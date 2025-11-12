50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone

Not so long ago, people have entertained themselves by having a Seance, in which they attempted to contact the spirits. But why bother with a Seance, when you can ask your crepy kids for some spiritual guidance as is with these little ones that have unwillingly explored their dark sides. We already know that kids have the wildest imagination and can translate that into the creepiest children’s drawings ever, but this time we’re focusing on something else. To prove that kids can sometimes unknowingly tap into the paranormal Bored Panda has compiled some of the scariest things people heard boys and girls say, and the stories from these weird kids will vividly fuel your nightmares.
It all started when writer Mikki Kendall addressed her Twitter followers, “People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you?” After the tweet, all hell broke loose, and it turned out that kids say the darndest things. From threatening violence and seeing ghosts to painting vivid memories of a life before, these are just some of the creepy things that Mikki has received prove some children sound like skilled fortune-tellers or the devil himself. Scroll down to read the creepy things kids say, that even Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft would approve of.
#1 Creepy Kids
Image source: AlisonsBookMrks
#2 Creepy Kids
Image source: freefringes
#3 Creepy Kids
Image source: phenetiks
#4 Creepy Kids
Image source: Ardeospina
#5 Creepy Kids
Image source: daahlingnikki
#6 Creepy Kids
Image source: MXTracy66
#7 Creepy Kids
Image source: wendydheard
#8 Creepy Kids
Image source: cricket_71
#9 Creepy Kids
Image source: KitaMargarita
#10 Creepy Kids
Image source: BarbieDia
#11 Creepy Kids
Image source: inkhat
#12 Creepy Kids
Image source: AverageRunnerK
#13 Creepy Kids
Image source: MichelleBYoung1
#14 Creepy Kids
Image source: MonAmourGp
#15 Creepy Kids
Image source: ms_chel_ayyye
#16 Creepy Kids
Image source: kyriemccauley
#17 Creepy Kids
Image source: Artists_Ali
#18 Creepy Kids
Image source: random_pirate27
#19 Creepy Kids
Image source: bethatmama
#20 Creepy Kids
Image source: sej199
#21 Creepy Kids
Image source: LittleMissLizz
#22 Creepy Kids
Image source: iLeCrys
#23 Creepy Kids
Image source: MamaKavery
#24 Creepy Kids
Image source: showupforthis
#25 Creepy Kids
Image source: babygirl97XO
#26 Creepy Kids
Image source: Amani_Marie_
#27 Creepy Kids
Image source: BingeOnBooks
#28 Creepy Kids
Image source: jenniferbritton
#29 Creepy Kids
Image source: alex42502
#30 Creepy Kids
Image source: wendydheard
#31 Creepy Kids
Image source: _LeakSpeaks
#32 Creepy Kids
Image source: BtSquared2
#33 Creepy Kids
Image source: Momof3gngrs
#34 Creepy Kids
Image source: mmbtox
#35 Creepy Kids
Image source: jet_set
#36 Creepy Kids
Image source: amy_kotthaus
#37 Creepy Kids
Image source: pauly_math
#38 Creepy Kids
Image source: KevinMKruse
#39 Creepy Kids
Image source: Dani_Knope
#40 Creepy Kids
Image source: awheelerauthor
#41 Creepy Kids
Image source: greendoondoon
#42 Creepy Kids
Image source: ICVRUS
#43 Creepy Kids
Image source: Jas_O_Mine13
#44 Creepy Kids
Image source: haleshannon
#45 Creepy Kids
Image source: lelaballerina
#46 Creepy Kids
Image source: beccamarottaa
#47 Creepy Kids
Image source: Wordslingeuse
#48 Creepy Kids
Image source: TheOnlyLocs
#49 Creepy Kids
Image source: SuperWriterMom
#50 Creepy Kids
Image source: tltroup
Follow Us