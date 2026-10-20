40 Creepy And Unsettling Stories Straight From The Depths Of Wikipedia Hell (New Pics)

If you’ve ever fallen down a Wiki rabbit hole, you’ll know that it runs deep… Very, very deep. Wikipedia has more than 7 million English articles, and over 68 million articles across hundreds of other language editions. According to the Guardian, they’ve been consulted trillions of times.
Wikipedia is considered by many to be a very useful source of information. But sometimes, during your quest for knowledge, you can get a lot more than you bargained for. The kind of stuff that sends shivers up your spine and has you feeling too disturbed to fall asleep at night.
There’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing such articles. Creepy Wikipedia is exactly what the name suggests. Around 20,000 people visit the site every week to get their dose of Wikipedia articles that make them shiver with fear or disgust. Bored Panda has put together some of the page’s best posts for you to scroll through when your nervous system requires a bit of a jumpstart.
#1
On September 21, 2008, an Indigenous Canadian man named Brian Sinclair waited 34 hours for medical attention at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre. Sinclair died while he was waiting and had developed rigor mortis when medical staff attended to him.
Image source: actuallylikespitbull, DC Studio
#2
Crimes in Antarctica, including 2018 Bellingshausen Station stabbing. The perpetrator Sergey Savitsky, a 54-year-old electrical engineer, stabbed 52-year old welder Oleg Beloguzov because Beloguzov was giving away the endings of books that Savitsky checked out at the station’s library.
Image source: sekerzitski
#3
Lawrence Joseph Bader was a cookware salesman from Akron, Ohio who disappeared on a fishing trip on March 15, 1957. Eight years later he was found alive in Omaha, Nebraska working as a local TV personality named “Fritz” Johnson.
Image source: digiskunk, magnific
#4
Sogen Kato was thought to have been Tokyo’s oldest man until July 2010, when his mummified corpse was found. He died in November 1978, aged 79, and his family never announced his d***h in an attempt to preserve his longevity record.
Image source: slinkslowdown, fikretim
#5
In 2012, a worker at Bumble Bee Foods, a mass producer of canned tuna and other foods, was k****d when he was accidentally locked in an industrial oven.
Image source: Zodiac72826, aspsvz
#6
Eben Byers: Wealthy American playboy and amateur sportsman who was so thrilled when a radium-spiked tonic seemed to cure his chronic pain that he drank 1400 bottles in two and 1/2 years, besides sending cases to girlfriends and dosing his racehorses. Then his bones started to disintegrate…
Image source: Shoereader, seventyfour
#7
On March 23, 1994, a captain of a commercial airliner put his children in control of an Airbus A310 wide body jet aircraft during a revenue flight. There were no survivors.
Image source: ViolenceForBreakfast, yaroslav-astakhov-
#8
Cara Knott was an American student who disappeared on Dec. 27, 1986. On December 28, her body was recovered at the bottom of a ravine. Her k***er, a police officer, was interviewed while covering the investigation of the m****r, and scratches, that were inflicted by Knott, are seen on his face.
Image source: No_Analysis_9972, wirestock
#9
During the Vietnam War, future Nebraska governor Bob Kerrey was complicit in a raid in which troops under his command k****d 21 unarmed civilians, mostly children. He then falsely reported them as guerrillas. According to an American and Vietnamese witness, Kerrey had them k****d in cold blood.
Image source: lightiggy, wirestock
#10
For years, Cindy James claimed she was harassed, poisoned, stabbed, had her house set on fire and d**d animals left in her yard. She was later found d**d, having been hog-tied and choked with a stocking. The police ruled she’d d**d from an “unknown event” as they never found signs of her stalker.
Image source: amish_novelty, freepic.diller
#11
Ri Sol-Ju. There is almost no information about her prior to being married to Kim Jong-Un, although she was a popular singer and entertainer beforehand. Her music has since mostly been destroyed, it’s illegal to own any of it and it’s rumoured her band members were k****d to erase her past further.
Image source: emeraldbandage, leungchopan
#12
Adelir Antônio de Carli was a priest from Brazil who died during a cluster balloon stunt he had set up to raise money for a religious project. He lost contact with people on the ground and disappeared. Several months later the lower half of his body was found floating in the ocean.
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter, v.ivash
#13
D***h of Darren Rainey a mentally ill prisoner who was locked in a burning hot shower for two hours and d**d from extensive burns.
Image source: squiddog23, Ahmed Khan
#14
Disappearance of Susan Powell: “Computer images seized turned up 4,500 images of Susan taken without her knowledge, including close-ups of specific body parts.”
Image source: Ririkkaru, peoplecreations
#15
John Allen Chau was an American evangelical Christian missionary who was k****d by the Sentinelese, a tribe in voluntary isolation, after illegally traveling to North Sentinel Island in an attempt to introduce the tribe to Christianity.
Image source: kashmir8, Ivan S
#16
Cannibalism in Africa -The victims were often playing children or lonely travellers. In earlier times, when slavery was still an accepted institution, young children purchased from other regions were sometimes deliberately fattened, “kept in pens” much like animals, before being “k****d and baked”.
Image source: MFOslave, Chris wade NTEZICIMPA
#17
Alfred Hitchcock had a lifelong fear of police, stemming from an incident when he was five: as punishment, his father sent him to the local station with a note requesting that the officer on duty lock him in a cell for a few minutes. The officer did so, saying “This is what we do to naughty boys.”
