105 Book Nooks That Turn A Few Inches Of Shelf Space Into Entire Little Worlds (New Pics)

There are a few things every house needs: a cozy couch, a functional kitchen, a relaxing bedroom, and a bookshelf full of fascinating reads. But there’s often space for more than just novels and memoirs on that shelf. You might adorn it with knick-knacks, photos of your cat, cute bookends, and perhaps even a miniature model of a bookshelf.
We visited the Book Nooks subreddit and gathered some of their cutest photos of whimsical book nooks from around the world. Some are movie-themed or book-themed, while others are inspired by real cities. Enjoy scrolling through these beautiful pics, and be sure to upvote the nooks you’d love to assemble yourself!
#1 My Friend And I Finished Our Walking Castle
Image source: Sufficient-Peak-6889
#2 My Beautiful Stella Castle!
Image source: omgwowsrsly
#3 Spouse And I Finished Our Nooks
Image source: Vitamin-B-Rad
How many books do you read a year? According to Frateca, the average person finishes about 12 books each year. But apparently, the median is much lower than the mean, as many people don’t read a single book per year. And many others read a dozen books per month.
Now, there are a few habits that avid readers have that help them maximize their reading. First, they always have another book in the queue, so they can pick up a new one as soon as they finish one. They also tend to read in small daily doses, rather than hours at a time. Meanwhile, they’re not afraid to give up on books that don’t interest them, so they don’t drag out one book for too long. And they’ll read in plenty of places, such as on the bus to work or while waiting between acts at a concert.
#4 I Modified The Original Design To Reflect Some … Stuff I’ve Been Working Through
Image source: danneedsahobby
#5 Rate My First Ever Homemade Book Nook😊
Image source: Dry-Progress5033
#6 My First Attempt – This Could Get Addictive!
Image source: Murky_Ad_4779
Although plenty of people love to read, not everyone actually owns the books that they’re breezing through. Thanks to libraries, friends who will loan out books, and audiobooks, many people don’t actually have a giant bookshelf full of every book they’ve ever read.
In fact, a 2023 YouGov survey found that the majority of Americans own between 1 and 100 physical books. A quarter say they own upwards of 100, with 3% saying they own over 1,000 books. Meanwhile, 9% say that they don’t own a single physical book. And one-third of Americans say they own between one and 25 electronic books.
#7 First Book Nook!
Image source: BleubsPeach
#8 Very Long Delivery Time. Rolife Oxygen Oasis
Image source: Mysterious_Pirate161
#9 Wip Funpola Countryside Cottage
Image source: Live-Towel-7443
Unsurprisingly, the more educated an individual is, the more likely they are to have a large collection of books. 42% of Americans with a postgraduate degree own at least 100 books, while only 8% of those who didn’t finish high school can say the same. Income levels also correlate with book ownership, as 40% of Americans who earn 200% more than the median income have a collection of over 100 books.
#10 Stella, Or, My Dark Tower Journey
Image source: Think_Battle_8894
#11 Phantom Of The Opera Max By Minicity
Image source: Ponytailturtle
#12 Alien Hub
Image source: dgidman
Because not everyone has the desire or finances to create a library in their own home, it can be nice to fill up the spaces in a bookshelf with treasures other than books as well. Enter the rise of the miniature book nook models. HiNooki notes on their site that these have exploded in popularity in recent years alongside the rise of cozy living culture. Many people have started focusing on making their homes as cozy as possible, and adorable knick-knacks with twinkle lights fit the vibe perfectly.
#13 Twilight Cottage (Customized)
Image source: sorcha1977
#14 Rowan’s Treehouse – Done. Still A Delight
Image source: scooter572021
#15 Most Recent Build…chamber Of Exotic Beasts
Image source: Alternative_Can8628
It also makes sense for book lovers to love these cute book nooks because they transport readers to another world, just like their favorite novel does. These cute nooks add personality to a bookshelf, add whimsy to your home, and reflect fantasy, mystery, romance, or travel themes. You can’t fly to the Amalfi Coast just to read a summery book, but at least you can look at your adorable Amalfi-themed book nook while reading that novel at home!
