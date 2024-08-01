Crew Morrow Teases Will’s Return on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: ‘Expect Major Angst!’

The Bold and the Beautiful is set to welcome back a familiar face, or rather, a familiar character with a new face. Will, the son of Bill and Katie, is making a return to the show after being absent for four years. Last portrayed by Finnegan George in 2020, the character will now be played by daytime newcomer Crew Morrow. His return is highly anticipated and comes with a lot of emotional baggage and drama, set to air on Thursday, August 1.
Morrow, who is the son of longtime The Young and the Restless actor Joshua Morrow, is stepping into the role with enthusiasm and a fresh perspective. “Will feels 100 percent uncertainty,” Morrow shared. “He went away to school and came home to a bunch of strangers in his house.” This sense of displacement and unfamiliarity is bound to stir up significant tension as Will navigates his new reality.
Family Dynamics and New Challenges
The timing of Will’s return is anything but convenient. Bill has moved his girlfriend Poppy and her grown daughter Luna into the family mansion, creating a new dynamic that Will must adjust to. “They’re essentially a second family, and his father wants him to treat them like his first family!” Morrow explained. This unexpected family expansion is causing Will a lot of angst and resistance.
Morrow added:
“Will’s not ready to accept them like his father wants him to.”
This resistance is sure to create friction within the household, especially as Will grapples with his feelings of being replaced or overshadowed by Bill’s new family. This storyline promises to explore the complexities of blended families and the emotional struggles that come with such transitions.
Crew Morrow’s Exciting New Role
Crew Morrow is no stranger to the soap opera world, thanks to his father, but this is his first major role in daytime television. Despite the potential pressure, Morrow is enjoying his experience on The Bold and the Beautiful. “I haven’t met a rotten person there yet, and I don’t think I ever will!” he said, expressing his delight at being part of the show.
While some actors might be intimidated by joining a long-running and popular show, Morrow approached his new role with confidence. “I wasn’t nervous going on set,” he admitted, though he did feel some nerves during his audition. His positive attitude and enthusiasm are likely to make his portrayal of Will a memorable one for fans.
Will’s Impact on the Show
As Will integrates back into his family’s life, his presence is expected to bring significant changes and challenges. “Will has some swagger, that’s for certain,” Morrow noted. “He loves his family a lot, even if that love is strained at times.” This complexity in his character is sure to add depth to the storyline, providing plenty of material for engaging and dramatic scenes.
Morrow’s portrayal of Will is set to explore the character’s love for his family amidst the turmoil of his father’s new relationship. The tension between Will and his father’s new family is bound to create compelling drama. Fans can look forward to seeing how Will navigates these relationships and asserts his place in the family.
Looking Ahead to More Drama
The return of Will is sure to shake things up in The Bold and the Beautiful. As he grapples with his father’s new family and his own feelings of displacement, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions. Morrow’s enthusiasm for the role and his character’s complexity promise to deliver captivating performances.
With Will’s return, the show is set to explore themes of family, acceptance, and the challenges of blending new and old relationships. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the unfolding drama and how it will impact the characters they’ve come to love. As Morrow settles into his new role, it’s clear that The Bold and the Beautiful has a lot in store for its audience.
