My 20 Comics Where I Try To Explain Human Behavior To An Alien

Humans are weird, aren’t they?
From taking selfies at the gym to the way we hang out with people we actively dislike during festive periods – the quirks of human nature are all but normal -even to us. But what would aliens make of our modern world if they ended up renting an apartment here?
This was the thought process that led me to create a new Instagram webcomic exploring that very concept.
‘Lessons in Humanity’ comic strips follow the day-to-day life of Will as he attempts to help his roommate, an alien named Armstrong, unravel the mysteries of human society.
A mix of satirical and silly humor, this funny comic ultimately aims to showcase how mind-boggling human behavior and how bad the problems with society really are if you think about it hard enough. Below is a selection of topics the funny drawings have already touched upon, find more on the comic’s official Instagram page.
#1 Homophobia
#2 Bad Attitude
#3 Wifi
#4 Food Production
#5 January
#6 Foreign Aid
#7 Homelessness
#8 Body Image
#9 Generally Good
#10 Festive Get-Togethers
#11 Beer
#12 Sheep
#13 Gift Giving
#14 Clubbing
#15 Ratings
#16 Emotional Honesty
#17 Costumes
#18 Breakups
#19 Approaching Women
#20 The Gym
