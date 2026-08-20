16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

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Matching tattoos have a reputation problem. Mention the idea and someone will inevitably bring up the couple who got each other’s names tattooed and broke up four months later. But matching tattoos can mean so much more than that. They can be a small symbol shared by sisters, a line from a favorite song chosen by a group of friends, or the same flower picked by a mother and daughter for completely different reasons.

We’re a tattoo studio in King’s Cross, London, and we see pairs and groups come through our doors regularly. The best matching tattoos tend to have one thing in common: they mean something to the people wearing them, even if nobody else would understand the significance. We’ve gathered 16 examples below, along with the stories behind them.

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#1 Two Dogs Climbing Out Of Portals

Two friends who live in different cities. Each got the other’s dog holding their drink of choice, which tells you exactly what these two do when they finally manage to be in the same place.

Tattoos done by Shanji.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

The best part about a matching tattoo is that there really aren’t any rules. You don’t have to get the same design, put it in the same place, or even choose something that makes sense to anyone else. It can be a tiny symbol, a shared reference, two completely different designs, or simply something that reminds you of a particular person and a particular time in your life.

If you’re getting tattooed together, make the day part of the memory too. Choose an artist whose style you both love, take your time deciding on the designs, and enjoy the experience rather than worrying about making everything perfectly identical.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

#2 Husband And Wife, No Hidden Meaning, Just Two Apples Having A Lovely Time

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#3 Two Wizards

A slightly grumpy cartoon wizard tattoo as a reminder of the childhood toy they both loved.

Not every matching tattoo needs a reason. Sometimes you both just think something is funny or brings you warm emotions.

Tattoos made by Marie.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

And don’t be afraid to make it personal. The tattoos in this list work because they belong to the people wearing them. Some celebrate family, some friendship, some shared adventures, and some are simply an excuse to do something fun together.

Years from now, you might not remember exactly what the tattoo looked like on the day you got it. But you’ll probably remember who was sitting next to you, what you were laughing about, and how excited you were to walk out of the studio together.

That’s what makes a great matching tattoo worth getting: it’s not really about matching. It’s about sharing a moment you’ll always have with you.

#4 Two Robins, Two Moods

Same bird, same branch, completely different tattoo for 2 sisters. One went minimal, one went full colour.

Neither of them compromised, which is rarer than it sounds.

Tattoos made by Shanji.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#5 Three Friends, Three Tattoos, One Very Good Day

Matching tattoos don’t have to mean matching designs. These three came over from the US and walked in together to mark the friendship, then each picked something completely different.

Same day, same artist, three personalities intact, one shared experience.

Tattoos done by Edyta.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#6 Coldplay Fans

They went to a Coldplay gig, had a lot of fun and decided to take home a souvenir with their favourite lyrics.

Husband and wife, straight from a Coldplay show in London, decided the night needed something more permanent than a tour t-shirt.

Tattoos done by Edyta.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#7 A Hen Party That Ended In A Tattoo Studio

Sashes, a bride-to-be, and five friends who decided the day needed a permanent souvenir.

Most hen parties come with a list of things you’re made to do. This is the only part still visible the next morning.

Tattoos made by Matt.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#8 “What Color?”

Two words from a film they both love, in color letters.

Tattoos made by Junior.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#9 “Love You Always”

Two sisters, a butterfly each, and their mum’s handwriting underneath both.

Tattoos done by Fernando.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#10 Two Small Sardines

Two friends and one inside joke. They know why it’s a fish. Nobody else does, and that’s usually the sign of a good one.

Tattoos made by Junior.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#11 Two Sisters, Two Stingrays

And honestly, stingrays make a pretty great sister tattoo. They glide through life looking completely unbothered — which is probably a useful quality to share with your sister.

Tattoos made by Junior.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#12 Family Trip To King’s Cross Escalated Slightly

Getting four people to agree on lunch is hard. Getting them to agree on something permanent is another sport entirely.

Tattoos made by Fernando.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#13 Three Good Colleagues And Their Employer’s Logo

Three people who work at the same company got its logo tattooed on their forearms, then went to a corporate event that afternoon.

Nobody made them do it, and that’s the part of the story and shows the great culture they work in.

Tattoos done by Shinji.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#14 Three Tourists Taking Home A Permanent Souvenir From London

Tattoos made by Carou.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#15 The Pixies Logo, Inked Twice And Matt Having Fun

Two fans, son and dad sharing the same passion and taste in music.

Tattoos made by Matt.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

#16 Mum’s First Tattoo

Her daughters have been tattooed for years. When their mum decided to get her first one, they got the same sparkles to give her courage and mark their bond forever.

Tattoos done by Junior.

16 Matching Ink Ideas And The Personal Stories Behind Them, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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