Coolidge Corner Theatre Honors Jane Schoenbrun for I Saw the TV Glow

This weekend, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will honor director Jane Schoenbrun with its second annual Breakthrough Artist Award. Known for their thought-provoking work, Schoenbrun will be celebrated primarily for their latest film, I Saw the TV Glow,
a psychodrama of self-discovery that has garnered attention since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
I Saw the TV Glow premieres to critical acclaim
I Saw the TV Glow, which stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, dives deep into themes like identity and the impact of pop culture on teenagers. The narrative follows Owen and Maddy, two teenagers who bond over a supernatural television show called The Pink Opaque. The film is described as a
haunting exploration of loneliness and connection.
Movies are another way that we think through stuff – the ideas, the images, the memories – that live in our heads in a deeper way than many other artforms. Schoenbrun stated, describing their approach to filmmaking during an interview. This sentiment echoes throughout I Saw the TV Glow. The film captures a unique era in television fandom, set against 1990s suburban America.
The cinematic journey of Jane Schoenbrun
Schoenbrun first gained widespread acclaim with We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, a film that explores complex issues around identity and connection through online role-playing games. Their ability to masterfully blend tone with innovative storytelling caught the attention of critics and horror enthusiasts alike.
Yeah, I love Assayas and how his filmography feels like an ongoing conversation that he’s having with himself…It feels like he’s just like in this lifelong process of exploring a lot of very ephemeral ideas and points on his emotional map, repeatedly from all of these different vantage points. Schoenbrun shared about their admiration for filmmaker Olivier Assayas.
This creative philosophy is evident in Schoenbrun’s approach, which uniquely resonates within their storytelling techniques.
I think I had an instinct that if I made a film that was unafraid to speak in its own language, I was going to make the most impactful film., reflects their bold approach to filmmaking.
Award recognition from Coolidge Corner Theatre
This Saturday’s award ceremony marks a significant milestone for Schoenbrun who studied film at Boston University and regularly attended screening marathons at local theaters like Coolidge Corner Theatre and Brattle Theatre. Beth Gilligan, Deputy Director at Coolidge Corner Theatre, noted that everyone had an immediate, visceral reaction to I Saw the TV Glow.
The poignant themes of I Saw the TV Glow
The film also benefits from collaborations with notable actors and production companies. Fruit Tree, Emma Stone’s production company, helped bring this project to life. Justice Smith delivers a revelatory performance as Owen, encapsulating the struggles and aspirations articulated through Schoenbrun’s lens. Brian Tamm noted
All movies are better together…there’s something about being in a room where the only source of light is coming from a story.
Schoenbrun’s work is not only significant within indie cinema but also contributes critically to LGBTQ+ representation in film. Their films have explored themes personal to them and delivered powerful messages about identity and belonging. Their second major feature stands out for its striking imagery and profound storytelling.
A personal yet universal narrative
With evocative scenes like Owen and Maddy bonding over VHS tapes of The Pink Opaque, I Saw the TV Glow‘s intricate exploration of young-adult life feels genuine while capturing universal themes. Bridging past content obsessions with modern sensibilities, Schoenbrun has created something both nostalgic and fresh. As Owen becomes more ensnared by his fascination with TV shows, viewers witness an allegory-rich story that blurs the line between reality and fiction.
This acknowledgment by Coolidge Corner Theatre spotlights Schoenbrun’s incredible talent. Recognizing their unique voice in weaving interconnected themes showcases how they have substantially contributed to contemporary cinema narratives.