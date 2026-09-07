Corbin Bernsen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Corbin Bernsen
September 7, 1954
Los Angeles, California, US
72 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Corbin Bernsen?
Corbin Dean Bernsen is an American actor and film director, known for his versatile performances across television and film genres. He has cultivated a career marked by both dramatic intensity and comedic timing.
Bernsen’s breakout arrived with his role as divorce attorney Arnold Becker on the hit NBC drama L.A. Law, which premiered in 1986. This portrayal quickly propelled him to widespread recognition and earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in a family deeply rooted in Hollywood, Corbin Bernsen is the eldest son of producer Harry Bernsen Jr. and veteran soap actress Jeanne Cooper. He initially considered a legal career before embracing the performing arts.
Bernsen graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1972 before earning both a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts and a Master of Fine Arts in Playwriting from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Corbin Bernsen’s personal life. He was married to Brenda Cooper from 1983 to 1987 before finding a lasting partnership.
Bernsen has been married to British actress Amanda Pays since 1988, with whom he shares four sons: Oliver, Angus, Henry, and Finley.
Career Highlights
Corbin Bernsen’s career is defined by his long-running role as divorce attorney Arnold Becker on the acclaimed series L.A. Law, which ran for eight seasons and earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also achieved significant recognition for his role as Roger Dorn in the Major League film franchise.
Beyond acting, Bernsen co-starred as Henry Spencer on the popular USA Network series Psych and has expanded into directing and producing, particularly in the faith-based film genre with titles like Rust and 25 Hill.
He continues to take on diverse roles, showcasing a career that balances mainstream television success with independent film ventures.
Signature Quote
“We all have our own paths. Be true to who you are and true to your values.”
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