“Jam Metallica”: 69 People Who Brought Lifelong Pain To Their Children Through Horrible Names

As a parent, there are many things you could do to a child that could cause them lifelong trauma. It could be various forms of physical and mental mistreatment, sibling favoritism, or giving them a name that they’d be ashamed to carry or say out loud.
A Reddit thread from a few years ago explored some of the worst baby names ever bestowed upon a person. While some were tolerable enough, others were so bad, you’d likely wonder what the parents were thinking (if they were, at all).
Scroll through the list and maybe have a few laughs, but if you’re planning to have children, be sure not to commit the same mistakes these people did.
#1
Triplets named Joy, Joyful and Joyfulness.
Hamsternoir:
If ever there is a trio doomed to a lifetime of crippling depression and therapy it’s those three.
#2
Areola.
I know someone who literally named their daughter… Areola.
I asked “you know what that is, right?” And she was like “I know but the sound of the word is her name, not the meaning.” My response? ” Tell that to her classmates in 5th grade when they won’t stop bullying her over her name…” Poor kid.
NoCompetitiveHum:
This is edging close to ab**ive.
#3
I knew a Smerlin once. We all called him Smerlin of Smamelot.
#4
King and his brother Prince.
brianna_sometimes:
We know who the favorite is.
#5
My friend’s sister named her twins Danger and Fury.
1questions:
That’s just asking for trouble really.
#6
Well they weren’t babies, but at the summer camp where I worked this summer. 3 brothers: Honor, Heritage, and believe it or not, Henceforth. I felt a little bad for those kids.
#7
Gynyfyr
Pronounce: Jennifer.
SpiritAxolotl:
Do the parents have any history with epilepsy?
Because they had a stroke making that name.
#8
A girl named Berlin-Germany. And she had a brother Dublin-Ireland.
erpods:
They had to have been conceived in these places.
#9
Noodles and Papoose.
I heard these 2 magical names uttered in a single sentence by a woman. “Noodles! Put Papoose down!”.
#10
Coworker grew up with a girl named Kelly Kelly Kelly.
#11
Blue and Pinky, brother and sister, their surname is Green
So yeah Blue Green and Pinky Green.
#12
Twins Adam and Eve. Twins Jett and Deezel (like if you’re going to play matchy, at least spell Diesel correctly).
#13
Jamie Oliver the chefs kids. One of them is named BUDDY BEAR MAURICE.
OtterCat79725:
And people trust him to cook. All his kids are stupidly named.
Poppy Honey Rosie, age 19, born March 2002
Daisy Boo Pamela, age 18, born April 2003
Petal Blossom Rainbow, age 12, born April 2009
Buddy Bear Maurice, age 11, born September 2010
River Rocket, age 5, August 2016
Some taken individually are fine like River, Daisy or Poppy but then you add some more bulls**t and its just awful.
#14
They named the kid Tic Tac because it was smaller than the average newborn, like what.
#15
I have a cousin named Merry Christmas. As if Christmas wasn’t bad enough. No, she wasn’t born on the 25th. She was born Dec. 23rd.
From that same side of the family. My other cousin named his son Xyz. I don’t even know how to pronounce it.
I also know at least 2 people whose name is April. Yeah, normal. Except one was born in March, the other in May.
#16
I was at the park with my nephew last week and a woman started calling for her son to get off the swings. His name was Messiah. That seems like a lot to live up to!
#17
Best friend’s cousin named his son Lucifer. Not a joke. Wish it was.
#18
Boy. True story.
#19
I knew a doctor that collected unusual baby names. One lady was actually going to name her baby girl Chlamydia. The lady who puts names on birth certificates refused and told the lady what it meant. In a kindergarten class a little boy had 23 letters in his name. It was unpronounceable. Everyone called him a nickname “Trey” ( not the name) Even his family called him “Trey”. It was sad. Why name a kiddo something no one can pronounce.
#20
Occultist Diablo. Who would name their sweet boy such an awful name?
#21
A boy named Shrek started in my local school. A few years later his sister, Fiona, also started school there.
#22
My mom is a teacher and one year she taught someone named Rusty Pots.
#23
I met a young man named Jor-El.
Yes, as in Jor-El, father of Kal-El who became Superman on Earth.
#24
Jam Metallica for a baby girl.
Commander_Doom14:
If you absolutely must name your daughter after a rock/metal group, Pearl works just fine.
#25
Quevahn (pronounced Kevin).
#26
The was a girl in my class named Chardonnay.
#27
I knew a boy named Shadow in elementary school.
#28
I’ve met 2 people named after the lord of the rings characters. one being Frodo, and the other being Eowyn. now, I love LOTR, but that’s just too much. one of them came to resent their name so much that they refused to consume any of the media.
