My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

by

Marengo Lambert is a timid sheep fighting to overcome his insecurities, join him on his adventure to increase his confidence!

More info: Facebook.com

#1

Cats were always a treasure for me. They helped with the sadness.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#2

Waking up early was extra tough for me, and when I did, this would happen.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#3

I’d like to believe that we all have something to be proud of, even if it’s small.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#4

They were always a treasure, unless this happened.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#5

Despite their furry rejections and claims to my stuff, I still spent my nights like this.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#6

My self-discipline was all over the place, and I occasionally found myself in this situation.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#7

Social anxiety and depression are a dangerous mix, but I wanted to show that people were not alone in this.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#8

Being shy also came with its share of bullying, unfortunately. Sometimes, I needed someone to talk to, and this feeling would hold me back.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#9

When I got older I realized that I also never truly followed my dreams.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#10

When I got older I realized that I also never truly followed my dreams.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#11

When I started these comics, I wanted to focus on the struggles of being shy. This would be one of them.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#12

Sometimes I find myself in bed late into the afternoon. When that happens, I feel like I’ve thrown my day away. But I found that a little kindness and understanding makes it better

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#13

When trying to make new friends, I felt like little things like this would hold me back.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#14

As time went on, I strived for self-improvement. But that can be hard without friends.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#15

As much as I tried, I was also very easily exhausted by socialization.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#16

I never really understood social situations very well. So I would often be confused in the moment.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#17

Making time for friends I would sometimes notice how hard it was for me to just let go, and have a good time.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#18

Speaking up for myself was never easy for me so I could never truly express what I wanted or needed.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#19

Ultimately, trying to admit what was wrong was a very big challenge, but necessary.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#20

I tried a lot of things to help my poor self-control.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#21

In the end, I believe what we all need is a little compassion to help us grow, more than anything. Thank you for reading.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#22

So many times I would try to prove myself to my peers.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#23

Often times I would forget that I grew up entirely.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#24

So many times I was misunderstood because of my timidness.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

#25

There were a lot of things that had to be accepted.

My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Longest-Running Scripted TV Shows on NBC Still Airing
3 min read
Feb, 29, 2024
33 Working From Home Jokes That People Who Can’t Work From Home Will Get
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Two Events From The Same Decade That Seem Much Further Apart?
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Show Alvin’s Adventures ‘At The End Of The Rainbow’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Pay Off Fans’ College Tuition If They Have Good Grades, And Here’s How People Reacted
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.