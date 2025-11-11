Crazy Chimeras: Hybrid Animals!

My ‘new species’ Photoshop hybrid animal creations!
I started creating hybrid animals as a way to improve my Photoshop skills. I find it fun to mix animals, especially when it creates a startling juxtaposition such as a ferocious animal on a cute and tiny one. I started creating them for the Hybrid Animals sub-reddit, and now make them for fun and by request for people.
My work has also been published on the Daily Mail, Telegraph UK, & the New York Post.
More info: sarahderemer.com
Red Pandow
Beavussy
African Blue Whirrafano
Wom(bat)^2
Dorca
White Tiger Monkey
Mangaroo
Rankey
A Little Bit
Green Bark Python
Tapir Shar
Tasmanian Labrador
Steagle
German Sheepherds
Papillat
Laughing Hamstyna
Birboon
Hairless Pit
Sleepy Pirdy
Peruvian Llioma
Squiwren
Yodeling Parroat
Monkowl
