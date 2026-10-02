Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

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It’s pretty standard for weddings to have some rules. Some couples choose to have alcohol-free weddings, others ask guests not to bring their children, and a wedding dress code is probably the most common wedding rule of all. But the crazy list of rules this bridezilla sent her guests might go into the hall of fame of the most ridiculous wedding invites.

One of the bridesmaids shared a list of 15 rules that all the guests were sent, which included banning alcohol, vegan and vegetarian options, having a plus-one, and demanding that bridesmaids wake up at 4 a.m., among other ridiculous requests. It seemed like the whole wedding was just an excuse for the bride to have a power trip.

Some wedding rules make sense, but a list like this one left the guests speechless

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

The bridezilla sent them a list of rules that made guests think she was on a major power trip

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

Responsible-Pea1402

‘I’m still gonna attend,” the OP wrote, “It’s gonna be a big thing if I don’t attend”

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

Most commenters found the lifestyle of the whole friend group quite ridiculous, too

Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On
Bridezilla’s Wedding Rules Make Absolutely No Sense, Guest Wonders What Is Even Going On

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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