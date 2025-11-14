I’m 6 Feet Tall, Here Are My Problems That Only Tall Girls Will Understand (11 Comics)

Hello guys, here’s your fellow tall girl! I’m a 20-year-old freelancer from Romania and I make webcomics about daily things, anxiety, and the struggles of being a tall girl.

Being tall is pretty awesome. Being 6-feet-tall has some advantages but besides all of them, most situations are literally awkward. For me, having a short best friend is one of them.

Tall girls, let me know what situations you have to face daily, and tell me in the comments if you see yourself in these comics!

Tall girl’s morning problems

Tall girl’s shopping problems

Tall girl problems part 999

I love shopping, but I hate when this happens

Natural heels

That’s why I don’t like showering, I’d rather take a bath

Having a tall/short best friend

The struggles of taking selfies together

..or when someone is taking a picture of both of you

Clothes never fit!

Talking to your best friend

It’s such a pleasure to hug my short friends

A basic day when I try to be confident

