My 30 Animal Portraits That I Painted Using Watercolors And Pencils

My name is Ashley McDonald. I am a 19-year-old artist based in New Zealand, and I love to create art using a variety of mediums, including pencils and watercolor paints.
Throughout my life I have always been interested in the beauty of nature; especially animals of all shapes and sizes. I am currently in my second year of university, studying towards a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Ecology & Biodiversity and Environmental Science.
In my spare time, I love to combine my passion for animals with my passion for creating.
#1
#2
A ‘galaxy’ themed commission of a pet bird. Mediums used include watercolours, pencils and pens.
#3
A Kaka – one of New Zealand’s native parrots. A semi-realistic watercolour and ink piece.
‘Full of Life’ – a semi-realistic portrait, based on a rat. Mediums used include watercolor, markers, pencils and pens.
#11
My Kakapo Portrait. This piece was based on an individual named ‘Sirocco’.
