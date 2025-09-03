103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)

If you’re on LinkedIn, you must’ve noticed that companies and CEOs love to present themselves as sleek and efficient, but anyone who has ever worked in or around a big business knows the truth is usually a lot messier. Bloated hierarchies, endless meetings, and social media interns left unsupervised — you name it. The well-oiled capitalist machine sure has at least some cogs that are grinding and slipping.
The subreddit r/CorporateFacepalm is dedicated to collecting the silly, awkward, and downright baffling failures of white-collar workers — mostly online, but occasionally in real life, too — so we’ve rounded up the most memorable recent examples, perfect reminders that even billion-dollar brands can make total fools of themselves.
#1 How Did They Not See That Coming
Image source: PotUhShow
#2 Glad To Hear That
Image source: grubernack276
#3 Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids
Image source: jakeatom
#4 Embrace Diversity
Image source: xkelsx1
#5 Commas Matter
Image source: molotovs
#6 Pot, Meet Kettle
Image source: Jorymo
#7 Ridiculous
Image source: allergic-toeveryting
#8 Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job
Image source: invisiblezipper
#9 A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks
Image source: ZeroWithEverything
#10 Til Alaska Apparently Is Not Part Of North America
Image source: ELohVEee
#11 Sears Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Image source: doriangreat
#12 Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour! :)
Image source: counterc
#13 Time To Rethink Your Brand Name
Image source: TheLantean
#14 Papa McDonald’s Doesn’t Even Recognize His Own Son
Image source: MistaSnowman
#15 Washington Post Creates Page On A Women’s March. Uses The Male Symbol
Image source: Plexatron8
#16 Forgetting To Switch From Your Work Account Before Tweeting
Image source: Ashanmaril
#17 Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa Johns
Image source: FlpDaMattress
#18 USAF Has Zero Chill; Tweet Has Since Been Deleted
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso
Image source: DocDingus
#20 Nice One, Standard Bank Sa
Image source: nukunukudash
#21 Asus Tweeted And Then Almost Immediately Deleted This Howler
Image source: turkboy
#22 Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting
Image source: Bonneville865
#23 “My Only Choice Is Comcast” “Thanks For Choosing Comcast!”
Image source: HOMlEG
#24 “We’re Number One!”
Image source: Kulkinz
#25 So Close, Yet So Far
Image source: matt_read
#26 Oh No. I Think Verizon Customer Support Missed Something
Image source: Patricki
#27 Ign Uses A Comparison Between 1080p And 4K Graphics In Tweet; Is Viewed Mostly By Non 4K Devices
Image source: Tepigg4444
#28 Georgia’s Official Ministry Of Defence Fb Page Went Live Few Minutes Ago
Image source: ThaRoma
#29 Black Friday
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#30 Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France
Image source: KyleKiwi
#31 Snapchat Decided To Add Trees To Their Location Map
Image source: FinnHeywood
#32 …wow
Image source: eth32
#33 Who Runs The World?
Image source: MegaGinger06
#34 F
Image source: Captain_8lanet
#35 Do They Really Think Anyone Wants To Pay To Access Their Own Records????
Image source: aliebrownn
#36 My God What Bulls**t
Image source: 320th-Century
#37 Published This Article 3 Days Before Her Death, Quoted That She “Passed Away Peacefully In Her Home” Yikes
Image source: sleepilyLee
#38 Found At My Local Target
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Displaying The Top Comment On Yahoo Front Page
Image source: JonnDepp
#41 Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?
Image source: drunkcowofdeath
#42 Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#43 Wait, What?
Image source: neovir
#44 Oh You’d Rather Make Your Customers Wait Rather Than Invest In Better Servers? Definitely A Surefire Way To Win Me As A Repeat Customer
Image source: TheGruesomeTwosome
#45 This Madden NFL Giveaway
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance
Image source: iamnosaj
#47 Verizon Strikes Back
Image source: mofroe
#48 My Sister Received This Email From Zillow
Image source: fletchdoll
#49 Um. Retinal?
Image source: brittnotbot
#50 I Don’t Think They Understand The Meme…
Image source: DoIlop
#51 “Sorry About All The Corruption And Stealing Your Money For Those First 166 Years…”
Image source: reddit.com
#52 Sky News Just Quoted A Scammer Twitter Account As If It Was Elon Musk Himself
Image source: SociallyAwkardRacoon
#53 Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman’s Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy
Image source: shrine
#54 Celebrate Women’s Day By… Thinking Like A Man?
