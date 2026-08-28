“The Voices Are Telling Me To Do This”: 48 Times Teachers Were Terrified Of Their Own Students

Teachers already have enough work as it is, unruly kids, keeping up with the latest slang, grading homework, deciphering which homework was actually written by a student and what was made by AI. Normally, deeply unnerving conversations aren’t part of the list.
A woman online posted a video with the caption “Teachers: what’s the creepiest thing a student has ever said to you?” and people shared their best answers. So we’ve collected them here for your reading enjoyment, be sure to get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and add your own stories to the comments below.
#1
Not me but a coworker. A 1st grader gave her a hug and said you have a baby in your tummy. She laughed and said not I just love pizza! The girl said no, There’s a baby girl in your tummy. She was freaked out because she was only 4 days late for her period. She waited a few days and tested and she was pregnant! She ended up having a girl after 2 boys. When we told the mom a year later she said the girl has identified 4 pregnant ladies before the mom even knew.
Image source: samanthafisherdedrick, wosunan
#2
I work with kids with developmental disabilities and I had a student who was completely normal all year until one morning he walked into class, looked at me, and said, “You need to move your bed away from the window tonight.” I laughed and asked why. He said, “Because the man outside your house can reach you from there.” I had never told my students where I lived or what my bedroom looked like. I asked him what man he was talking about and he described my house, the color of my bedroom walls, and the exact window my bed was next to. Then he said, “He’s been watching you for three nights, but tonight he’s coming inside.” That night I slept at my sister’s house. The next morning I came home and the screen on my bedroom window had been cut open.
Image source: connor29261, Isai Ramos
#3
I worked with students who had emotional disabilities. This student was violent every single day. I eventually started dreaming that he was crawling out of my bedroom mirror at night to come sit on my chest. One day at school he looked at me and said “you snore funny when you sleep”.
Image source: madisonpaigeruff17, Andrej Lišakov
#4
Not me, but my mom told me about a kindergarten student that she had that was acting off one day. Usually this kid was happy and the classroom helper, but on this day she was very sad and not wanting to do anything. When my mom asked her about it, she simply said “I just think something bad is going to happen tomorrow.” Next day was 9/11/2001.
Image source: kitcattt447, Getty Images
#5
One of my boys said he hung out with his grandad over the weekend and was real excited to tell me all about it. I brought it up to his mom, yk because it was absolutely adorable right? So I give her the spark notes of what was said, that lady looked me in my face and said his grandad passed away when he was 1. She and I were literally staring at each other.
Image source: katcarterrr, Don Lefler
#6
My first grader drew a picture of me and what I thought was my shadow, I said that’s awesome and you even added a shadow! she said, no, that’s the person that’s always walking behind you but no one else can see.
Image source: gabyarcadarosa2, Getty Images
#7
I work with children with special needs and some have behavioral issues. I didn’t let a kid eat a whole medium pizza because others had to eat too and she said she hoped I [passed away] the way my friend did. I had a friend unalive herself and never told any child about that but she handed me a jump rope later that day and laughed. I cried after work.
Image source: lyricalmistress
#8
My cousin got a book from the library called “how to be an angel” and the teacher asked why she got that one. She said “because im gonna be one soon.” A week later she [passed away] in a car accident. They buried her with the book.
Image source: anon, Clark Van Der Beken
#9
When the door to our classroom opened by itself, I checked the hall and no one was there. I said, “That’s weird.” A student replied, “Oh, that was just my sister.” His sister had been deceased for 6 years.
Image source: TiG1221, National Cancer Institute
#10
When I taught at a preschool, one of the little girls pointed over to the classroom while we were eating lunch and could not stop hysterically laughing. When I asked her what was so funny she said “Jerry is so funny” … Jerry was my dad’s name and he had passed away a few years prior and LOVED making kids laugh.
Image source: felicia.j.m, CDC
#11
1st grade teacher here: one of my students said who’s the little boy next to you? Me: Where? She said the little boy in blue. Looks and says what’s your name? Hi Elijah, I’m Abby. I had miscarried and nobody knew what we were naming our son!!
