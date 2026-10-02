105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

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There are a few things every house needs: a cozy couch, a functional kitchen, a relaxing bedroom, and a bookshelf full of fascinating reads. But there’s often space for more than just novels and memoirs on that shelf. You might adorn it with knick-knacks, photos of your cat, cute bookends, and perhaps even a miniature model of a bookshelf.

We visited the Book Nooks subreddit and gathered some of their cutest photos of whimsical book nooks from around the world. Some are movie-themed or book-themed, while others are inspired by real cities. Enjoy scrolling through these beautiful pics, and be sure to upvote the nooks you’d love to assemble yourself!

#1 My Friend And I Finished Our Walking Castle

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient-Peak-6889

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

#2 My Beautiful Stella Castle!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: omgwowsrsly

#3 Spouse And I Finished Our Nooks

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Vitamin-B-Rad

How many books do you read a year? According to Frateca, the average person finishes about 12 books each year. But apparently, the median is much lower than the mean, as many people don’t read a single book per year. And many others read a dozen books per month.

Now, there are a few habits that avid readers have that help them maximize their reading. First, they always have another book in the queue, so they can pick up a new one as soon as they finish one. They also tend to read in small daily doses, rather than hours at a time. Meanwhile, they’re not afraid to give up on books that don’t interest them, so they don’t drag out one book for too long. And they’ll read in plenty of places, such as on the bus to work or while waiting between acts at a concert. 

#4 I Modified The Original Design To Reflect Some … Stuff I’ve Been Working Through

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: danneedsahobby

#5 Rate My First Ever Homemade Book Nook😊

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Progress5033

#6 My First Attempt – This Could Get Addictive!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Murky_Ad_4779

Although plenty of people love to read, not everyone actually owns the books that they’re breezing through. Thanks to libraries, friends who will loan out books, and audiobooks, many people don’t actually have a giant bookshelf full of every book they’ve ever read. 

In fact, a 2023 YouGov survey found that the majority of Americans own between 1 and 100 physical books. A quarter say they own upwards of 100, with 3% saying they own over 1,000 books. Meanwhile, 9% say that they don’t own a single physical book. And one-third of Americans say they own between one and 25 electronic books.  

#7 First Book Nook!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: BleubsPeach

#8 Very Long Delivery Time. Rolife Oxygen Oasis

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Pirate161

#9 Wip Funpola Countryside Cottage

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Live-Towel-7443

Unsurprisingly, the more educated an individual is, the more likely they are to have a large collection of books. 42% of Americans with a postgraduate degree own at least 100 books, while only 8% of those who didn’t finish high school can say the same. Income levels also correlate with book ownership, as 40% of Americans who earn 200% more than the median income have a collection of over 100 books. 

#10 Stella, Or, My Dark Tower Journey

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Think_Battle_8894

#11 Phantom Of The Opera Max By Minicity

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Ponytailturtle

#12 Alien Hub

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: dgidman

Because not everyone has the desire or finances to create a library in their own home, it can be nice to fill up the spaces in a bookshelf with treasures other than books as well. Enter the rise of the miniature book nook models. HiNooki notes on their site that these have exploded in popularity in recent years alongside the rise of cozy living culture. Many people have started focusing on making their homes as cozy as possible, and adorable knick-knacks with twinkle lights fit the vibe perfectly. 

#13 Twilight Cottage (Customized)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: sorcha1977

#14 Rowan’s Treehouse – Done. Still A Delight

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: scooter572021

#15 Most Recent Build…chamber Of Exotic Beasts

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Can8628

It also makes sense for book lovers to love these cute book nooks because they transport readers to another world, just like their favorite novel does. These cute nooks add personality to a bookshelf, add whimsy to your home, and reflect fantasy, mystery, romance, or travel themes. You can’t fly to the Amalfi Coast just to read a summery book, but at least you can look at your adorable Amalfi-themed book nook while reading that novel at home! 

#16 Pumpkin Lane Craft&co

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Pirate161

#17 Just Finished My 4th Handmade Book Nook! A Mossy Forest Bedroom With Warm LED Lighting ✨🍄

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Taiascreativestudio

#18 Not A Book Nook, But This Community Inspired Me To Put A Little Wardrobe Between My Chronicles Of Narnia Series

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: daniedq

If these cute book nooks are inspiring you to enter a reading era, Time Magazine has some tips to get you to read more books. First, they recommend starting small. Don’t pick a 500-page non-fiction book first. Start with a collection of short stories or long-form magazine journalism. Ease your way into it. It can also help to track your reading, at least until you develop the habit of doing it every day.   

#19 My Husband Loves Calvin And Hobbes So I Made This For Him

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Equivalent_Fail6208

#20 Dictionary Room

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: BeardedGlass

#21 The Most Overpriced Product I Have Ever Bought

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: NickoTheQuicko

Finding a reading community can also be a huge game-changer when it comes to getting into reading. There’s nothing worse than finishing a book that you absolutely loved and having no one to talk about it with. Joining a book club can be the perfect solution, or you might simply join an online community, such as a subreddit, where you can share your thoughts on what you’ve read. This can make reading so much more exciting and a lot less lonely.  

#22 Replaced An Old Telephone Jack With A Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: MrsApostate

#23 My Interstellar Tesseract Inside My Book Shelf

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Kingm00n_

#24 Booknook From Scratch

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Cornelius-0174

Are you enjoying these adorable photos of cute book nooks, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics of mini models that you’d love to put on your own bookshelf, and let us know in the comments below what the last book you read was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring whimsical book nooks, look no further than right here! 