Image source: nukunukudash
#55 Do Local News Stations Count?
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Maccas In A Town Called “Yass”. It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down
Image source: Steampunk007
#57 A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked
Image source: engineerforthefuture
#58 Why Would You Pick That Particular Business To Go Up Against. Oh Dear
Image source: awombwithaview
#59 Someone Forgot To Login To Their Fake Account
Image source: PotatoSaIad
#60 Capital One’s Very Reassuring Statement Regarding The Recent Data Breach
Image source: undermyumberello
#61 And This Is Why You Don’t Have Idiots Write Articles
Image source: MetalPup91
#62 Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page
Image source: peter_bolton
#63 Disney Really Didn’t Think This Through
Image source: reddit.com
#64 Not Sure Abc Has This Pie Chart, Math Thing Down
Image source: DavidGabrielMusic
#65 Thanks, Amazon
Image source: Sazley
#66 The New Apple Card Needs To Avoid Contact With Leather And Denim
Image source: MasterAlbertoe
#67 Wait A Minute
Image source: reddit.com
#68 Person Managing National Stock Exchange Twitter Handle Forgot To Switch Accounts. Xd
Image source: Supernova008
#69 Taiwanese Skin Clinic Uses Umbrella Corp. Logo
Image source: HironTheDisscusser
#70 This Is Worse Than Baby Yoda
Image source: bambiartistic
#71 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program
Image source: thanksforthetrash
#72 Radioshack Has Just Stopped Giving S**ts
Image source: fluxexitss
#73 Good Job Sign Operator
Image source: CruiseWeld
#74 The Chief Minister Was Absent For The Meeting So They Photoshopped Him For The Press
Image source: Sad_Narutard
#75 Background Checks Are Important
Image source: kaboyd87
#76 Oprah Loves Her Surface!
Image source: dj_bpayne
#77 Way To Go Casio, At Long Last
Image source: BarryThecon
#78 Amazon Prime Using Subtitles From A Pirated Release
Image source: ledgendary
#79 They Are Really Speaking To Their Target Market Here
Image source: erik-lang
#80 We Won’t Spoil It, We Promise
Image source: dylan_bigdaddy
#81 Corporate Solution To Poverty? This Is So Wrong
Image source: mellisashops10000
#82 Abc
Image source: dj_bpayne
#83 Burger King UK Supporting International Women’s Day
Image source: mintlou
#84 Paypal Support Responding To A Tweet 9 Years Later
Image source: Blokager
#85 How Thoughtful
Image source: whiskeyaussie
#86 The Official Cover Art For Fifa 21. Not A Highschooler’s First Collage
Image source: 21suns
#87 Very Confused By This
Image source: heisenberg93
#88 (Template)
Image source: ChilliPowderMeth
#89 Michigan Subaru Dealership Posted The Wrong Superbowl Winner On A State-Wide Advertisement
Image source: LimesInHell
#90 Chrysler Hired Someone To Manage Their Twitter Account, The Employee Forgot To Switch Accounts Before Dropping An F Bomb
Image source: dj_bpayne
#91 Not Sure Their Caption Under The Photo Comes Off As Intended
Image source: zimmdj
#92 Thanks Verizon. Love The Discount
Image source: refswag11
#93 Somehow, I Don’t Think This Is What MLK Dreamt Of…
Image source: invisiblekitter
#94 This Contradiction On Linkedin
Image source: O_livia
#95 I Had No Idea Target, Thanks For Letting Me Know!
Image source: ayyitsmaclane
#96 What I Learned In 8th Grade English Is.
Image source: jpixley
#97 Someone Appears To Have Gamed The System To Protest Counterfeiters On Amazon
Image source: jeremyfrankly
#98 Ah Yes, Alcoholism
Image source: papajohnsisafraud
#99 Nice Bit Of Casual Sexism From Virgin Trains To Kick Off The Year
Image source: Rednblack99
#100 Hmm
Image source: faxmasterjones
#101 Nailed The Population Estimate
Image source: Retlaw121
#102 Spongebob Tweet Gone Wrong
Image source: XenoGamer27
#103 Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: ThadyExists
Follow Us