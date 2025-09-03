103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

If you’re on LinkedIn, you must’ve noticed that companies and CEOs love to present themselves as sleek and efficient, but anyone who has ever worked in or around a big business knows the truth is usually a lot messier. Bloated hierarchies, endless meetings, and social media interns left unsupervised — you name it. The well-oiled capitalist machine sure has at least some cogs that are grinding and slipping.

The subreddit r/CorporateFacepalm is dedicated to collecting the silly, awkward, and downright baffling failures of white-collar workers — mostly online, but occasionally in real life, too — so we’ve rounded up the most memorable recent examples, perfect reminders that even billion-dollar brands can make total fools of themselves.

#1 How Did They Not See That Coming

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: PotUhShow

#2 Glad To Hear That

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: grubernack276

#3 Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: jakeatom

#4 Embrace Diversity

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: xkelsx1

#5 Commas Matter

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: molotovs

#6 Pot, Meet Kettle

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Jorymo

#7 Ridiculous

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: allergic-toeveryting

#8 Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: invisiblezipper

#9 A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ZeroWithEverything

#10 Til Alaska Apparently Is Not Part Of North America

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ELohVEee

#11 Sears Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: doriangreat

#12 Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour! :)

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: counterc

#13 Time To Rethink Your Brand Name

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: TheLantean

#14 Papa McDonald’s Doesn’t Even Recognize His Own Son

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: MistaSnowman

#15 Washington Post Creates Page On A Women’s March. Uses The Male Symbol

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Plexatron8

#16 Forgetting To Switch From Your Work Account Before Tweeting

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Ashanmaril

#17 Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa Johns

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: FlpDaMattress

#18 USAF Has Zero Chill; Tweet Has Since Been Deleted

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: DocDingus

#20 Nice One, Standard Bank Sa

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: nukunukudash

#21 Asus Tweeted And Then Almost Immediately Deleted This Howler

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: turkboy

#22 Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Bonneville865

#23 “My Only Choice Is Comcast” “Thanks For Choosing Comcast!”

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: HOMlEG

#24 “We’re Number One!”

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Kulkinz

#25 So Close, Yet So Far

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: matt_read

#26 Oh No. I Think Verizon Customer Support Missed Something

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Patricki

#27 Ign Uses A Comparison Between 1080p And 4K Graphics In Tweet; Is Viewed Mostly By Non 4K Devices

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Tepigg4444

#28 Georgia’s Official Ministry Of Defence Fb Page Went Live Few Minutes Ago

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ThaRoma

#29 Black Friday

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#30 Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: KyleKiwi

#31 Snapchat Decided To Add Trees To Their Location Map

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: FinnHeywood

#32 …wow

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: eth32

#33 Who Runs The World?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: MegaGinger06

#34 F

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_8lanet

#35 Do They Really Think Anyone Wants To Pay To Access Their Own Records????

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: aliebrownn

#36 My God What Bulls**t

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: 320th-Century

#37 Published This Article 3 Days Before Her Death, Quoted That She “Passed Away Peacefully In Her Home” Yikes

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: sleepilyLee

#38 Found At My Local Target

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Displaying The Top Comment On Yahoo Front Page

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: JonnDepp

#41 Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: drunkcowofdeath

#42 Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#43 Wait, What?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: neovir

#44 Oh You’d Rather Make Your Customers Wait Rather Than Invest In Better Servers? Definitely A Surefire Way To Win Me As A Repeat Customer

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: TheGruesomeTwosome

#45 This Madden NFL Giveaway

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: iamnosaj

#47 Verizon Strikes Back

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: mofroe

#48 My Sister Received This Email From Zillow

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: fletchdoll

#49 Um. Retinal?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: brittnotbot

#50 I Don’t Think They Understand The Meme…

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: DoIlop

#51 “Sorry About All The Corruption And Stealing Your Money For Those First 166 Years…”

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Sky News Just Quoted A Scammer Twitter Account As If It Was Elon Musk Himself

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: SociallyAwkardRacoon

#53 Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman’s Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: shrine

#54 Celebrate Women’s Day By… Thinking Like A Man?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: nukunukudash

#55 Do Local News Stations Count?

