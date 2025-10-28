50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

by

Halloween can be downright spooky at times, but it’s still lighthearted enough to be fun and quirky. But the costumes you see your friends buying and making today are a far cry from the nightmare-inducing creations people used to wear in the past.

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to scare the bejesus out of your neighbors and local ghouls, ghosts, and demons, then Bored Panda has you covered. Scroll down for our compilation of the creepiest and scariest vintage Halloween costumes ever. It’s the kind of stuff that haunts you!

#1

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: YGFY

#2

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#3

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#4

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: NotABotEver

#5

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: joepaulk7

#6

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#7

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#8

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: wineddinedand69ed

#9

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: vikkiswink

#10

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#11

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#12

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: crowens_author

#13

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: gibmich

#14

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#15

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#16

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Guilty_Wash_8276

#17

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#18

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: HISTORIA

#19

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#20

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: fuatabistaken

#21

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: SirMichaelTortis

#22

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: RawBlowe

#23

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Lank_Thompson

#24

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: biranouk

#25

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: wil

#26

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: heyitspokey

#27

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#28

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#29

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#30

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#31

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#32

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: obscurereference234

#33

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: JordySkateboardy808

#34

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: indiantop

#35

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: nerdy_mind

#36

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: JasonVDZ

#37

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#38

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#39

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: galeffire

#40

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Jonesie64

#41

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: vintag.es

#42

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#43

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: gghostwiththemost

#44

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

#45

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rborroto77

#46

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: NightmareOnMyStreet

#47

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: Rare Historical Photos

#48

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: vintageeveryday

#49

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: europeana

#50

50 Halloween Costumes From The Past That Are Equal Parts Terrifying And Impressive

Image source: imgur.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We Will Be Watching ‘The Last Shift’ on Starz
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2021
9 Reasons Why We Can’t Help but Love Lucifer Morningstar
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2021
The Rise and Fall of Armie Hammer: What We know About the Documentary
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2023
73 Photos With Strange And Unexplained Histories
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
General Hospital: Are Carly And Sonny Ever Going to Get Through This? A
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Ultimate Tag”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.