50 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Having a car is a commitment to yourself. If you properly take care of it, you will keep yourself safe on the road.

But some people have serious trouble with maintaining their ride.

Luckily for them, cars are tough and know how to talk. They make noises and vibrations, and all kinds of complaints, telling their owners to get some help. All they have to do is listen.

A few months ago, we at Bored Panda published an article on the subreddit r/JustRolledIntoTheShop, a place where mechanics share photos of the craziest things they see on the job. Since then, the online community has continued to showcase the biggest surprises they find under the hood (or the trunk, or the fender, or…), so we figured we should put together an update on it. Enjoy!

#1 Not A Rolled In But More Of A Birth Into The Shop… Stray Left A Puddle Of Kittens Out In Our Side Yard A Year Ago. The Neighbour Took This One Home And The Boss Took Another

Image source: Desperate-Risk7373

#2 Just Saved This Lil Guy. I Had To Remove The Front End Of The Vehicle To Do It, But He Is Now Free And Alive And Well

Image source: SmittyYAP

#3 The Eyes After A 30 Mile Trip

Image source: mtimmermeyer

#4 Soooooo

Image source: thesaucier1

#5 Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can’t Say The Same About The Car

Image source: Misterr_Carlos

#6 Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire But It Keeps Leaking Air

Image source: Howdyooooh

#7 I Swear These Customers Do This On Purpose

Image source:  ozkrow

#8 Guess Somebody Has A Hard Time Remembering

Image source: d96flintd

#9 Well… Almost Pissed My Pants… Caught Off Guard

Image source: ZeroRain87

#10 Found A Friend

Image source: unhallowed69

#11 When You’re Towing A Car Behind Your Rv, Remember To Put It In Neutral

Image source: My-Roots

#12 Customer States Left Rear Tire Is Flat, Please Repair

Image source: sregors

#13 Customer Says “Don’t Worry, It’s Friendly”

Image source: profeshonalmeechanik

#14 So, We’ve Got A New Regular Customer In The Shop Now Apparently

Image source: FishtixMods

#15 My New Carpeting

Image source: Succpicious

#16 There’s A Battery Terminal In There Somewhere

Image source: rioryan

#17 Customer Asked Me To Put Their Spare Tire On. Saw A Cement Atlas Ball In The Back. Those Things Are Solid Concrete And This Thing Weights Like 150lbs. I Said No Way. I’m Not Blowing Out My Back On A Job I’m Not Being Paid For

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Sister Just Bought A New Nintendo Switch. This Is Her Tire. Priorities

Image source: lajarus

#19 How American

Image source: ImInYourBooty

#20 When You Dispute The Bill And Tell The Other Mechanic To Just Put The Motor Back In The Car

Image source: kidkangaroo

#21 Customer Complains Of Fuel Smell. This Is Half Of The Gas Cans He Has In The Back

Image source: Mecha_Malcolm

#22 Expecting Snow And Ice Statewide Tomorrow. Cs “.. And Don’t Try To Sell Me New Tires – Don’t Need Them!”

Image source: chrisell

#23 Customer’s Vehicle Has Been Overheating For The Past Month

Image source: cdmertz

#24 Can’t Explain To The Elderly That They Don’t Need An Oil Change After 8mo/23 Miles

Image source: Brianthelion83

#25 Who’s Talking

Image source: Personal-Gur-6361

#26 Just Rolled Into The Shop

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Inside Of The Smokers Cars From Earlier

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Grandpa Said “Just Pump The Tire Up”

Image source: Porter-and-wings

#29 My Dad Asked Me To Come Over And Give Him A Hand With His Vette. He Hands Me A Pair Of Gloves To Wear Around The Headers. Uh, No Thanks Dad

Image source: Paradox1989

#30 Customer Installed The Wrong Battery And Slammed The Hood Down. I’ve Seen It All Now

Image source: SourTittyMilk

#31 Anyone Else Hate These Kind Of Carseats? Scared The Hell Out Of Me

Image source: haringtiti

#32 When The Edible Starts Kicking In

Image source: rtscott08

#33 He Drove 700km Like This In Outback Aussie, Rims So Bent He Couldn’t Get The Nuts Off To Change Them

Image source: KungFuFactory

#34 Engine Swap That I Bought Off Of Facebook Marketplace… Turned Fine And Seemed To Have Good Compression There, But This Was Hiding Under The Valve Cover

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Paper, Rock, Scissors On This One

Image source: xhollec

#36 Pick Up Your Starfire Slicks From Your Local Pep Boys!

Image source: the300zguy

#37 A Customer Came And Said “I Can Smell Something A Little Bit And There’s Small Noise Front Right”

Image source: OsterForever

#38 Northeast USA, It Seems Nobody Ever Buys Tires Anymore

Image source: Trident_0711

#39 Yeah, She Felt The Car Was A Little Slower Today

Image source: FinibusBonorum

#40 Just Rolled Into The Shop… Guy Came In For A Flat Repair, Didn’t Understand That He Needed A New Sensor After He Twisted His Stem Off With Pliers. Thought I Was Ripping Him Off When I Told Him He Needed New Lugs And Studs. Brakes Were Metal To Metal And He Said They Were Brand New

Image source: AutistMemer

#41 Normally I Don’t Post Here But I Couldn’t Resist With This One

Image source: Smooskies

#42 This Could Get Messy

Image source: knastyb1

#43 When The Dealership Lets A Kid With 0 Manual Transmission Experience Test Drive A Mazdaspeed 3

Image source: HairJordan87

#44 Rolled In For Timing And Exhaust Work But Couldn’t Help But Notice The Custom Lift

Image source: Ginganinjalegend

#45 Passenger Door Felt A Bit Heavy

Image source: MrKwyte

#46 So We Have A New Advisor

Image source: Axsaul

#47 Some Honesty Tests Are Harder Than Others

Image source: Cantfindanameoradamn

#48 Another Super Safe Michigan Vehicle. Seat Belts Are For Pussies Anyway

Image source: profeshonalmeechanik

#49 People Fought Wars Over This Much Salt

Image source: crmeacham93

#50 Gotcha

Image source: mattthepiratehunter

