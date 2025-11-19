Photography Helped Me Battle Post-Divorce Depression, Here Are 28 Pictures Of My Kids

When my daughter was born, I had to move to Misawa AB in Japan, which is really far away from my family. I was OK being away from my family, but Misawa has lots of snow in winter, which makes me feel depressed. All I enjoyed was taking pictures of my baby with my cell phone since I was stuck in a house with her due to snow almost every day.
Maybe my ex-husband was worried about me then, so he bought me a digital camera as a Christmas present. He said I need to have some hobby. Since then I started to practice photography by myself. I wasn’t serious at first, but when I saw some child fine artist’s work on FB, they inspired me a lot.
I was a stay-at-home mom so didn’t have money to use for my hobby. So I decided to learn Photoshop by myself at first. What I did was watch YouTube and learn new things every day for a year. Also, I started posting my work on some photography groups on FB, which chose 10 images for a photo of the day.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
I created this image right after I got divorced. My daughter was sad about it back then. But trying not to show her sadness to me. I wanted to tell her that it’s OK to be sad and cry. Also, this photo was taken in a small bedroom with my black wide pants and her school uniform. I just cut both clothes and put them on her head. I didn’t sew, lol. The flowers are also fake and from a dollar store.
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
Follow Us