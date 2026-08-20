“Do You Know They’re Having A Baby?”: 66 Wildest Ways Women Caught Their ‘Soulmates’ Cheating

Affairs cause a lot of pain. Your entire life can turn upside down in moments when you uncover that your partner, who you thought was trustworthy and loving, has been cheating on you. How you find out the truth can rub even more salt into your emotional wounds. Like being shown photos from your significant other’s recent wedding. Or a stranger telling you about your partner’s other, pregnant girlfriend.
Women took to a brutally honest online thread to share the wildest ways that they found out that they were being cheated on, and we wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Keep scrolling for their eye-opening and dramatic stories.
#1
Well, I took my GF to the hospital and came to find out she was pregnant. This is exactly how I looked.
Image source: nicola567
#2
My boyfriend shared an apt with a female roommate. Fine with me. My neighbor across the hall from me knew Kenny and asked me one day how I could be so cool about his “other girlfriend ” that he lived with. “Oh no, they’re just roommates”, I said. Her reply?
“Do you know they having a baby?”
Image source: m2qs, Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels
#3
When the lady sitting next to me at the hair braiding shop recognized his voice on FT when he called me and confirmed his name and then proceeded to tell me that she was the wedding planner of his wedding to his WIFE last week. And then showed me photos she took from the wedding when I say I was sickkkkk.
Image source: krysta.monet, Alexander Mass/Pexels
Hindsight is 20/20, and it’s usually easy to spot the relationship warning signs after you’ve already found out about your significant other’s infidelity. However, when you’re in the midst of things, everything isn’t as clear-cut. You often want to give your partner the benefit of the doubt. What’s more, you look for alternative explanations for their odd behavior.
Broadly speaking, what you should look for are incredibly quick changes in your partner’s behavior. Sure, they might be caused by stress at work, health issues, or personal problems, too. But they also closely correlate with physical and emotional affairs, feeling guilty, wanting to impress new people, and sneaking around trying not to get caught.
For example, your soulmate might suddenly start taking more of an interest in their appearance, including exercising more, changing their diet, and focusing more on personal style and hygiene. Or they might start spending more time away from home and “working late.”
#4
My boyfriend GOT MARRIED while we were dating. I only found out because my best friend is a bridal gown designer, so her entire home page on IG is weddings. His wedding was on her explore page!! He was working two jobs and lived near me so if he wasnt at work, I was with him. His *cough* wife was in a residency to be a doctor in another state, so they were long distance. thats how he cld get away with it. WE WENT ON A DATE THE NIGHT BEFORE HIS WEDDING.
Image source: farrahfawx, Darya Sannikova/Pexels
#5
She showed as his girlfriend to pick him up from an outpatient surgery he was having. When the doctor called his name we both got up. I was about 5 months pregnant with his child & we lived together. After I calmed down, she and I talked for hours.
Image source: marisolvasquezofficial, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#6
Went through his email and he was answering “Men seeking Men” ads on Craigslist.
Image source: gymclassheroine__
Other worrying signs include sudden changes in communication, lying, avoidant behavior, and changes in your intimate life in either direction. These are all indicators that something could be wrong in your relationship. To be clear, these behavior shifts do not necessarily mean that your partner is cheating: there could be other issues at play here. That being said, you owe it to yourself and them to have an open and honest conversation about any problems you’re dealing with. There is no alternative to good communication if you want a healthy relationship.
Attitude changes to watch for include sudden low self-esteem, a desire for more thrills, more negativity, being highly critical of you, and getting super defensive whenever someone mentions affairs.
#7
He worked at Disneyland and took our daughters 3 & 5 to Disney while I was at work. The next day my 5 year old said “Daddy was kissing some lady at Disney like they were going to get married”. A very sad situation for my girls to be in but my girl had my back and couldn’t wait to tell on her dad.
