Image source: atommathyou
#5 In My Local Coffee Shop
Image source: Codeman32456
#6 Kijiji
Image source: atxsj
#7 Racist
Image source: eminemtherapper
#8 Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To It To Him
Image source: nhaf
#9 Sister, Can You Spare A Dime?
Image source: timesuck47
#10 Oh My God. I… I Can’t Right Now. I Literally Just Can’t How Is This Even Possible? How Does Someone Get This Entitled?
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Girl And Her Friends Think They Can Go To Events For Free And Get Free Drinks Because “They’re Pretty”
Image source: iSlingShlong
#12 I Sold A Really Unique, Old Vase A Few Days Ago And Forgot To Take The Listing Down. Got This Lovely Email As A Reminder To Do So
Image source: frickmylifeeeeeee
#13 Someone Is Insulting Everyone On The Autistic Spectrum
Image source: Samtheman11414
#14 Bruv Here Thinks He’s Entitled To Have 2 Parking Spots For His Hyundai
Image source: akshatpb65
#15 Tried To Bully Someone, Gets Kicked Out, Leaves One Star Review
Image source: jlllmt80
#16 Not Really Sure Of This Goes Here..but Here You Go. Was Looking At A Special Edition Fallout Loquid Cooling Case ($199) And Found This Salty One Star
Image source: MajorasHorcrux
#17 It’s My Fault That They Didn’t Like What They Saw
Image source: dbrown100103
#18 I’m Not A Supermarkt Employee But That’s Just Disgustibg Behaviour
Image source: FlaireTheGreat
#19 Sure Its Not As If The Men Have A Standard 9-5 Job
Image source: Skelopun
#20 Please! Spit In His Burgers!
Image source: iiS4R4HxXx
#21 The Floor Not Like A Cloud
Image source: ninja10k
#22 Should Have Been Paid For Amateur Theatre
Image source: catlikesun
#23 Went On Facebook For The First Time In 6 Months, Greeted With A Family Friend Bitching About Someone Doing Their Job
Image source: banannebarowski
#24 Person Denies Entitlement, But Gets Called Out For What It Is
Image source: frickmylifeeeeeee
#25 Review For A Krispy Kreme In Reading, Berkshire
Image source: Timely-Property-0
#26 If You Don’t Spend Your Money To Fund My Surgery, You’re Literally Hitler
Image source: PizzaTammer
#27 Ec Says We Don’t Care About Our Customers Because We Didn’t Give Her Ten Cents From A Register. We Didn’t Short Her, She Just Wanted Ten Cents
Image source: TheAlphaOmega21
#28 Customer Refuses To Pay Cuz He Can Physically Change The Tires Of A Car To See How They Look For Free
Image source: Hunchopreneur
#29 Hard Work Is An Excuse To Treat Wait Staff Like S**t! /S
Image source: beelzeflub
#30 How Dare A Student Expect A Professor To Help Them With Class? /S
Image source: TheLavenderAuthor
