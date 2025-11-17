30 Biggest Cultural Shocks From Around The World Visitors Just Can’t Get Used To

No, you can’t order a cappuccino after lunch. You might wander around the city searching for a trash can for hours. If you need to use the restroom, be prepared to pay. And if someone tries to kiss you on the cheek, don’t freak out. They’re just being friendly!
When traveling internationally, it’s a given that you should mentally prepare yourself for some cultural differences. But no matter how many times they visit a place, some Redditors can’t seem to get behind all of the local customs. Below, you’ll find some of the quirks of various countries that travelers sometimes struggle with, as well as a conversation with travel expert Alex Miles from offMetro!
#1
This is an extremely controversial opinion, but religion-based “modesty” clothing that is designed to protect women’s “sexual purity” will always rub me the wrong way. I don’t care if the religion is Christian, Muslim, Pastafarian, or whatever else: I just think it is abhorrent and archaic when women are singled out as the ones responsible for keeping men from being sexual predators and deviants and are made to cover any portion of their body because of some religious mandate. I also do not agree with the logic that this can ever be a woman’s choice or a “feminist act” as long as a religious community is the source of the pressure to dress a certain way.
Image source: clemkaddidlehopper, Petar Milošević
#2
The unhinged tipping culture in the US. I just wanna go to a restaurant without feeling like I’m either either an ungrateful scrooge or ripping myself off. I understand that staffing is an expense, just factor it into the price!
Less egregious but in a similar vein is not including tax in stores.
Image source: Key_Cranberry1400, Yan Krukau
#3
QR codes for menus in the US, and probably other places, not sure.
“Hey welcome to Zany Bob’s House of Kebabs! Scan the QR right there on that nasty sticker on the table and you’ll be brought to our site. Click on the menu, scroll through a too-large PDF of the menu on your phone because the owner couldn’t get a proper developer for this, then order online! Isn’t that easy?!”
“Oh, what’s that, Grandma doesn’t have a phone? Well, I’d love to bring you a paper menu, but it’s gonna be about 10 mins because we only have a few in the place.”
“Hey here’s your food! I’ll be back in 20 minutes to rush you out and expect a 20% tip for doing absolutely f**k all. Y’all come back, now!”
Image source: anon, iMin Technology
#4
Dubai not allowing people to hold hands in public. And also that they have the death penalty if you’re gay.
Natural resources don’t always lead to progress, sometimes they prevent it as a resource curse.
Image source: Available_Essay_1652, https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-and-woman-holding-hands-3228726/
#5
In general, the notion that turning down food is rude.
I appreciate that someone cooked a meal for me, but forcing me to choke down something I don’t like is ruder than me simply saying “No, thank you.”
Image source: fire_breathing_bear, Monstera Production
#6
How American public restroom stalls have that gap between the door and frame wide enough for you to make eye contact with anyone walking outside the stall.
Image source: TeleseryeKontrabida, Alcatraz1331
#7
China – people spitting all over the place right in front of you, on the streets, on the sidewalks. It’s disgusting.
Image source: its-saute
#8
The tipping screen at a coffee shop in the US requesting 20%/22%/25%/other.
Every other country in the world has figured out how to pay service employees without tipping. How has America not figured out how to run a business without handouts?
Image source: yepthatsmeme
#9
Bartering. Just give me a price, already!
Image source: traciw67, Meruyert Gonullu
#10
Working in Japan temporarily:
Yeah, we’ll be here ready to go at 8AM
Ok, it’s 8PM, time to call it a day.
But first, the boss and the big boss want to take us out to dinner
Now we have to go with them to the bar for drinks and karaoke.
Ok, it’s 1AM, Boss and Big Boss have left. See you in the morning at 7:30.
Image source: TheDreadPirateJeff, M S
#11
Tipping and taxes not included on the price tag.
