50 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Having a car is a commitment to yourself. If you properly take care of it, you will keep yourself safe on the road.
But some people have serious trouble with maintaining their ride.
Luckily for them, cars are tough and know how to talk. They make noises and vibrations, and all kinds of complaints, telling their owners to get some help. All they have to do is listen.
A few months ago, we at Bored Panda published an article on the subreddit r/JustRolledIntoTheShop, a place where mechanics share photos of the craziest things they see on the job. Since then, the online community has continued to showcase the biggest surprises they find under the hood (or the trunk, or the fender, or…), so we figured we should put together an update on it. Enjoy!
#1 Not A Rolled In But More Of A Birth Into The Shop… Stray Left A Puddle Of Kittens Out In Our Side Yard A Year Ago. The Neighbour Took This One Home And The Boss Took Another
Image source: Desperate-Risk7373
#2 Just Saved This Lil Guy. I Had To Remove The Front End Of The Vehicle To Do It, But He Is Now Free And Alive And Well
Image source: SmittyYAP
#3 The Eyes After A 30 Mile Trip
Image source: mtimmermeyer
#4 Soooooo
Image source: thesaucier1
#5 Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can’t Say The Same About The Car
Image source: Misterr_Carlos
#6 Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire But It Keeps Leaking Air
Image source: Howdyooooh
#7 I Swear These Customers Do This On Purpose
Image source: ozkrow
#8 Guess Somebody Has A Hard Time Remembering
Image source: d96flintd
#9 Well… Almost Pissed My Pants… Caught Off Guard
Image source: ZeroRain87
#10 Found A Friend
Image source: unhallowed69
#11 When You’re Towing A Car Behind Your Rv, Remember To Put It In Neutral
Image source: My-Roots
#12 Customer States Left Rear Tire Is Flat, Please Repair
Image source: sregors
#13 Customer Says “Don’t Worry, It’s Friendly”
Image source: profeshonalmeechanik
#14 So, We’ve Got A New Regular Customer In The Shop Now Apparently
Image source: FishtixMods
#15 My New Carpeting
Image source: Succpicious
#16 There’s A Battery Terminal In There Somewhere
Image source: rioryan
#17 Customer Asked Me To Put Their Spare Tire On. Saw A Cement Atlas Ball In The Back. Those Things Are Solid Concrete And This Thing Weights Like 150lbs. I Said No Way. I’m Not Blowing Out My Back On A Job I’m Not Being Paid For
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Sister Just Bought A New Nintendo Switch. This Is Her Tire. Priorities
Image source: lajarus
#19 How American
Image source: ImInYourBooty
#20 When You Dispute The Bill And Tell The Other Mechanic To Just Put The Motor Back In The Car
Image source: kidkangaroo
#21 Customer Complains Of Fuel Smell. This Is Half Of The Gas Cans He Has In The Back
Image source: Mecha_Malcolm
#22 Expecting Snow And Ice Statewide Tomorrow. Cs “.. And Don’t Try To Sell Me New Tires – Don’t Need Them!”
Image source: chrisell
#23 Customer’s Vehicle Has Been Overheating For The Past Month
Image source: cdmertz
#24 Can’t Explain To The Elderly That They Don’t Need An Oil Change After 8mo/23 Miles
Image source: Brianthelion83
#25 Who’s Talking
Image source: Personal-Gur-6361
#26 Just Rolled Into The Shop
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Inside Of The Smokers Cars From Earlier
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Grandpa Said “Just Pump The Tire Up”
Image source: Porter-and-wings
#29 My Dad Asked Me To Come Over And Give Him A Hand With His Vette. He Hands Me A Pair Of Gloves To Wear Around The Headers. Uh, No Thanks Dad
Image source: Paradox1989
#30 Customer Installed The Wrong Battery And Slammed The Hood Down. I’ve Seen It All Now
Image source: SourTittyMilk
#31 Anyone Else Hate These Kind Of Carseats? Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: haringtiti
#32 When The Edible Starts Kicking In
Image source: rtscott08
#33 He Drove 700km Like This In Outback Aussie, Rims So Bent He Couldn’t Get The Nuts Off To Change Them
Image source: KungFuFactory
#34 Engine Swap That I Bought Off Of Facebook Marketplace… Turned Fine And Seemed To Have Good Compression There, But This Was Hiding Under The Valve Cover
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Paper, Rock, Scissors On This One
Image source: xhollec
#36 Pick Up Your Starfire Slicks From Your Local Pep Boys!
Image source: the300zguy
#37 A Customer Came And Said “I Can Smell Something A Little Bit And There’s Small Noise Front Right”
Image source: OsterForever
#38 Northeast USA, It Seems Nobody Ever Buys Tires Anymore
Image source: Trident_0711
#39 Yeah, She Felt The Car Was A Little Slower Today
Image source: FinibusBonorum
#40 Just Rolled Into The Shop… Guy Came In For A Flat Repair, Didn’t Understand That He Needed A New Sensor After He Twisted His Stem Off With Pliers. Thought I Was Ripping Him Off When I Told Him He Needed New Lugs And Studs. Brakes Were Metal To Metal And He Said They Were Brand New
Image source: AutistMemer
#41 Normally I Don’t Post Here But I Couldn’t Resist With This One
Image source: Smooskies
#42 This Could Get Messy
Image source: knastyb1
#43 When The Dealership Lets A Kid With 0 Manual Transmission Experience Test Drive A Mazdaspeed 3
Image source: HairJordan87
#44 Rolled In For Timing And Exhaust Work But Couldn’t Help But Notice The Custom Lift
Image source: Ginganinjalegend
#45 Passenger Door Felt A Bit Heavy
Image source: MrKwyte
#46 So We Have A New Advisor
Image source: Axsaul
#47 Some Honesty Tests Are Harder Than Others
Image source: Cantfindanameoradamn
#48 Another Super Safe Michigan Vehicle. Seat Belts Are For Pussies Anyway
Image source: profeshonalmeechanik
#49 People Fought Wars Over This Much Salt
Image source: crmeacham93
#50 Gotcha
Image source: mattthepiratehunter