#16 Pumpkin Lane Craft&co
Image source: Mysterious_Pirate161
#17 Just Finished My 4th Handmade Book Nook! A Mossy Forest Bedroom With Warm LED Lighting ✨🍄
Image source: Taiascreativestudio
#18 Not A Book Nook, But This Community Inspired Me To Put A Little Wardrobe Between My Chronicles Of Narnia Series
Image source: daniedq
If these cute book nooks are inspiring you to enter a reading era, Time Magazine has some tips to get you to read more books. First, they recommend starting small. Don’t pick a 500-page non-fiction book first. Start with a collection of short stories or long-form magazine journalism. Ease your way into it. It can also help to track your reading, at least until you develop the habit of doing it every day.
#19 My Husband Loves Calvin And Hobbes So I Made This For Him
Image source: Equivalent_Fail6208
#20 Dictionary Room
Image source: BeardedGlass
#21 The Most Overpriced Product I Have Ever Bought
Image source: NickoTheQuicko
Finding a reading community can also be a huge game-changer when it comes to getting into reading. There’s nothing worse than finishing a book that you absolutely loved and having no one to talk about it with. Joining a book club can be the perfect solution, or you might simply join an online community, such as a subreddit, where you can share your thoughts on what you’ve read. This can make reading so much more exciting and a lot less lonely.
#22 Replaced An Old Telephone Jack With A Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop
Image source: MrsApostate
#23 My Interstellar Tesseract Inside My Book Shelf
Image source: Kingm00n_
#24 Booknook From Scratch
Image source: Cornelius-0174
Are you enjoying these adorable photos of cute book nooks, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics of mini models that you’d love to put on your own bookshelf, and let us know in the comments below what the last book you read was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring whimsical book nooks, look no further than right here!
#25 Narnia Book Nook
Image source: AmyInChesapeake
#26 I Made An Among Us Book Nook, But It’s A Game Nook
Image source: hudsonfilm
#27 Update
Image source: Green_Cut105
#28 We Made An Infinite Library Inside A Book Nook, With Flames Inside!
Image source: avenlia
#29 Book Nook White City On The Cliffs
Image source: Able_Negotiation_927
#30 Working On My First Book Nook
Image source: crazycatgrrl
#31 My First Mini-Nook! I Was Commissioned By An Old Friend Who Wanted Me To Build Her A Magical Library
Image source: paigehathawaydesign
#32 First Ever Booknook. Narnia
Image source: elmernite
#33 My Project Hail Mary Booknook
Image source: Alpha-Lyr
#34 My Cousin Made This For Me
Image source: Big-Claim-7038
#35 Minicity Fairy Tale Giveaway #1: Can You Guess The Story?
Image source: MiniCityDesign
#36 Street Scene (Rolife)
Image source: aceromester
#37 Amalfi Coast Book Nook
Image source: ladyhawke4
#38 Monster Mash!
Image source: fleabot_o_my
#39 First Little Kraft
Image source: KessyWedgel
#40 Sea Breeze Question
Image source: DamirSeremesic
#41 Madeleine’s Parisian Salon By Cutebee
Image source: Kemma4
#42 Cutebee The Planet And The Rose
Image source: Upstairs_Bee_8544
#43 Pumpkin Lane Wip
Image source: Shallans_Veil
#44 Voyage Memories 🚢
Image source: yourspecialisland
#45 Kuromi Booknook Complete
Image source: Equivalent_Ad9512
#46 Cutebee – Catrina’s Curiosity Shop 🌼💀🌸
Image source: sorcha1977
#47 Maybe A Nook… Maybe Not
Image source: ladyhawke4
#48 Manila D-Mall A Fun Bright Build
Image source: findmeinelysium
#49 Mysterious Blue Box (Aslowsnail)
Image source: MissLambie
#50 I Made This One. It’s A Mechanical Rhythm
Image source: New-Mathematician216
#51 Baker Street Station, Joonhour
Image source: Specific_Goose_8897
#52 Michaels (Make Market) Witch’s Workspace
Image source: niesnerj
#53 Magic Wand Shop – Such A Crafty Fun Build!
