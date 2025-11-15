Observing Sad Realities Of This World, I Started Using Them As Inspiration To Create These Comics (30 Pics)

I was laid off in August 2019. I was sad. Very sad. so I began to write these comics—one after the other. They helped me shine a light on how I was feeling and turn a shitty situation into something productive. For the next year, I wrote one comic every day, looking at sadness as an opportunity rather than an infliction.
Granted, I did not expect things to get even sadder—2020 provided me with endless material… but damn, was it sad.
When I reached day 365, I took a break. I was not sure if I would continue, but eventually, I decided to expand the theme to encompass all of the thoughts, feelings, hopes, and dreams that I experience on a daily basis.
You can follow me on Instagram or buy the book “Oh boy I am sad,” which includes the first 365 days (and then some) on Amazon.
In the best-case scenario, they help someone feel better. In the worst-case scenario, they help me feel better.
Much love,
Josh.