Image source: iMattist, Lachlan Hardy
#12
Squatting toilets. I know it is just local culture/tradition, but I hate going into a public toilet and be welcomed by others’ effluence…
Image source: Klumber, Simon Law
#13
In Serbia where people mistreat their dogs. Leave them in cages in the front yard, or just outside unwashed on a chain, even in the snow.
Image source: cheese_wizard
#14
The lack of spatial awareness in China, like people rushing to get into the elevator before you can exit it. Men casually coughing up phlegm and spitting everywhere. Shirts rolled up above belly to cool down. All the stench that can catch you off-guard anytime anywhere.
Image source: Tratata88
#15
I refuse to restrict my cappuccinos to before 11am
Image source: Euro-Canuck, Chevanon Photography
#16
Lack of air conditioning in Europe and no screens on the windows. I was staying in Italy at a Marriott property and the hotel room was sweltering in December. I opened the window and the room was immediately flooded with mosquitoes.
Image source: Hangrycouchpotato, Nick Ares
#17
Portuguese waiters disappearing after serving you the desserts!
A guidebook told me that dessert is seen as the best part of the meal therefore they give you plenty of time to enjoy it. But I wanna pay and move on!
On the other hand: in the US they bring you the check when you haven’t even swallowed the last bite. I don’t like that either 😆
Find some middle ground!
Image source: Koellefornia4711, Mon Œil
#18
Squat toilets. I’m a woman and I live in jeans. Every time I encounter one where there aren’t other options (which has been infrequent, thankfully), I feel like I’m about to try solving a quadratic equation where if I get the answer wrong, my foot gets soaked in pee.
Image source: RecipesAndDiving
#19
I’ve been to Spain twice and can’t get my head around everything happening 3-5 hours later than I’m used to… Breakfast at midday… Dinner at 11pm… Out for drinks until 4am…
Image source: SnakesParadox, Joaquin Carfagna
#20
I can’t get used to how nothing in the US is the advertised price, and why starters and mains have the wrong name on menus
Image source: t90fan, Jep Gambardella
#21
The amount of food on a plate in most US restaurants, and how much leftovers of it go to the garbage, along with the exaggerated use of single use disposable cutlery.
Image source: Iam_Paco
#22
Wearing shoes inside the house 🤢🤢
Image source: Yanilat
#23
For me, it’s in Mexico where the septic system can’t handle toilet paper, so there are small trash cans next to every toilet for the.. um.. used paper.
Image source: Oatmeal2348
#24
People clapping after a plane lands. This is done in several places but I’m most familiar with it in Russia. Men squatting in public, as often witnessed in Central Asia. People in Bulgaria shaking their heads to mean yes and nodding to say no.
Image source: SenatorAslak
#25
Women being hissed at as they walk down the street. A method of catcalling in many countries. I experienced it most in Latin America.
Image source: WinnieCerise
#26
Idk how to phrase this but the absolute disregard for noise pollution in Manila. It’s almost impossible to escape the noise. There’s loud cars and beeping everywhere. Also, nobody uses headphones. People will play videos at full volume and nobody seems to mind and so many of those videos have these really annoying sound effects. I feel like I developed some disorder there lol.
Image source: KingKingsons
#27
I’m Filipino. Brought my Canadian husband home, he had a hard time adjusting his appetite because we eat 5 times a day. 😅
Image source: GarageNo7711, Shubert Ciencia
#28
For me it’s the chronic car dependency (US, Canada and the Gulf are particularly egregious). Also I love Iraq but always find it somewhat unsettling how disproportionally few women you see in public (federal Iraq anyway, Kurdistan has is much better in this regard)
Image source: Key_Cranberry1400
#29
I learned in Italy if you see a shop you want to visit and it’s open, go in right then and there because they’re bound to close with no notice at any time during the day without explanation. I don’t think I could ever get used to unpredictable business hours.
Image source: JennieFairplay, Ellie Burgin Ellie Burgin
#30
The lack of public trashcans in Japan. I realize it’s Japanese custom to take your trash with you / dispose of it at your own home, but having trashcans at least in heavy tourist areas would be appreciated!
Image source: sciguy0504