Image source: prettybeebecca, Craig Adderley/Pexels
#8
The other woman showed up at my door. We went to a park and talked for hours sharing stories of how he lied to each of us about certain things, getting everything to fit together. I then played it off and went to his place that night, where she showed up and we busted him on everything. It was glorious!
Image source: beachbabyz_out_of_fux, Chris F/Pexels
#9
He sent me a selfie on the beach while on vacation. IN THE REFLECTION OF HIS SUNGLASSES was another woman lying next to him. I can’t make this up!!!
Oh, & he’s a 50+ y/o man, that’s a teacher, & goes to church & therapy. Sheeesshh..
Image source: jessi_lenth, Bethany Ferr/Pexels
Another huge red flag is if your significant other starts accusing you of cheating. According to relationship expert and infidelity coach Caroline Madden, LMFT, this is a classic case of projection and gaslighting.
Being accused puts you on the defensive, so you don’t even consider that your partner might be the one who’s cheating on you. What’s more, your partner creates the illusion that they are against infidelity.
That being said, “it could also be a genuine reaction to them realizing that since they got away with cheating, you probably could too,” Glamour magazine writes.
#10
He took my car to her house and got a flat. He used my roadside service and I got an email and a phone call confirmation. I knew the address because I knew the girl. Why would you send them to her house stupid?!?
Image source: msamberpriley, Antoni Shkraba/Pexels
#11
I was technically the other woman (I just didn’t know it), but he sent me an unsolicited pic with his wedding ring still on and I could hear his wife in the background of the Live Photo.
Image source: thejenlevin, SAULO LEITE/Pexels
#12
I found the women’s child support court papers in my home that he did not pay for. 20 year marriage over.
Image source: justchantelibra, https://kaboompics.com//Pexels
We know these are emotionally hard-hitting stories. However, if you’re willing to share your experiences, the comments section at the bottom of this post is all yours. Tell us whether you’ve ever been cheated on, how you found out, and what happened next.
In the meantime, share your healthy relationship advice and suspicious red flags, too, so your fellow Pandas can watch for positive and negative behavior patterns.
#13
My 4 year old step daughter told me when I was taking her to her Dr apt. She said, “Mommy and Daddy are getting back together, they were kissing a lot last night.” We had been married 5 months.
Image source: ashlieclark22, Eren Li/Pexels
#14
He told me his best friend was cheating on his gf and it didn’t sit right with me. So I hacked his email and sprint account and basically he was telling me his cheating stories.
Image source: ilovelizzies, Felicity Tai/Pexels
#15
He gave me a memory card to borrow for my camera. The video of him cheating was on said memory card.
Image source: outfoxedmulder, Erik Mclean/Pexels
#16
He was on his phone in the corner and I was in the kitchen. I zoomed in on his phone from our camera in the living room and took screenshots. I stopped making dinner and went in the room. I grabbed his empty suitcase and said “I have a surprise for you.” He said if we’re going on a trip it has to be after my presentation tomorrow. I said “I present these photos to you and now I’m telling you to get out.”
Image source: africa_brown313, Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels
#17
I was on a business trip and 8 months pregnant. Came back home to my man and my 16 month old. There was a used tampon in our bedroom bathroom trash can. ‘I don’t know how it got there’.
Image source: kinsley.thomas76, Alex Green/Pexels
#18
He accidentally sent me a screenshot, not realizing the bottom of the image showed the rest of his camera roll. Dating app profiles, screenshots of women. He called me crazy for noticing that.
Image source: kaciemargis, SHVETS production/Pexels
#19
We was on vacation with my FAMILY, we’re heading to the beach and he ask me to pull up the address I had sent to his phone … of course I had to go to the message …. I see a text from a girl saying, “ Of course I wanna have your baby” … didn’t even blow up or go through the message, bleed him dry on vacation and when we go back and he dropped me back off at home as he was about to leave, I told him what I saw and broke up with him.
Image source: imcutetoo, Ono Kosuki/Pexels
#20
My husband and his newly widowed sister in law, came home from the mortuary covered in hickies.
