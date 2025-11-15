Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

by

I was laid off in August 2019. I was sad. Very sad. so I began to write these comics—one after the other. They helped me shine a light on how I was feeling and turn a shitty situation into something productive. For the next year, I wrote one comic every day, looking at sadness as an opportunity rather than an infliction.

Granted, I did not expect things to get even sadder—2020 provided me with endless material… but damn, was it sad.

When I reached day 365, I took a break. I was not sure if I would continue, but eventually, I decided to expand the theme to encompass all of the thoughts, feelings, hopes, and dreams that I experience on a daily basis.

You can follow me on Instagram or buy the book “Oh boy I am sad,” which includes the first 365 days (and then some) on Amazon.

In the best-case scenario, they help someone feel better. In the worst-case scenario, they help me feel better.

Much love,

Josh.

More info: Instagram

#1

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#2

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#3

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#4

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#5

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#6

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#7

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#8

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#9

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#10

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#11

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#12

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#13

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#14

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#15

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#16

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#17

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#18

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#19

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#20

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#21

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#22

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#23

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#24

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#25

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#26

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#27

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#28

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#29

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

#30

Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Captures The Haunting Beauty Of Motherhood And Caregiving In Poetic Photo Series (20 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Rich Guy Thinks A Car Is An Appropriate Birthday Gift For GF, Shocked When She Sees It As A Problem
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Meet Leela, The Weirdest Pit Bull In The World Who Acts So Strangely Even Vets Can’t Explain It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Rise of the Machines: Jeff Bezos is a Real Life Robot Jox Pilot
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2017
Grey's Anatomy
The 5 Biggest Surprises on Grey’s Anatomy This Season
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2018
Robert Irwin Struggles To Hold Back Tears While Discussing The Impact Of The Australian Bushfires
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.