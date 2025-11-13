My 30 Animal Portraits That I Painted Using Watercolors And Pencils

My name is Ashley McDonald. I am a 19-year-old artist based in New Zealand, and I love to create art using a variety of mediums, including pencils and watercolor paints.

Throughout my life I have always been interested in the beauty of nature; especially animals of all shapes and sizes. I am currently in my second year of university, studying towards a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Ecology & Biodiversity and Environmental Science.

In my spare time, I love to combine my passion for animals with my passion for creating.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

#1

#2

A ‘galaxy’ themed commission of a pet bird. Mediums used include watercolours, pencils and pens.

#3

A Kaka – one of New Zealand’s native parrots. A semi-realistic watercolour and ink piece.

#4

#5

‘Full of Life’ – a semi-realistic portrait, based on a rat. Mediums used include watercolor, markers, pencils and pens.

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

My Kakapo Portrait. This piece was based on an individual named ‘Sirocco’.

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