Image source: Bethechange4068
#54 Appreciation Post
Image source: Kye_xo
#55 Catscrossingjuly Photos And Final Thoughts
Image source: PracticalOutcome478
#56 Arcane Spire Completed!
Image source: Damianamae
#57 Rolife Street Scene – An Ode To Amélie (2001)
Image source: Barbecuesnoodlesalad
#58 First Japanese Book Nook For Me…i Really Enjoyed It
Image source: Alternative_Can8628
#59 The Alley Waiting For The Cat
Image source: Quiet-Rhubarb-6018
#60 Hemingway House Is A Delight
Image source: bluheism
#61 DIY Bookknook: Italian Alley
Image source: Cornelius-0174
#62 Oxygen Oasis
Image source: ilikemycoffeealatte
#63 Finally Found A True Fall Book Nook That Isn’t Halloween 🍂
Image source: Kemma4
#64 I Did It -Witchy House
Image source: anonymousllama13
#65 Whispering Hollow – An Awesome Build
Image source: AcaciaWattle_Au
#66 Tried One Of The Michael’s Kits!
Image source: niesnerj
#67 Anavarin: Soy Milk Shop Limited Edition
Image source: dgidman
#68 My Two Latest Builds
Image source: tyler_anthonyy
#69 So Glad It’s Over
Image source: Dizzy_Foundation_706
#70 I’m Not Very Good At Making Wire Pipes But I Had Fun!
Image source: MakeItAnyway
#71 Judy’s Magical Home
Image source: Think_Battle_8894
#72 A Magical Bookshop In Your Own Bookshelf
Image source: BeardedGlass
#73 I Wanted To Show You My Witch’s Study!
Image source: Apprehensive-Log8333
#74 I Built An Infinite Enchanted Forest Inside A Book Nook
Image source: [deleted]
#75 First Book Nook Done! Inspired By The Book The Secret Garden. Made A Lot Of Mistakes But Can’t Wait To Start My Next One!
Image source: bookscapeartist
#76 100% Home Made
Image source: lobofactory
#77 Spirited Away Bath House
Image source: dgidman
#78 A Gandalf Book Nook That I Made Recently :)
Image source: ngdragons
#79 First Nook As A Birthday Present, I’m Obsessed
Image source: Silversmith0
#80 Magic Garden (Not A Nook But A Jar!)
Image source: _Maebe__Funke_
#81 Booknook From Scratch
Image source: Cornelius-0174
#82 What Do You Think About This Endless Libary Booknook I Made Today?
Image source: Old-Cucumber9944
#83 My First
Image source: Mysterious-Owl-890
#84 My First Booknook, I Love It
Image source: Impressive-Leave2222
#85 It Is Done. Thank The Gods. I Hate It
Image source: Competitive-Bat-43
#86 Where Our House Gnome Lives
Image source: Warburgerska
#87 Framebox: House Of My Granny
Image source: Cornelius-0174
#88 I Created This Haunted Mansion Book Nook
Image source: ShimmerPoppin
#89 The Human Society
Image source: LadyBirdDavis
#90 Rainbow Candy House
Image source: dancinghoneybear
#91 Puppy’s Cozy Villa Rolife
Image source: thehubsters
#92 Haunted Halloween Castle
Image source: WSQK_Squawk
#93 Forest Wonderland
Image source: Mina_Girl
#94 Spire Of The Wyrm
Image source: strixxslade
#95 Tea Party – Crafts&co
Image source: WhiteRabbitWithGlove
#96 Midnight In Venezia From Anavrin
Image source: abyssion1337
#97 Finished My 7th One!
Image source: QUEEN-NIGHTMARE
#98 Tonecheer Giverny Garden
Image source: eOeOr
#99 Finished My Overgrown Corner Study
Image source: Klaritettertje
#100 Falling Library Is A Work Of Art
Image source: bluheism
#101 Turning Osaka Ichiban Street Into A Little Slice Of Japan
Image source: bdawg4JC
#102 I’m In Love With This Tiny Library
Image source: Desperate-Oil686
#103 Green Vine Cottage (Finished)
Image source: Mina_Girl
#104 Lily’s Sewing Shop
Image source: Mina_Girl
#105 Wisdom Ring Library
Image source: MirumiruTokoeka
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