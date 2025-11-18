50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

There are arguably as many beautiful creatures in the world as there are creepy ones. But since they’re not as pleasant to look at, the latter might not appear on your news feed as often as puppies or kittens do.
Well, today we want to shed light on the underdogs, the eyesores, the fascinating yet at the same time disgusting creations of Mother Nature. If you think you’re brave enough to see them, scroll down to find an entire list of some of the most bizarre-looking creatures out there. But if you are squeamish about spiders, weird aquatic beings, and reptiles, among other similar things, you might want to check out some dog memes instead.
Here at Bored Panda we were curious to learn more about all sorts of weird-looking beings, so we got in touch with the evolutionary biologist and Professor at the Department of Biology at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Dr. Robert Montgomerie, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. If you’re curious, too, scroll down to see what the professor had to say about them.
#1 Dead Man’s Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada)
Image source: to_eden_rose
#2 Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park)
Image source: grabmysquatch
#3 Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds
Image source: polegurl
#4 Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld
Image source: fishbethany
#5 Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta
Image source: mfdonuts
#6 Nature Is Creepy
Image source: thaootino
#7 Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair
Image source: fireflyphoenix
#8 Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What?
Image source: RealJakeyPooV, RealJakeyPooV
#9 This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg
Image source: THATMAYH3MGUY
#10 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend’s House
Image source: Professional_Eye_480
#11 Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear
Image source: Feedora69
#12 This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph)
Image source: berserker81
#13 Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach
My wife screamed as if she saw a ghost at 5 AM in the morning, turns out she went to get some water and saw this huge crab crawling in the kitchen. It’s just insane.
Image source: reddit.com
#14 A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother’s Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box
Image source: BenGreaper
#15 Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell
Image source: becauseitssociety
#16 Of All The Mutations That Could Happen
Image source: camaro79
#17 My Tarantula Had Babies
Image source: THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE
#18 This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish
Image source: connorgallagherproductions
#19 Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I’m Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body
Image source: Anonymousthrow20
#20 A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine
Image source: seplin0902
#21 These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home
Image source: mroinkboy
#22 This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard
Image source: Fat_sandwiches
#23 These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch
Image source: singletonaustin
#24 A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone’s Pet Tarantula
Image source: Volkcan
#25 Seen In Costa Rica
Image source: kenwanepento
#26 Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket
Image source: 0rigamiDragon
#27 Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg
Image source: bjustice13
#28 So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters
Image source: Flaneur_7508
#29 There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs. Mother Nature Tried
Image source: rfedortsov_official_account
#30 Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull
Image source: afdafdcuckfag
#31 A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House
Image source: StatsNerdMom
#32 Inside A Common Starling’s Mouth
Image source: ElvisIsNotDjed
#33 Found On A Dog Walk
Image source: PiskieGreen
#34 Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp
Image source: ajiazul
#35 Well, That Is Some Fungus
Image source: Markovitch12
#36 Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator
Image source: S2keepup
#37 Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And
Image source: ValkornDoA
#38 Spider In Our Pantry
Image source: Vico1730
#39 A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around
Image source: peacesold
#40 This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive
Image source: A_HECKIN_DOGGO
#41 I’m Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon
The smaller spider looks like a widow to me. At first, I thought it was a black widow, but it has more of a brown color, and I don’t recognize the red stripe. Plus, its web is in an exposed location above a window on the outside of our house. What is it?
The bigger one (the victim, I think) is curled up, not moving, and partially wrapped in webbing. I thought it might be a tarantula, but I’m not sure. It has really fuzzy legs and body.
Image source: Cindy Brunner
#42 This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard
Image source: rodacacaaa
#43 That Is Wild
Image source: pyroxiumn
#44 There’s Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth
Image source: rfedortsov_official_account
#45 32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea
Image source: Calmwaterfall
#46 Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital
Image source: SpicyArivataSauce
#47 I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai
Image source: basketballboots
#48 The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass
Image source: junebuart
#49 Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan)
Image source: MrsHayashi
#50 Found Some Creepy Teeth
Image source: forest_spider
