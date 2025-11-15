50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

by

As the pandemic took over the world, museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions closed their doors to adhere to new social distancing regulations. But don’t worry. Bored Panda is here to help. We put together a list of cool museum exhibits so you could get your fix of culture even before these places open up again. And we included something for every taste as well. We’re talking a WWII mannequin that looks like Bruce Willis. A miniature Volkswagen Beetle that found its way into a beetle collection. You name it. So continue scrolling and check out the entries. They should please your inner snob in no time.

#1 This Powerful Quote At The End Of The Holocaust Museum In Washington

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: notrub95

#2 Art Museum That Was Closed Due To Virus Outbreak Rearranged Exhibition So It Can Be Seen From Outside – Day Or Night. Salo, Finland

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: EffortlessEasy

#3 The Two-Sided Statue Of Mephistopheles And Margaretta (19th Century) At The Salar Jung Museum In India. The Sculpture Is Carved Out Of A Single Log Of Sycamore Wood. Artist Unknown

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Rambo_Brit3

#4 Someone In This Museum Has A Sense Of Humor

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Muppaphone

#5 There Is A Tiny Museum In Kyoto, Japan With Some Very Unusual Opening Hours

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Sharktopus_

#6 This Tiny UFO That Crash Landed On The Wall Of A Technology Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: 1redditname

#7 Took A Trip Out To Peabody Essex Museum Last Weekend. This Exhibit Didn’t Disappoint

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: SnapneckLife

#8 This Museum Taking A Shot At FedEx In One Of Their Displays

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: PM_YOUR_CENSORD

#9 “Exploded” Ford Model T At The Henry Ford Museum Of Innovation

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: TreKs

#10 This Museum In Berlin Has ‘Touchable’ Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: ppmtn

#11 This Sign At An Outdoor Exhibit For A Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Thoughtpot

#12 The Henry Ford Museum In Detroit Is Home To The Actual Bus That Rosa Parks Protested On

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: NukeyHov

#13 Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: bus214

#14 Found At A Snake Exhibit

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: CraftyTim

#15 Our Local Museum Decided To Add A Floppy Disc To The Fossils Section

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: _Milkyyyy

#16 This Musical Instrument Museum Has An Air Guitar On Display

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: geniegnee

#17 There’s A Replica Of The Moon In The Natural History Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: thedudeabides80

#18 Museums Are Different In Denmark

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: jackdearlove

#19 A Mummified Dinosaur In A Museum In Canada

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: gDisasters

#20 A Museum In Kenya Has Little Funding, So They Improvised And Created Their Dinosaurs With Clay

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Annoyingpapertrash

#21 At The Science Museum In London

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: CarsThatDrive

#22 Caravan Of Camels In The Eye Of A Needle, Museum Of Miniatures, Prague

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: fancygoldfishfrog

#23 I Was At The National Gallery In Slovakia And Noticed They Use Star Wars Wallpaper On One Of The Walls In A 19th Century Art Exhibit

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Ascarea

#24 This Display In Ashmolean Museum Shows How Touching Artwork Affects Material

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Newbee_3000

#25 Sand Museum In Tottori Japan. How Does Someone Create This Out Of Sand?

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: sakee31

#26 The Holocaust Memorial Museum In Detroit Has A Tree Made From The Sapling Of Anne Frank’s Tree

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: benizok

#27 At The Uffizi Gallery In Florence, They Have Versions Of Paintings So That Blind Visitors Can Still Enjoy The Art

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Peanut_Legend

#28 Whale Sculpture At The Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Bototoy87

#29 Knitted Glass At The Glass Museum In Seattle

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Woodstock_Peanut

#30 Passing Through Columbus, Had To Stop By The Cartoon Museum To See The C&H Section

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: flt1

#31 Athens Airport Has An In-House Museum Where Ancient Artifacts, Uncovered During Its Construction, Are Exhibited

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: alasporci

#32 The Tardis On This Dinosaur Museum’s Wall Mural

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: EarInMyBeard

#33 The National Holocaust Museum In DC Puts Screens With Graphic Images Behind Cement Barriers So Children Can’t See Them

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: party-bot

#34 A Firetruck Crushed By The Collapsing Of The Twin Towers At The 9/11 Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Cogsmith13

#35 At A Da Vinci Exhibition In Italy. Non-Art Pieces Had To Be Labeled

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Captain_Bamb00

#36 Museum In Vienna Has A Sense Of Humor

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Taradacty1

#37 This Balloon Dog Sculpture With Organs And Bones, Found In A Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: neverskipeggday

#38 The Floor At The London Science Museum Is Made Of Mini-Chromosomes

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: English_Joe

#39 Tom And Jerry Museum, Japan

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: FredrickTHB

#40 This “Where Are You From” Map At The Aurora Museum In Reykjavík, Iceland

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: ECEguy105

#41 These Movie Tickets From The Ghibli Museum Are Made From Frames From Different Ghibli Movies

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: Outpsyched

#42 This Delorean On This Dinosaur Museum’s Wall Mural

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: EarInMyBeard

#43 Oh No – Titanic Artifacts Damaged By Water

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

#44 This Mannequin From A WW2 Themed Museum In Normandy Looks Like Bruce Willis

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: General_Ignoranse

#45 The Chair Abraham Lincoln Was Assassinated In The Henry Ford Museum

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: SuriouslyFoReal

#46 Museum Reconstruction Of Roman Armor

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: bigmeat

#47 Japanese Children Wearing Feces-Shaped Hats Slide Into A Giant Toilet

Simulating the magical journey of human waste matter through a virtual sewer world, at a toilet exhibition in Tokyo.

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: rasterbee

#48 My Hometown Museum Has A Section On Millennial Toys

50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

Image source: mfcrunchy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These Two Women Astronauts Made History By Doing The First-Ever All-Female Space Walk
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3: Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2024
Mom Slips Loving Note In Son’s Lunchbox, Then Is Fatally Shot After Dropping Him Off
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
29 Illustrations By Iranian Artist Show The Harsh Reality Of Doctors During Coronavirus Outbreak
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Times Asshole Cats Hilariously Photobombed Purrfect Shots
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Coffee Facts That Every Coffee Lover Should Know
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.