Image source: doodlebug2673, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#21
Found a matted braided ponytail in my bathroom trash. I’m bald.
Image source: thetrainertee
#22
I am a self-taught Baker. My then boyfriend at the time asked me to make a birthday cake for his mother. From the moment he requested it.. I felt like something was off. I spent 3 days decorating this big beautiful 10-in cake. To only see it posted on his “baby mothers” ig page. He ordered the cake for her. They were still together it was a whole video of him presenting the cake to her and singing happy birthday.
Image source: n_my_lovelymind
#23
His mother accidentally left her portfolio of ‘arranged matches’ (omiai) out on her coffee table when I unexpectedly came over to her house. I saw everything.
She’d been setting him up on dates with ‘nice, traditional women’ as an alternative to me while pretending to help with the planning of my *engagement party to her son*.
Image source: sophiemacxo
#24
My mother and her friends were dining at the same restaurant…she walked over to speak because she thought it was me and him only to find out it was him and his mistress.
Image source: kristinasimone
#25
The girl’s fiance messaged me on Facebook. Then he had the audacity to deny it until the guy sent me screenshots of their nasty texts. I should have divorced him then.
Image source: theostoria
#26
One of the girls he cheated on me with posted a picture in our kitchen.
Image source: irixnxa
#27
I know someone who took Christmas photos with her boyfriend. They were together for a while. She would spend the night his apartment. They went went on vacations. Etc.
The photographer shared the photos to her business IG. Another lady commented that was her husband.
Turns out the apartment was his brothers and he would tell the wife he was going on a business trip for their vacations.
Image source: _bernie_bear
#28
Good ol MySpace. A girl posted pix of herself and her friend in my supposed boyfriend’s house where she was staying the weekend…the same weekend he got lost. Later he interrupted me breaking up with him with “I found out I have colon cancer”. I said “then let Keisha change ya bag!” then chopped him over the head with a water bottle like I was playing a game of Whack A Mole.
Image source: she_is_she_
#29
The week before Super Bowl 2010, I returned to work after a week long absence following the passing of my father. During lunch break, perusing the internet, stumbled upon an article related to Super Bowl ads which had been banned from airing. Being in family law I thought, ‘Wonder if any of my clients are on this site.’ So, I go to Ashley Madison, enter my zip code and click enter to find men looking for women with whom to have affairs. The very first profile was my boyfriend.
Image source: fritzy37
#30
Lyft driver called me from his phone to let me know he left his phone in his car. The driver asked for my address to return the phone.
“I see you’re saved under wife. I just dropped him off to a woman. Look at those last text”.
Image source: huggableaj
#31
His wife called me. So technically he was cheating on HER, not me.
Image source: kortykort_kort
#32
The other woman’s husband showed up at our door at 6 in the morning and told me he caught them in his truck. I was calm the whole time until the husband asked me if I was willing to retaliate with him and I looked him up and down and yelled, “SERIOUSLY?”
Just a bizarre morning before I even had my first cup of coffee.
Image source: shortstackthepaperdancer
#33
My girlfriend (of 5 years) had a birthday party at our local lesbian bar and there were coworkers I hadn’t met yet. When I introduced myself one said “You look nothing like your pictures. I thought you were blonde.” My gf had a new “friend” who happened to walk in and the woman said “There she is! That’s the one in all the pictures she showed us.” She denied it but I found the pics in her glove box.
Image source: susanlassiterlyons
#34
Holding hands at the park and ironically the other woman was walking past. His hand quickly dropped and looked like he saw a ghost.
Little did I know I actually was the other woman he was living with her and all.
Image source: the.shay.mac
#35
I worked with my ex. He asked me to send an email to a client saying he was running late because his current meeting had over ran. Unlocked the PC and he’d left his FB messenger open. There was no meeting, he was just [sleeping with] another woman. So I emailed the client telling them exactly that. Needless to say that’s how he found out that I had found out about his sorrid affair.