#25 Narnia Book Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: AmyInChesapeake

#26 I Made An Among Us Book Nook, But It’s A Game Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: hudsonfilm

#27 Update

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Green_Cut105

#28 We Made An Infinite Library Inside A Book Nook, With Flames Inside!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: avenlia

#29 Book Nook White City On The Cliffs

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Able_Negotiation_927

#30 Working On My First Book Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: crazycatgrrl

#31 My First Mini-Nook! I Was Commissioned By An Old Friend Who Wanted Me To Build Her A Magical Library

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: paigehathawaydesign

#32 First Ever Booknook. Narnia

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: elmernite

#33 My Project Hail Mary Booknook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Alpha-Lyr

#34 My Cousin Made This For Me

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Big-Claim-7038

#35 Minicity Fairy Tale Giveaway #1: Can You Guess The Story?

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: MiniCityDesign

#36 Street Scene (Rolife)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: aceromester

#37 Amalfi Coast Book Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: ladyhawke4

#38 Monster Mash!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: fleabot_o_my

#39 First Little Kraft

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: KessyWedgel

#40 Sea Breeze Question

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: DamirSeremesic

#41 Madeleine’s Parisian Salon By Cutebee

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Kemma4

#42 Cutebee The Planet And The Rose

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Upstairs_Bee_8544

#43 Pumpkin Lane Wip

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Shallans_Veil

#44 Voyage Memories 🚢

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: yourspecialisland

#45 Kuromi Booknook Complete

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Equivalent_Ad9512

#46 Cutebee – Catrina’s Curiosity Shop 🌼💀🌸

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: sorcha1977

#47 Maybe A Nook… Maybe Not

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: ladyhawke4

#48 Manila D-Mall A Fun Bright Build

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: findmeinelysium

#49 Mysterious Blue Box (Aslowsnail)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: MissLambie

#50 I Made This One. It’s A Mechanical Rhythm

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: New-Mathematician216

#51 Baker Street Station, Joonhour

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Specific_Goose_8897

#52 Michaels (Make Market) Witch’s Workspace

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: niesnerj

#53 Magic Wand Shop – Such A Crafty Fun Build!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Bethechange4068

#54 Appreciation Post

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Kye_xo

#55 Catscrossingjuly Photos And Final Thoughts

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: PracticalOutcome478

#56 Arcane Spire Completed!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Damianamae

#57 Rolife Street Scene – An Ode To Amélie (2001)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Barbecuesnoodlesalad

#58 First Japanese Book Nook For Me…i Really Enjoyed It

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Can8628

#59 The Alley Waiting For The Cat

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Quiet-Rhubarb-6018

#60 Hemingway House Is A Delight

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: bluheism

#61 DIY Bookknook: Italian Alley

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Cornelius-0174

#62 Oxygen Oasis

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: ilikemycoffeealatte

#63 Finally Found A True Fall Book Nook That Isn’t Halloween 🍂

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Kemma4

#64 I Did It -Witchy House

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: anonymousllama13

#65 Whispering Hollow – An Awesome Build

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: AcaciaWattle_Au

#66 Tried One Of The Michael’s Kits!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: niesnerj

#67 Anavarin: Soy Milk Shop Limited Edition

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: dgidman

#68 My Two Latest Builds

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: tyler_anthonyy

#69 So Glad It’s Over

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Dizzy_Foundation_706

#70 I’m Not Very Good At Making Wire Pipes But I Had Fun!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: MakeItAnyway

#71 Judy’s Magical Home

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Think_Battle_8894

#72 A Magical Bookshop In Your Own Bookshelf

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: BeardedGlass

#73 I Wanted To Show You My Witch’s Study!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive-Log8333

#74 I Built An Infinite Enchanted Forest Inside A Book Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#75 First Book Nook Done! Inspired By The Book The Secret Garden. Made A Lot Of Mistakes But Can’t Wait To Start My Next One!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: bookscapeartist

#76 100% Home Made

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: lobofactory

#77 Spirited Away Bath House

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: dgidman

#78 A Gandalf Book Nook That I Made Recently :)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: ngdragons

#79 First Nook As A Birthday Present, I’m Obsessed

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Silversmith0

#80 Magic Garden (Not A Nook But A Jar!)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: _Maebe__Funke_

#81 Booknook From Scratch

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Cornelius-0174

#82 What Do You Think About This Endless Libary Booknook I Made Today?

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Cucumber9944

#83 My First

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Owl-890

#84 My First Booknook, I Love It

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Impressive-Leave2222

#85 It Is Done. Thank The Gods. I Hate It

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Competitive-Bat-43

#86 Where Our House Gnome Lives

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Warburgerska

#87 Framebox: House Of My Granny

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Cornelius-0174

#88 I Created This Haunted Mansion Book Nook

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: ShimmerPoppin

#89 The Human Society

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: LadyBirdDavis

#90 Rainbow Candy House

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: dancinghoneybear

#91 Puppy’s Cozy Villa Rolife

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: thehubsters

#92 Haunted Halloween Castle

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: WSQK_Squawk

#93 Forest Wonderland

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mina_Girl

#94 Spire Of The Wyrm

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: strixxslade

#95 Tea Party – Crafts&co

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: WhiteRabbitWithGlove

#96 Midnight In Venezia From Anavrin

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: abyssion1337

#97 Finished My 7th One!

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: QUEEN-NIGHTMARE

#98 Tonecheer Giverny Garden

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: eOeOr

#99 Finished My Overgrown Corner Study

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Klaritettertje

#100 Falling Library Is A Work Of Art

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: bluheism

#101 Turning Osaka Ichiban Street Into A Little Slice Of Japan

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: bdawg4JC

#102 I’m In Love With This Tiny Library

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Desperate-Oil686

#103 Green Vine Cottage (Finished)

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mina_Girl

#104 Lily’s Sewing Shop

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: Mina_Girl

#105 Wisdom Ring Library

105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

Image source: MirumiruTokoeka

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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