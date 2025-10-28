50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Halloween can be downright spooky at times, but it’s still lighthearted enough to be fun and quirky. But the costumes you see your friends buying and making today are a far cry from the nightmare-inducing creations people used to wear in the past.
If you’re looking for inspiration on how to scare the bejesus out of your neighbors and local ghouls, ghosts, and demons, then Bored Panda has you covered. Scroll down for our compilation of the creepiest and scariest vintage Halloween costumes ever. It’s the kind of stuff that haunts you!
#1
Image source: YGFY
#2
Image source: imgur.com
#3
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#4
Image source: NotABotEver
#5
Image source: joepaulk7
#6
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#7
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#8
Image source: wineddinedand69ed
#9
Image source: vikkiswink
#10
Image source: imgur.com
#11
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#12
Image source: crowens_author
#13
Image source: gibmich
#14
Image source: imgur.com
#15
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#16
Image source: Guilty_Wash_8276
#17
Image source: imgur.com
#18
Image source: HISTORIA
#19
Image source: imgur.com
#20
Image source: fuatabistaken
#21
Image source: SirMichaelTortis
#22
Image source: RawBlowe
#23
Image source: Lank_Thompson
#24
Image source: biranouk
#25
Image source: wil
#26
Image source: heyitspokey
#27
Image source: Star_Ship_55
#28
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#29
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#30
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#31
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#32
Image source: obscurereference234
#33
Image source: JordySkateboardy808
#34
Image source: indiantop
#35
Image source: nerdy_mind
#36
Image source: JasonVDZ
#37
Image source: imgur.com
#38
Image source: imgur.com
#39
Image source: galeffire
#40
Image source: Jonesie64
#41
Image source: vintag.es
#42
Image source: imgur.com
#43
Image source: gghostwiththemost
#44
Image source: imgur.com
#45
Image source: Rborroto77
#46
Image source: NightmareOnMyStreet
#47
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#48
Image source: vintageeveryday
#49
Image source: europeana
#50
Image source: imgur.com
Follow Us