Image source: lozzaayranne
#36
My daughter brought me her iPad and showed me text messages from other women she received while she was using it. He was still logged into his iCloud account and was using her iPad to set his location. That way the multiple women he was cheating with would see that he was “home” but he was out cheating.
Image source: dollface727
#37
He lied about going on a trip with just his daughter. So I called him and he didn’t answer. Then I called who I knew he was with. She answered. We kee-keed cuz…Black women every time….I asked if she’d seen him and sis answered so smoothly without missing a beat. We laughed some more and I had his [stuff] packed before he crossed state lines.
Image source: itsaleezajena
#38
He went to jail for shoving me in front of a bunch of people and the cops gave me his phone to take home lmaoooooooo.
Image source: _r0ni_0
#39
His mother told my mother I wasn’t the only one pregnant.
Image source: befreemylovee
#40
Was listening to our shared “spicy” playlist on Spotify when some wack song was added, went to see if he added it and the idiot added the other women. And to add insult to injury her music taste was [terrible]!!!
Image source: dezzdelaghetto
#41
Another woman answered his phone and they both started laughing at me.
Image source: kriistamae
#42
He went to jail and his bunk buddy told me.
Image source: daniilaflare
#43
I was wedding dress shopping and he kept telling me that the (least expensive) things that I had chosen were too much…he came home from basic training (national guard) and was giving me some speech about nerves.. I asked him “what’s her name?” Maybe five times before he told me. I called off our engagement immediately.
Image source: promisingeverlastinglove
#44
In highschool, I went to surprise my boyfriend at his work (he worked in the mall) I saw him on a date, called and watched him decline my call while I stood behind him.
Image source: meschalove
#45
My PH balance told me.
Image source: __jasmyn
#46
2 weeks after we got married, I’m in a diner having lunch with his mother. I get a message on FB from HER boyfriend telling me that my new husband has been cheating on me with his gf. Proceeds to send me pictures, videos, screenshots of their conversations, etc.
This same girl messaged him the night of our wedding saying “so I guess you’re officially off the market now” we had been together for 6yrs prior to getting married. We also have a daughter together.
Long story short: marriage over.
Image source: itsstatix3__
#47
The woman he was cheating on me with was married to a cop. The cop figured it out and called me at work to tell me. We had all been teachers at the same school and from what he told me it happened in the boys locker room at the middle school.
Image source: texikan222
#48
When the woman he was also married to made contact about a year later. As in, he was committing felony bigamy by being married to both of us. She informed me he was still sleeping with her the entirety of our relationship. We’re not really friends, but there’s this weird little club of his exes that stay in touch.
Image source: notesfromthefunnyfarm
#49
I remember it was a snow storm and my “boyfriend” invited me over. But then I started calling him to let him know I was on my way and he wouldn’t answer. I didn’t wait for him to call me back and walked 20 min in the snow all the way to his front door. This dummy answered the door with his pants unbuttoned and disheveled, with a girl there in the back. I smacked the hell out of him and left. I didn’t know I had that in me. It was a bittersweet moment.
Image source: cameliajanelle
#50
I used to smell women’s perfume ( scent I didn’t own ) on my pillow. Any time I mentioned this to my ex, he’d try to gaslight me, saying it was either in my head or that he had ‘ changed’ the detergent. I went to visit my parents at Christmas of that year and recieved a random text on messenger from the missus he was sleeping with, that said she was pissed he blew her off after she’d prepared à Christmas dinner for him, and that the perfume I smelled was Chance by Chanel. I never went home.
Image source: empireapplecat
#51
I was sent an audio mesage of them fighting over his phone. She was laughing and I heard her say “she really thinks you’re studying though.”
Image source: stefstifler
#52
A mutual friend asked if I was going to his birthday dinner (that I knew nothing about). Then his best friend posted his thank you speech at his birthday dinner on Instagram that night. He was thanking his “lady” that was standing next to him.
