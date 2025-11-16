My 25 Heartwarming And Wholesome Comics About A Shy Sheep Fighting To Overcome Insecurities

Marengo Lambert is a timid sheep fighting to overcome his insecurities, join him on his adventure to increase his confidence!
More info: Facebook.com
#1
Cats were always a treasure for me. They helped with the sadness.
#2
Waking up early was extra tough for me, and when I did, this would happen.
#3
I’d like to believe that we all have something to be proud of, even if it’s small.
#4
They were always a treasure, unless this happened.
#5
Despite their furry rejections and claims to my stuff, I still spent my nights like this.
#6
My self-discipline was all over the place, and I occasionally found myself in this situation.
#7
Social anxiety and depression are a dangerous mix, but I wanted to show that people were not alone in this.
#8
Being shy also came with its share of bullying, unfortunately. Sometimes, I needed someone to talk to, and this feeling would hold me back.
#9
When I got older I realized that I also never truly followed my dreams.
#10
When I got older I realized that I also never truly followed my dreams.
#11
When I started these comics, I wanted to focus on the struggles of being shy. This would be one of them.
#12
Sometimes I find myself in bed late into the afternoon. When that happens, I feel like I’ve thrown my day away. But I found that a little kindness and understanding makes it better
#13
When trying to make new friends, I felt like little things like this would hold me back.
#14
As time went on, I strived for self-improvement. But that can be hard without friends.
#15
As much as I tried, I was also very easily exhausted by socialization.
#16
I never really understood social situations very well. So I would often be confused in the moment.
#17
Making time for friends I would sometimes notice how hard it was for me to just let go, and have a good time.
#18
Speaking up for myself was never easy for me so I could never truly express what I wanted or needed.
#19
Ultimately, trying to admit what was wrong was a very big challenge, but necessary.
#20
I tried a lot of things to help my poor self-control.
#21
In the end, I believe what we all need is a little compassion to help us grow, more than anything. Thank you for reading.
#22
So many times I would try to prove myself to my peers.
#23
Often times I would forget that I grew up entirely.
#24
So many times I was misunderstood because of my timidness.
#25
There were a lot of things that had to be accepted.
Follow Us