Image source: PaloAltoTerraformers, Erik Mclean
#18
The Station nightclub fire occurred on February 20th 2003, resulting in 100 d**ths. A cameraman filming at the club that night, Brian Butler, caught the entire event on tape; firefighters still use it as a training video.
Image source: Icanvoiceact, Maor Attias
#19
Christopher Dorner was a LAPD officer who went rogue after allegedly being fired from his job for reporting excessive force. He retaliated against the police and their families, along with civilian casualties by the LAPD.
Image source: Trippy415, Fred Moon
#20
A man was recording a copy of Shine On You Crazy Diamond when an earthquake hit. The recording starts to bump as the shockwave arrives then the audio switches to the rumble of the earthquake along with the voices of the scared people inside the house.
Image source: slinkslowdown, Getty Images
#21
“Rainfall was so heavy that reports were received of birds drowning in trees and of survivors having to cup hands around their mouth and nose in order to breathe through the deluge… It was ‘the probable maximum rainfall which meteorologists compute to be theoretically possible.'”.
Image source: madviking, Christian Lue
#22
Cleaveland balloonfest ’86, with 1.4 million balloons and 2 deaths.
Image source: noonoonomore
#23
The Tsavo Man-Eaters were a pair of large man-eating male lions in the Tsavo region of Kenya, which were responsible for the deaths of many construction workers on the Kenya-Uganda Railway between March and December 1898.
Image source: Icanvoiceact, Getty Images
#24
Blanche Monnier was a French socialite held captive by her mother for 25 years. When she was found by the authoraties, she was laying in a bed coved by feces and leftover food. She only weighed 55 lbs. 12 year after her rescue, she died in an insane asylum having never regained her sanity.
Image source: oldnips, Jp Valery
#25
Sarajevo Safari refers to war tourism during the siege of Sarajevo (1992–1996) involving human hunting. The first individual has just been charged in Italy. He’s now 80 years old and was working as a truck driver, with links to the Italian far right.
Image source: 1niltothe, Hongbin
#26
Hans Schmidt was the only Catholic priest to ever be executed in the US. He k****d his pregnant mistress, drank her blood, and dismembered her. He was found guilty for the crime and executed via electric chair in Feb 1916.
Image source: lil-leem, Josh Applegate
#27
Emmett Till was a young African American boy who was lynched by two white men after an older white woman had accused him of whistling at her. She later confessed that she had lied.
Image source: evasivecorn, ilyass ID
#28
Missy Bevers was a fitness instructor who was k****d while setting up for a class inside a church. The case became famous for cctv footage showing a person wearing a swat team uniform walking through the church before Missy arrived.
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter, SHOX ART
#29
Yobai (“night crawling’) was an ancient Japanese mating custom, wherein men were allowed to sneak into the rooms of young unmarried women at night.
Image source: Bajka_the_Bee, Steven Van Elk
#30
Hyatt Regency walkway collapse- 114 people were k****d and 216 injured when two walkways made of glass and concrete (weighing about 64,000 lbs.) collapsed onto a tea dance that was being held in the atrium of the hotel. There had been about 1,600 people in attendance.
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter, Alena Darmel
#31
TIL that in 1996, the captain and flight engineer of a colombian cargo flight decided to prank their novice first officer by giving him control of the plane and shutting off two engines. The plane stalled immediately after takeoff and crashed into a neigbourhood, k*****g 22 people.
Image source: zinnoberrot
#32
In 2008 suspected serial m******r Ricky Simonds was found d**d of heat stroke in the trunk of his ex-girlfriends car. Investigators on the case believe Simonds was waiting in the trunk to ambush and m****r his ex-girlfriend, when he became locked in the vehicle.
Image source: Shaun_Ryder
#33
The Green Children of Woolpit: “After she learned to speak English, the girl explained that she and her brother had come from a land where the sun never shone, and the light was like twilight.”
Image source: TheNavidsonLP
#34
In 2015 two trains on the Smiler roller coaster collided going 20 miles an hour. Multiple people were severely injured and a few required leg amputations. Prior to this the ride had experienced many setbacks and other incidents.
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter
#35
Mary Agnes Moroney was kidnapped as a toddler. In 2023, it was found that Mary died in 2003 at age 75 under the name Jeanette Burchard. Her kidnapper was never found.
Image source: No_Guidance000
#36
“You’d better not be taking me anywhere I don’t want to go.” This was part of the recording Amber Tuccaro took on her phone while talking to an unknown man she accepted a ride from in 2010. 2 years later her skeletal remains were found in a field several miles from where she’d hitchhiked.
Image source: amish_novelty
#37
Spring Heeled Jack was a figure of myth and legend during the Victorian period in England. It was claimed he could easily jump over walls and had a very devil- like appearance.
Image source: EphemeralTypewriter
#38
The Donner Party were a group of American pioneers who migrated to California in a wagon train from the Midwest. They spent the winter of 1846–1847 snowbound in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Some of the migrants resorted to cannibalism to survive.
Image source: kashmir8
#39
Samuel More was an English man who, in 1616, accused his wife of adultery. Doubtful of the paternity of their 4 young children, he conspired to get rid of them behind her back. He would eventually succeed, with only 1 of the children surviving their journey as indentured servants on The Mayflower.
Image source: wishingidbeensomeone
#40
On January 16, 1942, 33-year-old actress Carole Lombard won a coin toss that determined she and her group would return home from a war bond tour by plane instead of by train. Their flight wound up crashing into a mountain outside Las Vegas, k*****g all 22 onboard, including 15 U.S. Army soldiers.
Image source: Go_To_Bethel_And_Sin
Follow Us