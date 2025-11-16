People Are Sharing Their Best “I Don’t Feel Like Cooking” Meals, And Here Are 30 Easy Ones To Try Out

Although most of us are aware that cooking from scratch is the healthiest and one of the cheapest ways to get your nutrition game up and going, sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do.
That’s when the temptations come in: cheesy tacos, meaty burgers, or frozen pizza. But it turns out you don’t need that much effort to prepare a pretty good meal and “I Don’t Feel Like Cooking Today” meals can be an art form in itself.
So when someone asked people “What is your go-to ‘I don’t feel like cooking’ meal?” on Ask Reddit people rolled up their sleeves, sharpened their kitchen knives, and got to work. From very basic ingredients to as little effort as possible, this is what we call a perfectly optimized meal.
#1
Pasta with butter or olive oil and powdered parmesan
#2
Not magic but fried egg sandwiches are quick, cheap and easy on a weeknight and the whole family likes them. Egg fried the way you like, cheese on toasted bread. Bonus if you’ve got some leftover ham or bacon in the fridge.
#3
Bread and cheese. French bread and French cheese to be precise.
#4
Cereal
#5
I always keep at least 5 “lazy day meals” in my freezer for this exact purpose. If I see a good discount on ingredients I’ll buy more than I need, cook a larger portion than what I intend to eat that day, and keep one in the freezer. It helps a lot when you get sick and need to eat like a normal human being.
Just remember FIFO (first in; first out).
#6
Grilled cheese
#7
A freezer pizza
#8
Frozen dumplings from the supermarket
#9
Toast. An entire loaf of toast.
#10
PBJ
#11
quesadilla
#12
Egg on rice, lil soy sauce, lil sesame oil. *mwah* 👌
#13
Nachos
#14
Ramen and an egg
#15
Baked potato
#16
There’s a lot of cooking going on in this thread.
For me a sandwich. Specifically cream cheese and ham.
#17
A flour tortilla with shredded sharp cheddar and some La Victoria salsa. Fold it over and nuke it for 30 seconds, and eat away!
#18
Instant mashed potatoes with butter and peas
#19
Tuna melt on English muffins here. Always got tuna, mayo, an onion and something I can toast under some cheese .
#20
Lunch meat, pepperoni, pickles, olives and cheese.
#21
Peanut butter on a spoon
#22
Same here, though it’s more like “we don’t feel like coming up with anything to make, or going shopping” since it still involves some cooking.
We get these noodles called Mi Goreng, make them, add some sauteed vegetables (whatever we have) cooked in gochujang, with a fried egg on top. It is so good.
#23
toast with sunny side up eggs, feta cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers
#24
Black bean chili. A can of black beans, a can of diced tomatoes, some onion, some garlic, some chili powder, salt, pepper, and a bit of simmering. Easy, cheap, and tasty. It’s a weeknight staple now.
#25
Shawarma place less than a 5 min drive from me.
#26
Eggs and toast,
#27
Rotisserie chicken and a box of stuffing.
#28
Canned stuffed dolmas from Trader Joe’s. Also a great work lunch.
#29
I nuke a bag of veggies and legit just eat out of the bag with a fork
#30
My family has done this all the time ever since I was little and now I have my wife making it too.
We affectionately call it shaker cheese spaghetti.
