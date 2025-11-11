In 1947, Ten Comic Strip Artists Were Asked To Draw Their Characters Blindfolded

A comic strip artist will end up drawing the same characters so many thousands of times, that you’d figure they could draw them with their eyes closed. But could they really? In 1947, Life magazine decided to find out by challenging 10 contemporary comic strip artists to do just that – draw their characters with their eyes closed.
The results, needless to say, are hilarious. Most of the artists were remarkably successful at re-creating individual features of their characters, but they put them all in the wrong places, like a Picasso painting or a botched Mr. Potatohead toy.
More info: LIFE Magazine | Blogspot (h/t: master_mayhem)
