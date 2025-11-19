Photography Helped Me Battle Post-Divorce Depression, Here Are 28 Pictures Of My Kids

When my daughter was born, I had to move to Misawa AB in Japan, which is really far away from my family. I was OK being away from my family, but Misawa has lots of snow in winter, which makes me feel depressed. All I enjoyed was taking pictures of my baby with my cell phone since I was stuck in a house with her due to snow almost every day.

Maybe my ex-husband was worried about me then, so he bought me a digital camera as a Christmas present. He said I need to have some hobby. Since then I started to practice photography by myself. I wasn’t serious at first, but when I saw some child fine artist’s work on FB, they inspired me a lot.

I was a stay-at-home mom so didn’t have money to use for my hobby. So I decided to learn Photoshop by myself at first. What I did was watch YouTube and learn new things every day for a year. Also, I started posting my work on some photography groups on FB, which chose 10 images for a photo of the day.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

I created this image right after I got divorced. My daughter was sad about it back then. But trying not to show her sadness to me. I wanted to tell her that it’s OK to be sad and cry. Also, this photo was taken in a small bedroom with my black wide pants and her school uniform. I just cut both clothes and put them on her head. I didn’t sew, lol. The flowers are also fake and from a dollar store.

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

