50 Times People Were So Amazed By These Museum Exhibits, They Shared These Pics Online

As the pandemic took over the world, museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions closed their doors to adhere to new social distancing regulations. But don’t worry. Bored Panda is here to help. We put together a list of cool museum exhibits so you could get your fix of culture even before these places open up again. And we included something for every taste as well. We’re talking a WWII mannequin that looks like Bruce Willis. A miniature Volkswagen Beetle that found its way into a beetle collection. You name it. So continue scrolling and check out the entries. They should please your inner snob in no time.
#1 This Powerful Quote At The End Of The Holocaust Museum In Washington
Image source: notrub95
#2 Art Museum That Was Closed Due To Virus Outbreak Rearranged Exhibition So It Can Be Seen From Outside – Day Or Night. Salo, Finland
Image source: EffortlessEasy
#3 The Two-Sided Statue Of Mephistopheles And Margaretta (19th Century) At The Salar Jung Museum In India. The Sculpture Is Carved Out Of A Single Log Of Sycamore Wood. Artist Unknown
Image source: Rambo_Brit3
#4 Someone In This Museum Has A Sense Of Humor
Image source: Muppaphone
#5 There Is A Tiny Museum In Kyoto, Japan With Some Very Unusual Opening Hours
Image source: Sharktopus_
#6 This Tiny UFO That Crash Landed On The Wall Of A Technology Museum
Image source: 1redditname
#7 Took A Trip Out To Peabody Essex Museum Last Weekend. This Exhibit Didn’t Disappoint
Image source: SnapneckLife
#8 This Museum Taking A Shot At FedEx In One Of Their Displays
Image source: PM_YOUR_CENSORD
#9 “Exploded” Ford Model T At The Henry Ford Museum Of Innovation
Image source: TreKs
#10 This Museum In Berlin Has ‘Touchable’ Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People
Image source: ppmtn
#11 This Sign At An Outdoor Exhibit For A Museum
Image source: Thoughtpot
#12 The Henry Ford Museum In Detroit Is Home To The Actual Bus That Rosa Parks Protested On
Image source: NukeyHov
#13 Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum
Image source: bus214
#14 Found At A Snake Exhibit
Image source: CraftyTim
#15 Our Local Museum Decided To Add A Floppy Disc To The Fossils Section
Image source: _Milkyyyy
#16 This Musical Instrument Museum Has An Air Guitar On Display
Image source: geniegnee
#17 There’s A Replica Of The Moon In The Natural History Museum
Image source: thedudeabides80
#18 Museums Are Different In Denmark
Image source: jackdearlove
#19 A Mummified Dinosaur In A Museum In Canada
Image source: gDisasters
#20 A Museum In Kenya Has Little Funding, So They Improvised And Created Their Dinosaurs With Clay
Image source: Annoyingpapertrash
#21 At The Science Museum In London
Image source: CarsThatDrive
#22 Caravan Of Camels In The Eye Of A Needle, Museum Of Miniatures, Prague
Image source: fancygoldfishfrog
#23 I Was At The National Gallery In Slovakia And Noticed They Use Star Wars Wallpaper On One Of The Walls In A 19th Century Art Exhibit
Image source: Ascarea
#24 This Display In Ashmolean Museum Shows How Touching Artwork Affects Material
Image source: Newbee_3000
#25 Sand Museum In Tottori Japan. How Does Someone Create This Out Of Sand?
Image source: sakee31
#26 The Holocaust Memorial Museum In Detroit Has A Tree Made From The Sapling Of Anne Frank’s Tree
Image source: benizok
#27 At The Uffizi Gallery In Florence, They Have Versions Of Paintings So That Blind Visitors Can Still Enjoy The Art
Image source: Peanut_Legend
#28 Whale Sculpture At The Museum
Image source: Bototoy87
#29 Knitted Glass At The Glass Museum In Seattle
Image source: Woodstock_Peanut
#30 Passing Through Columbus, Had To Stop By The Cartoon Museum To See The C&H Section
Image source: flt1
#31 Athens Airport Has An In-House Museum Where Ancient Artifacts, Uncovered During Its Construction, Are Exhibited
Image source: alasporci
#32 The Tardis On This Dinosaur Museum’s Wall Mural
Image source: EarInMyBeard
#33 The National Holocaust Museum In DC Puts Screens With Graphic Images Behind Cement Barriers So Children Can’t See Them
Image source: party-bot
#34 A Firetruck Crushed By The Collapsing Of The Twin Towers At The 9/11 Museum
Image source: Cogsmith13
#35 At A Da Vinci Exhibition In Italy. Non-Art Pieces Had To Be Labeled
Image source: Captain_Bamb00
#36 Museum In Vienna Has A Sense Of Humor
Image source: Taradacty1
#37 This Balloon Dog Sculpture With Organs And Bones, Found In A Museum
Image source: neverskipeggday
#38 The Floor At The London Science Museum Is Made Of Mini-Chromosomes
Image source: English_Joe
#39 Tom And Jerry Museum, Japan
Image source: FredrickTHB
#40 This “Where Are You From” Map At The Aurora Museum In Reykjavík, Iceland
Image source: ECEguy105
#41 These Movie Tickets From The Ghibli Museum Are Made From Frames From Different Ghibli Movies
Image source: Outpsyched
#42 This Delorean On This Dinosaur Museum’s Wall Mural
Image source: EarInMyBeard
#43 Oh No – Titanic Artifacts Damaged By Water
#44 This Mannequin From A WW2 Themed Museum In Normandy Looks Like Bruce Willis
Image source: General_Ignoranse
#45 The Chair Abraham Lincoln Was Assassinated In The Henry Ford Museum
Image source: SuriouslyFoReal
#46 Museum Reconstruction Of Roman Armor
Image source: bigmeat
#47 Japanese Children Wearing Feces-Shaped Hats Slide Into A Giant Toilet
Simulating the magical journey of human waste matter through a virtual sewer world, at a toilet exhibition in Tokyo.
Image source: rasterbee
#48 My Hometown Museum Has A Section On Millennial Toys
Image source: mfcrunchy