Image source: xbeautiful.chaosx, Getty Images
#12
One of my students came up to me when she was 4 and told me her Mom had lost her 5 pregnancy, but it was OK, because she would be seeing them in a week. She [passed away] the following week in a car accident…
Image source: mankeyandme, Anthony Maw
#13
I have a student that brings his imaginary friend to school with him. he told me and my co teacher that his friend does not like another child in class. an hour goes by and the child starts screaming saying he was bit was in a center by himself. when we checked his arm it looked like it was the bite mark from an adult. we watched the cameras and there was nothing just him sitting alone before he screamed. the little boy said i told you my friend didn’t like him. my co teacher quit on the spot.
Image source: kaitlynguintopistorio, Getty Images
#14
When I worked at a daycare there was a little girl who would throw tantrums that were almost demonic. one day I was holding her to keep her from pulling her hair and throwing her items and she stopped..looked at me.. and said “the voices are telling me to do this” SHE WAS 3.
Image source: hannah.skye3, Getty Images
#15
I had a three year old tell me he ate his brother and his brother tells him things. When i spoke to the mom she said he was a twin and he absorbed his twin but she never told him that he had a twin.
Image source: heartfelthandsgiv, Juan Encalada
#16
In 2017 one of my 6th grade students told me that Mrs Stockdale was proud of me. Mrs Stockdale was my 6th grade teacher that inspired me to become a teacher and passed away in 1994.
Image source: charlie.murdock_pbuh
#17
I had a student’s mom tell me “don’t freak out, but your mom says she made it safely and Claude and Sheba were waiting for her.” My mom had passed a month earlier. Claude was her husband who passed 17 years prior and Sheba was her favorite dog that had passed 25 years earlier!
Image source: mommaladd8
#18
I’m a kindergarten teacher and when I was pregnant, one of my students came up and touched my belly, looked up at me and said “you’ll have surgery for your baby tomorrow”. I had an emergency C-section the following day at 30 weeks.
Image source: tedsall1109
#19
I work with special needs students. A non verbal child was throwing a fit and suddenly stopped. Looked at me and my co teacher and starting speaking fluent Spanish saying that he is trapped and can’t get out of this body. And then continued to have a fit and never spoke again. He is white and his parents only speak English.
Image source: nicdboss
#20
Kinder kido came up to me , hugged me and said “you know there’s a baby girl in your belly?” next day I took a test and found out I was 32 weeks pregnant with a girl and had nooooo idea or any symptoms AT ALL.
Image source: mrsconner3rdgrade
#21
One of our preschool students told us that she wanted to eat someone. We told her that she probably meant to say “something” instead of “someone.” She said “No someone.” We then said, “No, you mean you want to eat something, like a burger or some pasta.” She replied “No, I want to eat people.”
Image source: _rayondelta
#22
I had a student say.. I want to be you for Halloween. I said aww that’s sweet! Are you going to dress up just like me. He said, no- I want to wear your skin.
Image source: rachel.e.2026
#23
My principal got me out of class one day and brought me to one of my female student’s locker. He opened it up and it was a shrine of probably over a hundred candid photos of me. This was before camera phones.
Image source: piermj
#24
I taught 2nd grade. One morning a very quiet student came in looking upset. During drawing time he drew a picture of our classroom, except there was a tall man standing next to my desk. I asked who it was and he said, “The man who watches you after school.” I laughed and asked what he meant. He looked confused and said, “You know… the man in the gray suit. He’s always here when everyone leaves.” The weird part was that I stayed late almost every day grading papers, alone. A few weeks later I found an old yearbook from the 1970s in a storage closet. While flipping through it, I froze. One of the staff photos showed a teacher wearing the exact gray suit the student had drawn. Same hairstyle. Same face. I asked the principal about him. She went pale and said, “He used to teach here. He died in the building after a heart attack.” I never told the student any of that. The next day he looked at me and said, “The man says thank you for remembering him.”
Image source: armelacela86
#25
I work with 3 year olds. It was a child’s first day (in the room next to me), he somehow got into my room and came and looked at me w ZERO light behind his eyes. And said ‘he will follow you, don’t go home’ then walked away and was full of life again. When I was driving home, I noticed a car following close behind copying my turns, I remembered what the boy said and listened. He followed me until I pulled into the police parking lot.