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Maccas In A Town Called “Yass”. It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Steampunk007

#57 A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: engineerforthefuture

#58 Why Would You Pick That Particular Business To Go Up Against. Oh Dear

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: awombwithaview

#59 Someone Forgot To Login To Their Fake Account

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: PotatoSaIad

#60 Capital One’s Very Reassuring Statement Regarding The Recent Data Breach

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: undermyumberello

#61 And This Is Why You Don’t Have Idiots Write Articles

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: MetalPup91

#62 Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: peter_bolton

#63 Disney Really Didn’t Think This Through

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#64 Not Sure Abc Has This Pie Chart, Math Thing Down

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: DavidGabrielMusic

#65 Thanks, Amazon

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Sazley

#66 The New Apple Card Needs To Avoid Contact With Leather And Denim

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: MasterAlbertoe

#67 Wait A Minute

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#68 Person Managing National Stock Exchange Twitter Handle Forgot To Switch Accounts. Xd

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Supernova008

#69 Taiwanese Skin Clinic Uses Umbrella Corp. Logo

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: HironTheDisscusser

#70 This Is Worse Than Baby Yoda

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: bambiartistic

#71 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: thanksforthetrash

#72 Radioshack Has Just Stopped Giving S**ts

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: fluxexitss

#73 Good Job Sign Operator

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: CruiseWeld

#74 The Chief Minister Was Absent For The Meeting So They Photoshopped Him For The Press

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Sad_Narutard

#75 Background Checks Are Important

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: kaboyd87

#76 Oprah Loves Her Surface!

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dj_bpayne

#77 Way To Go Casio, At Long Last

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: BarryThecon

#78 Amazon Prime Using Subtitles From A Pirated Release

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ledgendary

#79 They Are Really Speaking To Their Target Market Here

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: erik-lang

#80 We Won’t Spoil It, We Promise

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dylan_bigdaddy

#81 Corporate Solution To Poverty? This Is So Wrong

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: mellisashops10000

#82 Abc

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dj_bpayne

#83 Burger King UK Supporting International Women’s Day

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: mintlou

#84 Paypal Support Responding To A Tweet 9 Years Later

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Blokager

#85 How Thoughtful

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: whiskeyaussie

#86 The Official Cover Art For Fifa 21. Not A Highschooler’s First Collage

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: 21suns

#87 Very Confused By This

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: heisenberg93

#88 (Template)

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ChilliPowderMeth

#89 Michigan Subaru Dealership Posted The Wrong Superbowl Winner On A State-Wide Advertisement

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: LimesInHell

#90 Chrysler Hired Someone To Manage Their Twitter Account, The Employee Forgot To Switch Accounts Before Dropping An F Bomb

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dj_bpayne

#91 Not Sure Their Caption Under The Photo Comes Off As Intended

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: zimmdj

#92 Thanks Verizon. Love The Discount

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: refswag11

#93 Somehow, I Don’t Think This Is What MLK Dreamt Of…

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: invisiblekitter

#94 This Contradiction On Linkedin

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: O_livia

#95 I Had No Idea Target, Thanks For Letting Me Know!

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ayyitsmaclane

#96 What I Learned In 8th Grade English Is.

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: jpixley

#97 Someone Appears To Have Gamed The System To Protest Counterfeiters On Amazon

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: jeremyfrankly

#98 Ah Yes, Alcoholism

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: papajohnsisafraud

#99 Nice Bit Of Casual Sexism From Virgin Trains To Kick Off The Year

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Rednblack99

#100 Hmm

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: faxmasterjones

#101 Nailed The Population Estimate

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Retlaw121

#102 Spongebob Tweet Gone Wrong

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: XenoGamer27

#103 Thought This Belonged Here

103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ThadyExists