#29
Went to school with a guy named Cedar and his last name was Post. I always wonder what his parents were thinking.
#30
Thunderbird, Winter Star, Rainbow, Baby Girl.
Culturally not that weird, but day to day life outside of the Rez, strong names to live with.
#31
Had a guy I worked with named Stallion. Stallion is from India.
#32
There was a boy named Nemo and a girl named Jello at the elementary school I went to back in 2010.
#33
Jathan. Not Jason, not Nathan. Jathan.
I tried the trick to remember his name by using it four times quickly. “Hi Jathan. Nice to meet you Jathan. How are you Jathan?”
He looked at me and said, “Are you theriouth right now?”.
#34
I work at a preschool. We once had a child named Nebula.
#35
I knew a guy names Don Phan. Surprisingly he was born before the pokemon donphan was released.
I met two brothers once named Cain and Abel. Cain hasn’t killed Abel yet.
#36
I knew someone named Aquanet. Also, a kid named Collin, but mom wanted a “unique” spelling, she spelled it Colon, poor kid.
#37
Knew someone who’s name was Rubella.
#38
Tiaralynn-Angel. I laughed. We don’t speak anymore. Nothing was lost.
#39
I had a friend named Lyric. Yes her name was Lyric.
#40
Knew a guy named Jasmine he went by Jazz.
#41
Tiffany.
He was a big black dude.
#42
Joey Jojo Junior Shabadoo.
#43
I currently have a Hayhey and an Aristotle in my class.
#44
A young girl named Nemesis.
#45
Kavanah (alternative to Cavanaugh) but people kept calling her Cabana and it’s just terrible.
#46
Greg, for a girl.
#47
I worked at an after school program in college. There was a little boy there named Thunder. His older brother Storm would come pick him up.
#48
Corinthian and Leviticus.
#49
Xerox.
#50
Harley Davidson she didn’t know who the father was only that he rode a Harley Davidson.
#51
Met a pair of toddler twin boys named Remington and Ruger.
#52
My sister’s friend named her child Carodie. Pronounced Carrot-y.
Presumably because Rutabega-ish was too lengthy.
#53
Blue Pyramid (first and middle names)
And I know I’m going to not get this totally right, but it was something like
Madysynn Ayshlynn
It was just an ungodly number of y’s and n’s in that name.
There was also a family I knew who they were putting a double-N somewhere in each of the grandchildren’s names, which is fine. But one of the boys they decided to name him Brian with two n’s in it…so they named him Brionne.
#54
Not so much forenames, but seen a few wild middle names.
I worked in a school and the three that stand out are:
1. Kenny Stevie Shankley Paisely [long line of Liverpool FC legends]
2. Tupac.
3. Budweiser.
#55
I have a friend who’s naming her baby, Laurana (Laura and Anastasia), you know the female lead for 50 shades of Gray and 365 Days cause she loves those movies. I don’t wanna be that baby. I feel bad for that baby. I’m sorry for that baby.
#56
Hilton and Sheraton. I’m not kidding.
#57
Kiwi and Sunshine, met them in a mental hospital, that was their real names. they were pretty chill.
#58
Kale. the guy is nice and cool and all but what the heck was going through his parents head thinking naming their kid after a vegetable.
#59
KVIIIlyn. Pronounced “Katelyn,” just uses the Roman numerals for 8.
#60
I know someone who knows someone who knows someone who named their kid Shampoo.
#61
My moms cousin named her son Cuthbert. They call him “Cutty” for short.
#62
Sno White, 9th grade classmate.
#63
My brother-in-law was banned from naming when he threw out “Justice America” for my niece. His own mother just looked at him, dead faced, and told him f**k no.
#64
These girls at my Korean church were named one and two in Korean. It wasn’t that bad since they went to school here but any time a Korean person heard it it was like wtf.
#65
I knew a lady who waited a year to name her baby, and, after all that time to decide, ended up with “abcde”. Pronounced (abb – sid- é). Horrific.
#66
Not the craziest ever, but I’ve come across some odd spellings of normal names that made me question what the parents were thinking.
Last year I met a Kohl (kree8tiv spelling of Cole) and a Gerrit (kree8tiv spelling of Garrett).
Both of those guys are going to be correcting people on how to spell their names for their whole lives.
#67
Abcde but said like ab-sid-ey. She is in my sons class. I wish i was joking!
#68
An extended family member had a baby during the height of Covid. They named their son Covie. I didn’t know what to say. Me: oh… that’s…original?
#69
Legend has it that the child in the nursery bed next to mine was named Meconium, because the mother heard the doctor say it and thought it was pretty.