Image source: user5372927253683826
#26
I had a student who said he could see and talk to deceased people. My best friend [passed away] a year before and my kids didn’t know. One day we were talking and he said “Daniel is standing next to you right now, he’s really sorry that he’s gone but he’s so proud of you.”
Image source: alylrizz
#27
July 8th 2021 my grandmother, my best friend in the whole world Evelyn passed away. My other grandma Joan passed away August of 2021 as well. Evelyn ALWAYS wore a jean blue hat with a flower on it. No matter the day or weather lol. July 8th 2022 I was told a new student was coming into the class. A little girl with the same blue eyes as Evelyn and Joan walks into my class wearing no other then a blue Jean flower hat and whose name was Evelyn and middle name Joan. She then proceeds to tell me how much she missed me and loves me 5 minutes after walking into the class for the first time.
Image source: samxo1308
#28
I don’t think it’s too creepy, but I teach high school. I hadn’t told any one that my grandmother had just passed. It was independent work time and I asked a student if they needed help, the student said no but still looked troubled. The student then asked if I believed in spiritual stuff, I said yes, then they said “well if you know an older lady with short hair and always wears capris, they’re always around you now”. I had to excuse myself to cry. I think about it often.
Image source: tinystickynote
#29
I had a preschool (3 years old) come to my table to do independent work. He was in a good mood, he was having a great day. He starts working on his sheet when he stops and looks at me and says “you’re gonna get hit by a car on Dec 15” and that was in 2018. Every 12/15 I get a little uneasy.
Image source: kathleen0274
#30
There was a girl in kindergarten who was always so quiet. She would barely speak. One day she said bye when her family picked up her which was weird because she never said goodbye. That day she drowned in water and never came back.
Image source: gmadhn
#31
I had a student last year come up to me. She said, “We need to leave the room”. When I asked why she said, “Because the shadow man next to you wants me to ☠️you, and I dont want to. If we leave you will be safe.” I called our school psych immediately.
Image source: jystri
#32
I had a second grader tell me that she was sliding down a slide from heaven to be born to her aunt, but she got pulled back up and was later born to her mother. I found out that her aunt had an abortion.
Image source: aletanevers
#33
In 2022 I worked as a afterschool program teacher, one day a student came up to me and said “Sir you were in my dream last night” and I responded with “really what was it?” He said “my backpack was filled with your body parts and blood” I reported this to the school and they said “his father was in jail for chopping up a lady in the woods. I will never be teaching again after that.
Image source: jujuandromtomdom
#34
One of my students told me that his dad told him to cross the street when the lights turned green so that he could be with him again. His dad had [passed away].
Image source: ellaskyyy
#35
Not paranormal, but I had a kiddo tell me that he loved me and was really sad, when I asked him why, he said “I’m just really going to miss you when your house burns down.”
Image source: thefizzingcauldron
#36
A student that had been harassing me all year was removed by police during my class. before he left, he said “I want to say goodbye to my teacher.” I froze. I don’t know WHY THE POLICE ALLOWED THIS, but he walked up, hugged my, and whispered “next time you see me. I’ll have a 👉 to your head. ” he was a 7th grader. He’s in prison now.
Image source: redhawkecc
#37
Had a extremely autistic kid tell me once the voices in his head told him to unalive people but his dad said it’s wrong and don’t listen to them because it’s not nice to unalive people. Then said I guess he is probably right.
Image source: Nosed out 99
#38
I had a dream one night where I ran into one of my students at the mall. In the dream, we hung out, shopped, and some more but when I woke up I did think it was weird. She saw me later that day and said “ Ms, you was in my dream last night and we went shopping!” Scared the hell out of me lol.
Image source: aritargareyn
#39
Not teacher but I ran a child care center and her mom told me she was trying to figure out why her daughter wouldn’t sleep in her own room so if I could help she’d be willing to change whatever to make it more comfortable for her, when I talked to the little girl she told me she didn’t like sleeping in her room and I asked her well maybe we can figure out why you don’t like it and your mom and I can make you more comfortable and this little girl looks at me and asks if we can make the man in the vent go away. To begin with I was like ok so she’s seeing things, told the mom so she decided to switch the brother and sisters rooms (of course not telling the brother what happened) after a few nights the brother refused to sleep in the room when we asked him why he told us the man in the vent kept staring at him. We pulled them into seperate rooms and asked what the man looked like and they gave us identical descriptions. Not long after this they moved.