Image source: locdbeauty
#53
Stumbled across his wedding details at a little chapel in our area. It was so random and innocent as I was just looking for paper to wrap my chewing gum up in. Asked him about, he denied it of course. Went on the bridal registry at Target and printed his out then handed it to him. Busted!
Image source: 1lmharris
#54
So it was crazy to me at the time. This happened when I was 17.
I had wrote a poem for my then boyfriend. I posted it on that website Xanga (IFKYK), and people loved it. About 4 months later, this dude copied my poem, WORD FOR WORD, and then posted it in the comments of the girl he was cheating on me with!!!
Like, he was dumb enough not only steal my work, but then forgot that I could see his activity.
I was more upset that he stole my poem honestly.
Image source: loveshutterbug
#55
He met a man on Xbox. Was inviting him to our house on the weekends I was going home to take care of my sick mom. My trip got canceled one weekend and he said “oh, *blank* is gonna come down for the weekend” I asked the dude from Xbox?! He took him to dinner, a mall date for some new clothes and to the movies and paid for it all with money I transferred into his account. Found out it was an affair bc *blank* fb messengered him and said “hey baby wyd” I said “laying in bed next to his wife”.
Image source: justthebestsarah
#56
Caught a girl’s reflection in the corner of a Snapchat photo from his hotel room when he was supposed to be on a boys’ trip.
Image source: cjasminest
#57
My 4 yo daughter told me about the new puppy that dad and his gf got her to play with at the apartment – we were married. She wasn’t wrong either.
Image source: zigityzig
#58
I had a dream he was cheating. Woke me up at 4 am and drove over. Used my key to go in the house and scared him and the girl that was in his bed. Didn’t learn my lesson though. A couple months later I had another dream that woke me up early morning. Same result but different girl. I’ve since learned to trust my instincts.
Image source: qt_mami
#59
He told me he was going to visit his friend in Florida and his friend bought the ticket. The day he flew out it was bad snow storm and I got worried. I checked his accounts bc I had access and saw he bought something at the airport. I called his friend he got the ticket from asked what the flight number was. He said he didn’t give him a ticket. So I called his friend who he was suppose to visit. He said he wasn’t coming to see me. He knew nothing about the trip.
Image source: agaconsultingllc
#60
Well… He told me he was going on a cruise with his family… And the woman that he was on a cruise with took his phone and FaceTime me from his phone… It indeed, was not his family.
Image source: ashleychantrell
#61
Oddly enough just intuition and small clues. He had a lot of friends that are women. Didn’t bother me, I knew most of them. There was one that stood out. I swear when she called the ring sounded different. I later found out he had her in my car and all sorts of things. They later married and divorced because she cheated on him with a “friend “. The irony lol.
Image source: _cheryllynn
#62
He brought me cheesecake. He NEVER brought me cheesecake.
Image source: oubad_
#63
I got literal “messages” in my mind from family members who have passed telling me it was happening. They gave me instructions on what to do and say to get him to confess. I followed it all and lo and behold, these “messages” were accurate!
Image source: mimmi_love
#64
My ex-husband threw away a receipt in OUR bathroom’s trash can from Banana Republic and Victoria Secret it had his Amex on it and when I asked him about it he said his account was hacked and a day later he was using his card like nothing, and I asked him when he was getting a new card and he said “why?”
Image source: duncan79_cr
#65
We came home from a date, and the other woman materialized – seemingly out of nowhere – and came charging up his driveway to confront him. I guess he had told her we had broken up, to get her to agree to sleep with him. He wanted me to be mad at her, not him. I said hell no she just saved me a ton of wasted time.
Image source: stupidcaliforniawolfbird
#66
We worked for the same co but different offices. I worked for the CEO as her assistant. I would have to visit other sites as part of my job. I actually got him the job. Anyway, I pop in one day to his office and brought him breakfast. He looked white as a ghost when he saw me. The woman he was chatting with turned the other direction fast. Long story short, I called off the wedding. They lasted about 2 months & then he showed up at my door crying. That’s the moment I stopped caring.
Image source: alisatx
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