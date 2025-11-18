50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

by

There are arguably as many beautiful creatures in the world as there are creepy ones. But since they’re not as pleasant to look at, the latter might not appear on your news feed as often as puppies or kittens do.

Well, today we want to shed light on the underdogs, the eyesores, the fascinating yet at the same time disgusting creations of Mother Nature. If you think you’re brave enough to see them, scroll down to find an entire list of some of the most bizarre-looking creatures out there. But if you are squeamish about spiders, weird aquatic beings, and reptiles, among other similar things, you might want to check out some dog memes instead.

Here at Bored Panda we were curious to learn more about all sorts of weird-looking beings, so we got in touch with the evolutionary biologist and Professor at the Department of Biology at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Dr. Robert Montgomerie, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. If you’re curious, too, scroll down to see what the professor had to say about them.

#1 Dead Man’s Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada)

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: to_eden_rose

#2 Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park)

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: grabmysquatch

#3 Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: polegurl

#4 Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: fishbethany

#5 Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: mfdonuts

#6 Nature Is Creepy

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: thaootino

#7 Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair 

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: fireflyphoenix

#8 Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What?

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: RealJakeyPooV, RealJakeyPooV

#9 This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: THATMAYH3MGUY

#10 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend’s House

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Professional_Eye_480

#11 Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Feedora69

#12 This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph)

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: berserker81

#13 Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach

My wife screamed as if she saw a ghost at 5 AM in the morning, turns out she went to get some water and saw this huge crab crawling in the kitchen. It’s just insane.

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother’s Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: BenGreaper

#15 Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: becauseitssociety

#16 Of All The Mutations That Could Happen

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: camaro79

#17 My Tarantula Had Babies

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE

#18 This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: connorgallagherproductions

#19 Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I’m Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymousthrow20

#20 A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: seplin0902

#21 These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: mroinkboy

#22 This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Fat_sandwiches

#23 These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: singletonaustin

#24 A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone’s Pet Tarantula

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Volkcan

#25 Seen In Costa Rica

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: kenwanepento

#26 Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: 0rigamiDragon

#27 Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: bjustice13

#28 So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Flaneur_7508

#29 There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs.⁣ Mother Nature Tried

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: rfedortsov_official_account

#30 Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: afdafdcuckfag

#31 A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: StatsNerdMom

#32 Inside A Common Starling’s Mouth

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: ElvisIsNotDjed

#33 Found On A Dog Walk

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: PiskieGreen

#34 Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: ajiazul

#35 Well, That Is Some Fungus

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Markovitch12

#36 Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: S2keepup

#37 Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: ValkornDoA

#38 Spider In Our Pantry

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Vico1730

#39 A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: peacesold

#40 This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: A_HECKIN_DOGGO

#41 I’m Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon

The smaller spider looks like a widow to me. At first, I thought it was a black widow, but it has more of a brown color, and I don’t recognize the red stripe. Plus, its web is in an exposed location above a window on the outside of our house. What is it?

The bigger one (the victim, I think) is curled up, not moving, and partially wrapped in webbing. I thought it might be a tarantula, but I’m not sure. It has really fuzzy legs and body.

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Cindy Brunner

#42 This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: rodacacaaa

#43 That Is Wild

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: pyroxiumn

#44 There’s Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: rfedortsov_official_account

#45 32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: Calmwaterfall

#46 Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: SpicyArivataSauce

#47 I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: basketballboots

#48 The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: junebuart

#49 Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan)

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: MrsHayashi

#50 Found Some Creepy Teeth

50 Of The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Produced That People Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Image source: forest_spider

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Guy Spotted A Scruffy Cat In His Yard, What He Did Next Changed Both Their Lives
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Blue Mountain State 2.03 “Born Again” Review
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2010
40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Cracking Up At This Story Of A Bartender Who Accidentally Exposed A Cheating Customer Because Of Her Poor Eyesight
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Satisfying Arrangements Of Everyday Objects By Caroline South
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“I Will Never Ruin It For Her”: 35 Secrets Daughters Refuse To Tell Their Parents
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.