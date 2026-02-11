From Afghanistan To Singapore: Identify These 30 Countries On The World Map

by

Do you know where Armenia is located? Well, we’re about to test that in this quiz.

It’s not just Armenia – you’ll be asked to recognize countries from all around the world, from familiar ones to some that might make you stop and think. You’ll get 30 world maps, each with one country marked. Your task is simple: guess the country.

Missed other parts? Check Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 for more of these challenges!

It’s time to show off your geography knowledge! 🗺️

Image credits: Gül Işık