Image source: usmarinebunny
#40
I’m not a teacher, but I was a caregiver for a special needs girl. The mom told me, she is non verbal, you’ll know she’s excited when she claps and sad if she cries. Has never said a word, and won’t make eye contact with you. I felt a weird energy in that basement where the girl was located. The mom left for no more than a minute so I could have some alone time with her and for her to get used to me. No kidding, when I was about to get closer to her, this girl turns her head and tells me: “get the [hell] away from my house.” And her eyes were purely black. The mom came back and I was petrified, she noticed and she said everything okay? I said yes. I had a rosary in my hand, and sat next to her, her mom told me to talk to her or grab her back so she can get used to me, I soon as I put my hand in her back, (had my rosary on that hand) she started to have a seizure. The mom told me she was going to call 911 and I could have the day free. I never came back.
Image source: jaade2301
#41
I had a young student I swear was possessed. She would growl and speak in a voice I never heard from a little girl. She would talk about the “red place,” scream, and would self harm. She would kick, hit, pinch, bite, throw herself around, and bang her head. Needless to say all the professionals were involved. One day I prayed for Jesus to help her, over her, quietly (no one else could hear me). She looked me in the eye and shook her head no, then began screaming again.
Image source: aninigala
#42
Some kid told me he [passed away] on the titanic and he recalled everything down to the color of the floor and bed.
Image source: nocturnal88
#43
I had a pretty severe special ed class. We were doing ABA therapy for most of the kiddos. There was this one student I was teaching numbers to. She had mastered some up to 10 but not all. She always sat in the same seat, would not move… very very rigid. One day she got out of her chair jumps into a swivel chair, wheels herself to the white board takes a marker and writes 666 laughing hysterically and twirling in the chair. She hadn’t mastered the number 6. I was freaked out to say the least.
Image source: ivyleecollective
#44
PARANORMAL: A weird snow storm came in during class in December, we had recess inside. Kids on chrombooks and playing. One girl comes up to me at my desk and she looks TERRIFIED. I asked what was wrong/what happened. She’s almost crying but said she started hearing a weird scary humming song noise. I didn’t hear it but she said it sounds like a man and he was getting more and more angry. I didn’t know what to do so I said to listen to her headphones, play and if it happens again I’ll let the nurse know. She went back to her desk. 5 mins later I’m helping another girl answer some question on homework and we’re about to end class, she says “what’s that song?” I asked what song. She’s almost crying said it’s like a man humming and he’s kinda scary and mean. I told her the same thing but I got hella scared and chills. The girls don’t hang out, not really friends, wildly different backgrounds. The only similarities was blonde and blue eyes.
Image source: haaaymaker
#45
I had a student that is 100% a sociopath and won’t be suprised if I see him on the news one day. He and I had a decent relationship especially with his being a problem kid who was at the Masonic home in town. The students from there had yellow papers for teachers to fill out on their behavior and their grade in the class. One day he did not bring it to me and I asked if he forgot it and he said “oh they kicked me out of the home” and question why and he just nonchalantly said “I took a wood plank that had nails in it to a kid’s head cause he made me mad.” I had to act so calm when I acknowledged that. I then found out later from a para who knew his parents that he can’t stay in their house and stays at his grandfathers cause he almost set the family dog on fire and he hurts his sister. Not sure where he ended up now since I left the school district.
Image source: Michelle Marie | SAHM
#46
Everyday for about 2 weeks I had a student get on google earth and he would just stare at my house. He would even try zooming in on the windows. I asked what he was doing and he said, “I see this house in my dreams” (I blocked google earth, maps, etc. so fast)
Image source: bswaggy27
#47
I had a kindergarten student tell me that he liked to push the other students down the hill because they look like [corpses] when they rolled.
Image source: aibi.elementary
#48
One of my students are non verbal and kept writing October 8th on the board and staring at me. I asked what it meant and he just kept pointing at me and then at the date. I have the date marked on my calendar so I can be prepared for a bless up or my demise.
Image source: tiffanyapetrey
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