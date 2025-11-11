Crazy Chimeras: Hybrid Animals!

by

My ‘new species’ Photoshop hybrid animal creations!

I started creating hybrid animals as a way to improve my Photoshop skills. I find it fun to mix animals, especially when it creates a startling juxtaposition such as a ferocious animal on a cute and tiny one. I started creating them for the Hybrid Animals sub-reddit, and now make them for fun and by request for people.

My work has also been published on the Daily Mail, Telegraph UK, & the New York Post.

More info: sarahderemer.com

Red Pandow

Beavussy

African Blue Whirrafano

Wom(bat)^2

Dorca

White Tiger Monkey

Mangaroo

Rankey

A Little Bit

Green Bark Python

Tapir Shar

Tasmanian Labrador

Steagle

German Sheepherds

Papillat

Laughing Hamstyna

Birboon

Hairless Pit

Sleepy Pirdy

Peruvian Llioma

Squiwren

Yodeling Parroat

Monkowl

Patrick Penrose
